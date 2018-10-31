TELEVISION
Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: FSWis (Fox Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), FS2 (FOX Sports 2), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
6 p.m.: N. Illinois at Akron, CBSSN; Ohio at W. Michigan, ESPNU.
6:30 p.m.: Temple at UCF, ESPN.
GOLF
4 a.m.: European PGA, Turkish Airlines Open, first round, at Antalya, Turkey, TGC.
3:30 p.m.: PGA Tour, Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, first round, at Las Vegas, TGC.
10 p.m.: LPGA Tour, TOTO Japan Classic, first round, at Shiga, Japan, TGC.
GYMNASTICS
7 p.m.: FIG World Championships, Women’s All-Around, at Doha, Qatar (tape delay), NBCSN.
NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
7 p.m.: Milwaukee at Boston, TNT.
9:30 p.m.: New Orleans at Portland, TNT.
NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE
7:20 p.m.: Oakland at San Francisco, FOX and NFL Network.
NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE
1 p.m.: Winnipeg vs. Florida, at Helsinki, Finland, NBCSN.
SOCCER
7 p.m.: MLS playoffs, Knockout round, Eastern Conference, Columbus at D.C. United (single-elimination), FS1.
9:30 p.m.: MLS playoffs, Knockout round, Western Conference, Real Salt Lake at Los Angeles FC (single-elimination), ESPN2.
RADIO
NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
7 p.m.: Milwaukee at Boston, WTMJ (620 AM).
NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE
8 p.m.: Chicago at Edmonton, WGN (720 AM).
