TELEVISION
Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: FSWis (Fox Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), FS2 (FOX Sports 2), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).
AUTO RACING
4:05 a.m.: FORMULA 1, Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, Ethiad Airways, UAB, ESPN2.
1 p.m.: NASCAR, Monster Energy Cup Series, STP 500, Henry County, VA, FS1.
5 p.m.: FORMULA 1, Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, Ethiad Airways, UAB, ESPNEWS.
8:30 p.m.: FORMULA 1, Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, Ethiad Airways, UAB, ESPN2.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
6:30 a.m.: AdvoCare Invitational, Wooden Legacy, TBD (7th Place Game), ESPNU.
10:00 a.m.: AdvoCare Invitational, Wooden Legacy, (5th Place Game), ESPNU.
12:30 p.m.: AdvoCare Invitational, Wooden Legacy, (3rd Place Game), ESPNU.
6:30 p.m.: AdvoCare Invitational, Wooden Legacy, (Championship Game), ESPNU.
9 p.m.: South Carolina vs. Clemson, ESPNU.
GOLF
7 p.m.: PGA, ISPS Handa World Cup, final round, Australia, TGC.
NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
6 p.m.: Golden State at San Antonio, NBATV.
NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE
Noon: New England at NY Jets, CBS; Seattle at Carolina, FOX.
3:25 p.m.: Pittsburgh at Denver, CBS.
7:20 p.m.: Green Bay at Minnesota, NBC.
SOCCER
1 p.m.: MLS, Atlanta United vs New York Red Bulls, ESPN.
RADIO
NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE
3:25 p.m.: Pittsburgh at Denver, ESPN (540 AM).
7:20 p.m.: Green Bay at Minnesota, WTMJ (620 AM).
