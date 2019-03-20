Try 3 months for $3

TELEVISION

Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Schedule subject to change. Channel key, FSWis (Fox Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network).

BOWLING

7 p.m.: PBA World Championship, at Allen Park, Mich, FS1.

COLLEGE MEN’S BASKETBALL

11:15 a.m.: NCAA Tournament, first round, Louisville vs. Minnesota, at Des Moine, Iowa, CBS.

11:40 a.m.: NCAA Tournament, first round, LSU vs. Yale, at Jacksonville, Fla., TruTV.

12:30 p.m.: NCAA Tournament, first round, Auburn vs. New Mexico State, at Salt Lake City, TNT.

1 p.m.: NCAA Tournament, first round, Florida State vs. Vermont, at Hartford, Conn., TBS.

1:45 p.m.: NCAA Tournament, first round, Michigan State vs. Bradley, at Des Moines, Iowa, CBS.

2:10 p.m.: NCAA Tournament, first round, Maryland vs. Belmont, at Jacksonville, Fla., TruTV.

3 p.m.: NCAA Tournament, first round, Kansas vs. Northeastern,, at Salt Lake City, TNT.

3:30 p.m.: NCAA Tournament, first round, Marquette vs. Murray State, at Hartford, Conn., TBS.

5:50 p.m.: NCAA Tournament, first round, Nevada vs. Florida, at Des Moines, Iowa, TNT.

6:10 p.m.: NCAA Tournament, first round, Kentucky vs. Abilene Christian, at Jacksonville, Fla., CBS.

6:20 p.m.: NCAA Tournament, first round, Villanova vs. Saint Mary’s, at Hartford, Conn., TBS; NCAA Tournament, first round, Gonzaga vs. Fairleigh Dickinson, at Salt Lake City, TruTV.

8:20 p.m.: NCAA Tournament, first round, Michigan vs. Montana, at Des Moines, Iowa, TNT.

8:40 p.m.: NCAA Tournament, first round, Wofford vs. Seton Hall, at Jacksonville, Fla., CBS.

8:50 p.m.: NCAA Tournament, first round, Purdue vs. Old Dominion, at Hartford, Conn., TBS.

8:57 p.m.: NCAA Tournament, first round, Syracuse vs. Baylor, at Salt Lake City, TruTV.

COLLEGE WOMEN’S LACROSSE

4 p.m.: Maryland at Penn State, ESPNU.

6 p.m.: Michigan at Ohio State, BTN.

COLLEGE WRESTLING

11 a.m.: NCAA Championships, first round, at Pittsburgh, ESPNU.

6 p.m.: NCAA Championships, second round, at Pittsburgh, ESPN.

FIGURE SKATING

Noon: World Championships, pairs free skate, at Saitama, Japan (tape delay), NBCSN.

2 p.m.: World Championships, men’s short program, at Saitama, Japan (tape delay), NBCSN.

GOLF

1 p.m.: PGA Tour, Valspar Championship, first round, at Palm Harbor, Fla., TGC.

5 p.m.: LPGA Tour, Bank of Hope Founders Cup, first round, at Phoenix, Ariz., TGC.

2:30 a.m. (Friday): European Tour, Maybank Championship, second round, at Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, TGC.

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

3 p.m.: Spring training, Milwaukee vs. L.A. Dodgers, at Phoenix, FSWis.

MEN’S SOCCER

2:30 p.m.: UEFA Euro 2020, Belgium vs. Russia, Group 1 qualifying match, at Brussels, ESPN2.

7 p.m.: International Friendly, U.S. vs. Ecuador, at Orlando, Fla., ESPN2.

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

7:30 p.m.: Philadelphia at Chicago, WGN (Channel 9).

RADIO

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

3:30 p.m.: NCAA Tournament, first round, Marquette vs. Murray State, at Hartford, Conn., ESPN (94.5 FM and 540 AM).

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

3 p.m.: Spring training, Milwaukee vs. L.A. Dodgers, at Phoenix, WTMJ (620 AM).

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

7:30 p.m.: Philadelphia at Chicago, WGN (720 AM).

