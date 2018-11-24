Try 3 months for $3

TELEVISION

Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: FSWis (Fox Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), FS2 (FOX Sports 2), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).

AUTO RACING

4:05 a.m.: FORMULA 1, Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, Ethiad Airways, UAB, ESPN2.

1 p.m.: NASCAR, Monster Energy Cup Series, STP 500, Henry County, VA, FS1.

5 p.m.: FORMULA 1, Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, Ethiad Airways, UAB, ESPNEWS.

8:30 p.m.: FORMULA 1, Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, Ethiad Airways, UAB, ESPN2.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

6:30 a.m.: AdvoCare Invitational, Wooden Legacy, TBD (7th Place Game), ESPNU.

10:00 a.m.: AdvoCare Invitational, Wooden Legacy, (5th Place Game), ESPNU.

12:30 p.m.: AdvoCare Invitational, Wooden Legacy, (3rd Place Game), ESPNU.

6:30 p.m.: AdvoCare Invitational, Wooden Legacy, (Championship Game), ESPNU.

9 p.m.: South Carolina vs. Clemson, ESPNU.

GOLF

7 p.m.: PGA, ISPS Handa World Cup, final round, Australia, TGC.

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

6 p.m.: Golden State at San Antonio, NBATV.

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE

Noon: New England at NY Jets, CBS; Seattle at Carolina, FOX.

3:25 p.m.: Pittsburgh at Denver, CBS.

7:20 p.m.: Green Bay at Minnesota, NBC.

SOCCER

1 p.m.: MLS, Atlanta United vs New York Red Bulls, ESPN.

RADIO

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE

3:25 p.m.: Pittsburgh at Denver, ESPN (540 AM).

7:20 p.m.: Green Bay at Minnesota, WTMJ (620 AM).

