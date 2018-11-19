TELEVISION
Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: FSWis (Fox Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), FS2 (FOX Sports 2), BTN (Big Ten Network), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
1:30 p.m.: Maui Invitational Tournament, consolation game, ESPN2.
3 p.m.: Maui Invitational Tournament, consolation game, ESPN2; The Legends Classic, third-place game, ESPNU.
5 p.m.: Cancun Challenge, Bradley vs. SMU, CBSSN.
6 p.m.: Texas-Arlington at Indiana, BTN.
6:30 p.m.: The Legends Classic, championship game, ESPN2.
7 p.m.: Maui Invitational Tournament, semifinal game, ESPN; Lipscomb at TCU, FSWis.
7:30 p.m.: Cancun Challenge, Wright State vs. Penn State, CBSSN.
8:30 p.m.: The Hall of Fame Classic, championship game, ESPN2.
9 p.m.: Colorado at San Diego, ESPNU.
9:30 p.m.: Maui Invitational Tournament, semifinal game, ESPN.
10:30 p.m.: Texas A&M vs. Washington, ESPN2.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
6 p.m.: Northern Illinois at Western Michigan, ESPNU.
NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
6:30 p.m.: Portland at New York, NBA TV.
NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE
9:30 p.m.: Edmonton at San Jose, NBCSN.
SOCCER
11 a.m.: U-17 Women's World Cup, Japan-Mexico, FS2.
1:30 p.m.: UEFA Nations League, Sweden vs. Russia, ESPNews; International Friendly, USA vs. Italy, FS1.
2 p.m.: U-17 Women's World Cup, Finland vs. Uruguay, FS2.
RADIO
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
7 p.m.: LIU Brooklyn at UW-Milwaukee, WISN (1130 AM).
