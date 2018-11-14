Try 1 month for 99¢

TELEVISION

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

10:30 a.m.: Ball State vs. Virginia Tech, ESPN2; Saint Joseph’s vs. Wake Forest, ESPNU.

1 p.m.: Alabama vs. Northeastern, ESPNU.

4 p.m.: Purdue vs. Appalachian State, ESPN2; Valparaiso vs. Western Kentucky, ESPNU.

6 p.m.: Syracuse vs. UConn, ESPN2; Monmouth vs. West Virginia, ESPNU; Ohio State at Creighton, FS1; Women, Western Illinois at Purdue, BTN.

8 p.m.: Penn State at DePaul, FS1.

8:15 p.m.: Oregon vs. Iowa, ESPN2.

10:30 p.m.: Texas A&M at Gonzaga, ESPN2.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

5 p.m.: Toledo at Kent State, CBSSN.

7 p.m.: Tulane at Houston, ESPN.

8:30 p.m.: Florida Atlantic at North Texas, CBSSN.

GOLF

12:30 p.m.: PGA Tour, RSM Classic, first round, Sea Island Resort, Georgia, TGC.

3:30 p.m.: LPGA Tour, CME Group Tour Championship, first round, Florida, TGC.

7 p.m.: PGA Tour, Emirates Australian Open, second round, at The Lake GC, Sydney, TGC.

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

10:30 a.m.: WIAA Division 7 state championship, Black Hawk vs. Edgar, at Madison, FSWis.

1 p.m.: WIAA Division 6 state championship, Racine Lutheran vs. Iola-Scandinavia, at Madison, FSWis.

4 p.m.: WIAA Division 5 state championship, Fond du Lac St. Mary’s Springs vs. Stratford, at Madison, FSWis.

7 p.m.: WIAA Division 4 state championship, St. Catherine’s vs. St. Croix Central, at Madison, FSWis.

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

5 p.m.: Baseball Writers’ Association of America Awards, MVP announcement, MLB Network.

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

7 p.m.: Golden State at Houston, TNT.

9:30 p.m.: San Antonio at L.A. Clippers, TNT.

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE

7:20 p.m.: Green Bay at Seattle, FOX and NFL Network.

SOCCER

1:30 p.m.: UEFA Nations League, Belgium vs. Iceland, ESPNews.

1:45 p.m.: Men’s Friendly, England vs. USA, ESPN2.

TENNIS

8 a.m.: ATP World Tour Finals, ESPN2.

RADIO

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE

7:20 p.m.: Green Bay at Seattle, WTMJ (620 AM).

INTERNET

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

1 p.m.: WIAA Division 6 state championship, Racine Lutheran vs. Iola-Scandinavia, at Madison, www.gatewaysportsweb.org

7 p.m.: WIAA Division 4 state championship, St. Catherine’s vs. St. Croix Central, at Madison, www.gatewaysportsweb.org

