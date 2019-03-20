TELEVISION
Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Schedule subject to change. Channel key, FSWis (Fox Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network).
BOWLING
7 p.m.: PBA World Championship, at Allen Park, Mich, FS1.
COLLEGE MEN’S BASKETBALL
11:15 a.m.: NCAA Tournament, first round, Louisville vs. Minnesota, at Des Moine, Iowa, CBS.
11:40 a.m.: NCAA Tournament, first round, LSU vs. Yale, at Jacksonville, Fla., TruTV.
12:30 p.m.: NCAA Tournament, first round, Auburn vs. New Mexico State, at Salt Lake City, TNT.
1 p.m.: NCAA Tournament, first round, Florida State vs. Vermont, at Hartford, Conn., TBS.
1:45 p.m.: NCAA Tournament, first round, Michigan State vs. Bradley, at Des Moines, Iowa, CBS.
2:10 p.m.: NCAA Tournament, first round, Maryland vs. Belmont, at Jacksonville, Fla., TruTV.
3 p.m.: NCAA Tournament, first round, Kansas vs. Northeastern,, at Salt Lake City, TNT.
3:30 p.m.: NCAA Tournament, first round, Marquette vs. Murray State, at Hartford, Conn., TBS.
5:50 p.m.: NCAA Tournament, first round, Nevada vs. Florida, at Des Moines, Iowa, TNT.
6:10 p.m.: NCAA Tournament, first round, Kentucky vs. Abilene Christian, at Jacksonville, Fla., CBS.
6:20 p.m.: NCAA Tournament, first round, Villanova vs. Saint Mary’s, at Hartford, Conn., TBS; NCAA Tournament, first round, Gonzaga vs. Fairleigh Dickinson, at Salt Lake City, TruTV.
8:20 p.m.: NCAA Tournament, first round, Michigan vs. Montana, at Des Moines, Iowa, TNT.
8:40 p.m.: NCAA Tournament, first round, Wofford vs. Seton Hall, at Jacksonville, Fla., CBS.
8:50 p.m.: NCAA Tournament, first round, Purdue vs. Old Dominion, at Hartford, Conn., TBS.
8:57 p.m.: NCAA Tournament, first round, Syracuse vs. Baylor, at Salt Lake City, TruTV.
COLLEGE WOMEN’S LACROSSE
4 p.m.: Maryland at Penn State, ESPNU.
6 p.m.: Michigan at Ohio State, BTN.
COLLEGE WRESTLING
11 a.m.: NCAA Championships, first round, at Pittsburgh, ESPNU.
6 p.m.: NCAA Championships, second round, at Pittsburgh, ESPN.
FIGURE SKATING
Noon: World Championships, pairs free skate, at Saitama, Japan (tape delay), NBCSN.
2 p.m.: World Championships, men’s short program, at Saitama, Japan (tape delay), NBCSN.
GOLF
1 p.m.: PGA Tour, Valspar Championship, first round, at Palm Harbor, Fla., TGC.
5 p.m.: LPGA Tour, Bank of Hope Founders Cup, first round, at Phoenix, Ariz., TGC.
2:30 a.m. (Friday): European Tour, Maybank Championship, second round, at Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, TGC.
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
3 p.m.: Spring training, Milwaukee vs. L.A. Dodgers, at Phoenix, FSWis.
MEN’S SOCCER
2:30 p.m.: UEFA Euro 2020, Belgium vs. Russia, Group 1 qualifying match, at Brussels, ESPN2.
7 p.m.: International Friendly, U.S. vs. Ecuador, at Orlando, Fla., ESPN2.
NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE
7:30 p.m.: Philadelphia at Chicago, WGN (Channel 9).
RADIO
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
3:30 p.m.: NCAA Tournament, first round, Marquette vs. Murray State, at Hartford, Conn., ESPN (94.5 FM and 540 AM).
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
3 p.m.: Spring training, Milwaukee vs. L.A. Dodgers, at Phoenix, WTMJ (620 AM).
NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE
7:30 p.m.: Philadelphia at Chicago, WGN (720 AM).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.