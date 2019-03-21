TELEVISION
COLLEGE MEN’S BASKETBALL
11 a.m.: NCAA Tournament, first round, Iowa vs. Cincinnati, at Columbus, Ohio, CBS.
11:30 a.m.: NCAA Tournament, first round, Oklahoma vs. Mississippi, at Charleston, S.C., TruTV.
12:20 p.m.: NCAA Tournament, first round, Northern Kentucky vs. Texas Tech, at Tulsa, Okla., TNT.
12:50 p.m.: NCAA Tournament, first round, UC Irvine vs. Kansas State, at San Jose, Calif., TBS.
1:30 p.m.: NCAA Tournament, first round, Colgate vs. Tennessee, at Columbus, Ohio, CBS.
2 p.m.: NCAA Tournament, first round, Gardner-Webb vs. Virginia, at Charleston, S.C., TruTV.
2:50 p.m.: NCAA Tournament, first round, Arizona State vs. Buffalo, at Tulsa, Okla., TNT.
3:20 p.m.: NCAA Tournament, first round, Oregon vs. Wisconsin, at San Jose, Calif., TBS.
5:45 p.m.: NCAA Tournament, first round, Washington vs. Utah State, Columbus, Ohio, TNT.
6 p.m.: NCAA Tournament, first round, North Dakota State vs. Duke, at Charleston, S.C., CBS.
6:15 p.m.: NCAA Tournament, first round, Georgia State vs. Houston, at Tulsa, Okla., TNT.
6:30 p.m.: NCAA Tournament, first round, Liberty vs. Mississippi State, at San Jose, Calif., TruTV.
7:30 p.m.: NIT, second round, Memphis at Creighton, ESPNU.
8:15 p.m.: NCAA Tournament, first round, Iona vs. North Carolina, at Columbus, Ohio, TNT.
8:30 p.m.: NCAA Tournament, first round, UCF vs. VCU, at Charleston, S.C., CBS.
8:45 p.m.: NCAA Tournament, first round, Ohio State vs. Iowa State, at Tulsa, Okla., TBS.
9 p.m.: NCAA Tournament, first round, Saint Louis vs. Virginia Tech, at San Jose, Calif., TruTV.
9:30 p.m.: NIT, Sam Houston State vs. TCU, ESPNU.
COLLEGE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
11 a.m.: NCAA Tournament, first round, Robert Morris vs. Louisville, at Louisville, Ky., ESPN2.
1 p.m.: NCAA Tournament, first round, Marquette vs. Rice, at College Station, Texas, ESPN2.
3:30 p.m.: NCAA Tournament, first round, whip-around coverage, ESPN2.
6 p.m.: NCAA Tournament, first round, whip-around coverage, ESPN2.
8:30 p.m.: NCAA Tournament, first round, whip-around coverage, ESPN2.
COLLEGE MEN’S HOCKEY
4 p.m.: NCHC Tournament, semifinal, St. Cloud State vs. Colorado College, at Saint Paul, Minn., CBSSN.
7:30 p.m.: NCHC Tournament, semifinal, Minnesota Duluth vs. Denver, at Saint Paul, Minn., CBSSN.
COLLEGE WOMEN’S HOCKEY
3 p.m.: Frozen Four, semifinal, Minnesota vs. Cornell, at Hamden, Conn., BTN.
6 p.m.: Frozen Four, semifinal, Wisconsin vs. Clarkson, at Hamden, Conn., BTN.
COLLEGE WOMEN’S SWIMMING
5 p.m.: NCAA Division I Women’s Championships, Swimming and Diving, at Austin, Texas, ESPNU.
COLLEGE WRESTLING
10 a.m.: NCAA Division I Championships, quarterfinals, at Pittsburgh, ESPNU.
7 p.m.: NCAA Division I Championships, semifinals, at Pittsburgh, ESPN.
GOLF
1 p.m.: PGA Tour, Valspar Championship, second round, at Palm Harbor, Fla., TGC.
5 p.m.: LPGA Tour, Bank of Hope Founders Cup, second round, at Phoenix, TGC.
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
3 p.m.: Spring training, Cincinnati vs. Milwaukee, at Phoenix, FSWis; Texas vs. Chicago Cubs, at Mesa, Ariz., WGN (Channel 9).
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
8 p.m.: Bellator 218, main event, Emmanuel Sanchez vs. Georgi Karakhanyan, at Thackerville, Okla., Paramount.
NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
6:30 p.m.: Oklahoma City at Toronto, NBA TV.
7:30 p.m.: Miami at Milwaukee, FSWis.
NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE
6 p.m.: Minnesota at Washington, NHL Network.
9 p.m.: San Jose at Anaheim. NHL Network,
SOCCER
2:30 p.m.: UEFA, Euro 2020 qualifier, Czech Republic vs. England, at London, ESPNews.
RADIO
AMERICAN HOCKEY LEAGUE
7 p.m.: Rockford at Milwaukee, WOKY (920 AM).
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
3:20 p.m.: NCAA Tournament, first round, Oregon vs. Wisconsin, at San Jose, Calif., WRNW (97.3 FM).
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
3 p.m.: Spring training, Cincinnati vs. Milwaukee, at Phoenix, WTMJ (620 AM); Chicago Cubs at Cleveland, at Goodyear, Ariz., WSCR (670 AM).
NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
7:30 p.m.: Miami at Milwaukee, WTMJ (620 AM).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.