Try 1 month for $3

TELEVISION

Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: FSWis (Fox Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), FS2 (FOX Sports 2), BTN (Big Ten Network), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

1:30 p.m.: Maui Invitational Tournament, consolation game, ESPN2.

3 p.m.: Maui Invitational Tournament, consolation game, ESPN2; The Legends Classic, third-place game, ESPNU.

5 p.m.: Cancun Challenge, Bradley vs. SMU, CBSSN.

6 p.m.: Texas-Arlington at Indiana, BTN.

6:30 p.m.: The Legends Classic, championship game, ESPN2.

7 p.m.: Maui Invitational Tournament, semifinal game, ESPN; Lipscomb at TCU, FSWis.

7:30 p.m.: Cancun Challenge, Wright State vs. Penn State, CBSSN.

8:30 p.m.: The Hall of Fame Classic, championship game, ESPN2.

9 p.m.: Colorado at San Diego, ESPNU.

9:30 p.m.: Maui Invitational Tournament, semifinal game, ESPN.

10:30 p.m.: Texas A&M vs. Washington, ESPN2.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

6 p.m.: Northern Illinois at Western Michigan, ESPNU.

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

6:30 p.m.: Portland at New York, NBA TV.

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

9:30 p.m.: Edmonton at San Jose, NBCSN.

SOCCER

11 a.m.: U-17 Women's World Cup, Japan-Mexico, FS2.

1:30 p.m.: UEFA Nations League, Sweden vs. Russia, ESPNews; International Friendly, USA vs. Italy, FS1.

2 p.m.: U-17 Women's World Cup, Finland vs. Uruguay, FS2.

RADIO

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

7 p.m.: LIU Brooklyn at UW-Milwaukee, WISN (1130 AM).

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments