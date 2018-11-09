TELEVISION
Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: FSWis (Fox Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), FS2 (FOX Sports 2), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).
AUTO RACING
10:55 a.m.: Formula One, Heineken Brazilian Grand Prix, qualifying, at Sao Paolo, ESPNEWS.
11:30 a.m.: NASCAR, Xfinity Series, Whelen Trusted To Perform 200, qualifying, at Avondale, Ariz., NBCSN.
2:30 p.m.: NASCAR, Xfinity Series, Whelen Trusted To Perform 200, at Avondale, Ariz., NBC.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
3 p.m.: Bethune-Cookman at Marquette, FS2.
5 p.m.: CCSU at Georgetown, FS2.
7 p.m.: Ball St. at Purdue, BTN; Quinnipiac at Villanova, FS2.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
11 a.m.: Wisconsin at Penn State, ABC; Illinois at Nebraska, BTN; Ole Miss at Texas A&M, CBS; Lafayette at Army, CBSSN; South Carolina at Florida, ESPN; Navy at UCF, ESPN2; Tulsa at Memphis, ESPNU; Ohio State at Michigan State, FOX; TCU at West Virginia, FS1.
2:30 p.m.: Oklahoma State at Oklahoma, ABC; Michigan at Rutgers, BTN; Mississippi St. at Alabama, CBS; New Mexico at Air Force, CBSSN; Washington State at Colorado, ESPN; Virginia Tech at Pittsburgh, ESPNU; Northwestern at Iowa, FOX; Baylor at Iowa State, FS1.
3 p.m.: East Carolina at Tulane, ESPNEWS.
6 p.m.: Temple at Houston, CBSSN; Auburn at Georgia, ESPN; Miami at Georgia Tech, ESPN2; South Florida at Cincinnati, ESPNU.
6:30 p.m.: Texas at Texas Tech, FOX; Florida St. at Notre Dame, NBC.
7 p.m.: Clemson at Boston College, ABC.
9:30 p.m.: California at USC, ESPN; Colorado St. at Nevada, ESPNU; UNLV at San Diego St., ESPN2.
GOLF
Noon: PGA Tour, Mayakoba Golf Classic, third round, at Playa del Carmen, Mexico, TGC.
3 p.m.: Champions Tour, Charles Schwab Cup Championship, third round, at Phoenix, TGC.
1 a.m. (Sunday): European PGA Tour, Nedbank Golf Challenge, final round, at Sun City, South Africa, TGC.
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
7 p.m.: UFC Fight Night, prelims, at Denver, FS1.
9 p.m.: UFC Fight Night, Chan Sung Jung vs. Yair Rodriguez, at Denver, FS1.
NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
2:30 p.m.: Milwaukee at L.A. Clippers, FSWis.
7 p.m.: Cleveland at Chicago, WGN (Channel 9).
7:30 p.m.: Houston at San Antonio, NBATV.
SOCCER
6:30 a.m.: Premier League, Cardiff City vs. Brighton & Hove Albion, NBCSN.
8:30 a.m.: Bundesliga, Hoffenheim vs. Augsburg, FS2.
9 a.m.: Premier League, Huddersfield Town vs. West Ham, NBCSN.
11:30 a.m.: Premier League, Crystal Palace vs. Tottenham, NBC; Bundesliga, Borussia Dortmund vs. Bayern Munich, FS2.
9 p.m.: Liga MX, Tijuana vs. Monarcas Morelia, FS2.
RADIO
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
3 p.m.: Bethune-Cookman at Marquette, ESPN (540 AM or 94.5 FM).
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
11 a.m.: Wisconsin at Penn State, WRIT (95.7 FM).
2 p.m.: Northwestern at Iowa, WGN (720 AM).
NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
2:30 p.m.: Milwaukee at L.A. Clippers, WTMJ (620 AM).
7 p.m.: Cleveland at Chicago, WSCR (670 AM).
NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE
Noon: Chicago at Philadelphia, WGN (720 AM).
