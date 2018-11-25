Try 3 months for $3

TELEVISION

Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending upon your service provider. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: FSWis (Fox Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

6 p.m.: Nebraska at Clemson, ESPN2.

8 p.m.: Minnesota at Boston College, ESPN2.

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

6 p.m.: Houston at Washington, NBA.

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

6 p.m.: Milwaukee at Charlotte, FSWis.

7:15 p.m.: Tennessee at Houston, ESPN.

RADIO

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

6 p.m.: Milwaukee at Charlotte, WTMJ (620 AM).

7 p.m.: San Antonio at Chicago, WSCR (670 AM).

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments