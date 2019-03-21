Try 3 months for $3

TELEVISION

COLLEGE MEN’S BASKETBALL

11 a.m.: NCAA Tournament, first round, Iowa vs. Cincinnati, at Columbus, Ohio, CBS.

11:30 a.m.: NCAA Tournament, first round, Oklahoma vs. Mississippi, at Charleston, S.C., TruTV.

12:20 p.m.: NCAA Tournament, first round, Northern Kentucky vs. Texas Tech, at Tulsa, Okla., TNT.

12:50 p.m.: NCAA Tournament, first round, UC Irvine vs. Kansas State, at San Jose, Calif., TBS.

1:30 p.m.: NCAA Tournament, first round, Colgate vs. Tennessee, at Columbus, Ohio, CBS.

2 p.m.: NCAA Tournament, first round, Gardner-Webb vs. Virginia, at Charleston, S.C., TruTV.

2:50 p.m.: NCAA Tournament, first round, Arizona State vs. Buffalo, at Tulsa, Okla., TNT.

3:20 p.m.: NCAA Tournament, first round, Oregon vs. Wisconsin, at San Jose, Calif., TBS.

5:45 p.m.: NCAA Tournament, first round, Washington vs. Utah State, Columbus, Ohio, TNT.

6 p.m.: NCAA Tournament, first round, North Dakota State vs. Duke, at Charleston, S.C., CBS.

6:15 p.m.: NCAA Tournament, first round, Georgia State vs. Houston, at Tulsa, Okla., TNT.

6:30 p.m.: NCAA Tournament, first round, Liberty vs. Mississippi State, at San Jose, Calif., TruTV.

7:30 p.m.: NIT, second round, Memphis at Creighton, ESPNU.

8:15 p.m.: NCAA Tournament, first round, Iona vs. North Carolina, at Columbus, Ohio, TNT.

8:30 p.m.: NCAA Tournament, first round, UCF vs. VCU, at Charleston, S.C., CBS.

8:45 p.m.: NCAA Tournament, first round, Ohio State vs. Iowa State, at Tulsa, Okla., TBS.

9 p.m.: NCAA Tournament, first round, Saint Louis vs. Virginia Tech, at San Jose, Calif., TruTV.

9:30 p.m.: NIT, Sam Houston State vs. TCU, ESPNU.

COLLEGE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

11 a.m.: NCAA Tournament, first round, Robert Morris vs. Louisville, at Louisville, Ky., ESPN2.

1 p.m.: NCAA Tournament, first round, Marquette vs. Rice, at College Station, Texas, ESPN2.

3:30 p.m.: NCAA Tournament, first round, whip-around coverage, ESPN2.

6 p.m.: NCAA Tournament, first round, whip-around coverage, ESPN2.

8:30 p.m.: NCAA Tournament, first round, whip-around coverage, ESPN2.

COLLEGE MEN’S HOCKEY

4 p.m.: NCHC Tournament, semifinal, St. Cloud State vs. Colorado College, at Saint Paul, Minn., CBSSN.

7:30 p.m.: NCHC Tournament, semifinal, Minnesota Duluth vs. Denver, at Saint Paul, Minn., CBSSN.

COLLEGE WOMEN’S HOCKEY

3 p.m.: Frozen Four, semifinal, Minnesota vs. Cornell, at Hamden, Conn., BTN.

6 p.m.: Frozen Four, semifinal, Wisconsin vs. Clarkson, at Hamden, Conn., BTN.

COLLEGE WOMEN’S SWIMMING

5 p.m.: NCAA Division I Women’s Championships, Swimming and Diving, at Austin, Texas, ESPNU.

COLLEGE WRESTLING

10 a.m.: NCAA Division I Championships, quarterfinals, at Pittsburgh, ESPNU.

7 p.m.: NCAA Division I Championships, semifinals, at Pittsburgh, ESPN.

GOLF

1 p.m.: PGA Tour, Valspar Championship, second round, at Palm Harbor, Fla., TGC.

5 p.m.: LPGA Tour, Bank of Hope Founders Cup, second round, at Phoenix, TGC.

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

3 p.m.: Spring training, Cincinnati vs. Milwaukee, at Phoenix, FSWis; Texas vs. Chicago Cubs, at Mesa, Ariz., WGN (Channel 9).

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

8 p.m.: Bellator 218, main event, Emmanuel Sanchez vs. Georgi Karakhanyan, at Thackerville, Okla., Paramount.

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

6:30 p.m.: Oklahoma City at Toronto, NBA TV.

7:30 p.m.: Miami at Milwaukee, FSWis.

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

6 p.m.: Minnesota at Washington, NHL Network.

9 p.m.: San Jose at Anaheim. NHL Network,

SOCCER

2:30 p.m.: UEFA, Euro 2020 qualifier, Czech Republic vs. England, at London, ESPNews.

RADIO

AMERICAN HOCKEY LEAGUE

7 p.m.: Rockford at Milwaukee, WOKY (920 AM).

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

3:20 p.m.: NCAA Tournament, first round, Oregon vs. Wisconsin, at San Jose, Calif., WRNW (97.3 FM).

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

3 p.m.: Spring training, Cincinnati vs. Milwaukee, at Phoenix, WTMJ (620 AM); Chicago Cubs at Cleveland, at Goodyear, Ariz., WSCR (670 AM).

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

7:30 p.m.: Miami at Milwaukee, WTMJ (620 AM).

