TELEVISION
Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: FSWis (Fox Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), FS2 (FOX Sports 2), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).
AUTO RACING
4:30 p.m.: NASCAR, Camping World Truck Series, Lucas Oil 150, qualifying, at Avondale, Ariz., FS1.
6 p.m.: NASCAR, Monster Energy Cup Series, Can-Am 500, qualifying, at Avondale, Ariz., NBCSN.
7:30 p.m.: NASCAR, Series, Lucas Oil 150, at Avondale, Ariz., FS1.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
5 p.m.: Providence vs. Wichita State, at Annapolis, Md., CBSSN.
5:30 p.m.: Bowling Green at St. John’s, FS2.
6 p.m.: Arkansas vs. Texas, at Fort Bliss, El Paso, Texas, ESPN; North Carolina at Elon, ESPNU.
7 p.m.: Montana State at Indiana, BTN.
7:30 p.m.: Maryland at Navy, CBSSN.
8 p.m.: Buffalo at West Virginia, ESPNU.
10 p.m.: Yale vs. California, at Shanghai, ESPNU.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
6 p.m.: Louisville at Syracuse, ESPN2.
9:15 p.m.: Fresno State at Boise State, ESPN2.
COLLEGE HOCKEY
7 p.m.: Minnesota at Wisconsin, FSWis.
DRAG RACING
9:30 p.m.: NHRA, Auto Club Finals, qualifying rounds, at Pomona, Calif. (tape delay), FS1.
GOLF
Noon: PGA Tour, Mayakoba Golf Classic, second round, at Playa del Carmen, Mexico, TGC.
3 p.m.: Champions Tour, Charles Schwab Cup Championship, second round, at Phoenix, TGC.
10 p.m.: LPGA Tour, Blue Bay LPGA, final round, at Hainan Island, China, TGC.
2 a.m. (Saturday): European PGA Tour, Nedbank Golf Challenge, third round, at Sun City, South Africa, TGC.
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
3:30 a.m. (Saturday): Japan All-Star Series, Game 2, MLB All-Stars vs. Japan, at Tokyo, MLB Network.
NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
6 p.m.: Charlotte at Philadelphia, NBA TV.
8:30 p.m.: Boston at Utah, ESPN.
NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE
6 p.m.: Columbus at Washington, NHL Network.
SOCCER
Noon: College men, Big Ten Tournament, semifinal, Indiana vs. Maryland, at Westfield, Ind., BTN.
1:20 p.m.: Bundesliga, Hannover vs. Wolfsburg, FS2.
2:30 p.m.: College men, Big Ten Tournament, semifinal, Wisconsin vs. Michigan, at Westfield, Ind., BTN.
RADIO
AMERICAN HOCKEY LEAGUE
7 p.m.: Rockford at Milwaukee, WOKY (920 AM).
INTERNET
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
7 p.m.: WIAA Playoffs, Division 4, fourth round, St. Catherine’s vs. Lake Mills Lakeside Lutheran, at Waukesha North H.S., www.gatewaysportsweb.org
