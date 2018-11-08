Try 1 month for 99¢

TELEVISION

Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: FSWis (Fox Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), FS2 (FOX Sports 2), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).

AUTO RACING

4:30 p.m.: NASCAR, Camping World Truck Series, Lucas Oil 150, qualifying, at Avondale, Ariz., FS1.

6 p.m.: NASCAR, Monster Energy Cup Series, Can-Am 500, qualifying, at Avondale, Ariz., NBCSN.

7:30 p.m.: NASCAR, Series, Lucas Oil 150, at Avondale, Ariz., FS1.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

5 p.m.: Providence vs. Wichita State, at Annapolis, Md., CBSSN.

5:30 p.m.: Bowling Green at St. John’s, FS2.

6 p.m.: Arkansas vs. Texas, at Fort Bliss, El Paso, Texas, ESPN; North Carolina at Elon, ESPNU.

7 p.m.: Montana State at Indiana, BTN.

7:30 p.m.: Maryland at Navy, CBSSN.

8 p.m.: Buffalo at West Virginia, ESPNU.

10 p.m.: Yale vs. California, at Shanghai, ESPNU.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

6 p.m.: Louisville at Syracuse, ESPN2.

9:15 p.m.: Fresno State at Boise State, ESPN2.

COLLEGE HOCKEY

7 p.m.: Minnesota at Wisconsin, FSWis.

DRAG RACING

9:30 p.m.: NHRA, Auto Club Finals, qualifying rounds, at Pomona, Calif. (tape delay), FS1.

GOLF

Noon: PGA Tour, Mayakoba Golf Classic, second round, at Playa del Carmen, Mexico, TGC.

3 p.m.: Champions Tour, Charles Schwab Cup Championship, second round, at Phoenix, TGC.

10 p.m.: LPGA Tour, Blue Bay LPGA, final round, at Hainan Island, China, TGC.

2 a.m. (Saturday): European PGA Tour, Nedbank Golf Challenge, third round, at Sun City, South Africa, TGC.

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

3:30 a.m. (Saturday): Japan All-Star Series, Game 2, MLB All-Stars vs. Japan, at Tokyo, MLB Network.

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

6 p.m.: Charlotte at Philadelphia, NBA TV.

8:30 p.m.: Boston at Utah, ESPN.

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE

6 p.m.: Columbus at Washington, NHL Network.

SOCCER

Noon: College men, Big Ten Tournament, semifinal, Indiana vs. Maryland, at Westfield, Ind., BTN.

1:20 p.m.: Bundesliga, Hannover vs. Wolfsburg, FS2.

2:30 p.m.: College men, Big Ten Tournament, semifinal, Wisconsin vs. Michigan, at Westfield, Ind., BTN.

RADIO

AMERICAN HOCKEY LEAGUE

7 p.m.: Rockford at Milwaukee, WOKY (920 AM).

INTERNET

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

7 p.m.: WIAA Playoffs, Division 4, fourth round, St. Catherine’s vs. Lake Mills Lakeside Lutheran, at Waukesha North H.S., www.gatewaysportsweb.org

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments