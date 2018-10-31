Try 1 month for 99¢

TELEVISION

Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: FSWis (Fox Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), FS2 (FOX Sports 2), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

6 p.m.: N. Illinois at Akron, CBSSN; Ohio at W. Michigan, ESPNU.

6:30 p.m.: Temple at UCF, ESPN.

GOLF

4 a.m.: European PGA, Turkish Airlines Open, first round, at Antalya, Turkey, TGC.

3:30 p.m.: PGA Tour, Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, first round, at Las Vegas, TGC.

10 p.m.: LPGA Tour, TOTO Japan Classic, first round, at Shiga, Japan, TGC.

GYMNASTICS

7 p.m.: FIG World Championships, Women’s All-Around, at Doha, Qatar (tape delay), NBCSN.

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

7 p.m.: Milwaukee at Boston, TNT.

9:30 p.m.: New Orleans at Portland, TNT.

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE

7:20 p.m.: Oakland at San Francisco, FOX and NFL Network.

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

1 p.m.: Winnipeg vs. Florida, at Helsinki, Finland, NBCSN.

SOCCER

7 p.m.: MLS playoffs, Knockout round, Eastern Conference, Columbus at D.C. United (single-elimination), FS1.

9:30 p.m.: MLS playoffs, Knockout round, Western Conference, Real Salt Lake at Los Angeles FC (single-elimination), ESPN2.

RADIO

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

7 p.m.: Milwaukee at Boston, WTMJ (620 AM).

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

8 p.m.: Chicago at Edmonton, WGN (720 AM).

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments