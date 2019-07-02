TELEVISION
Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Schedule subject to change. Channel key, FSWis (Fox Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).
BEACH VOLLEYBALL
11 a.m.: FIVB World Championships: From Germany, NBCSN.
GOLF
4:30 a.m. (Thursday): European Tour: The Irish Open, first round, Ireland, TGC.
HORSE RACING
2 p.m.: America’s Day at the Races, FS2.
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
1 p.m.: Detroit at Chicago White Sox, MLB Network.
6 p.m.: NY Yankees at NY Mets, ESPN.
9 p.m.: Arizona at LA Dodgers, MLB Network.
NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
2 p.m.: Summer League: Miami vs. Golden State, Sacramento, Calif., NBATV.
4 p.m.: Summer League: LA Lakers vs. Sacramento, Sacramento, Calif., NBATV.
6 p.m.: Summer League: Cleveland vs. Memphis, Salt Lake City, Utah, NBATV.
8 p.m.: Summer League: San Antonio vs. Utah, Salt Lake City, Utah, NBATV.
POKER
7:30 p.m.: World Series of Poker: The 50th No-Limit Hold’em, Main Event Day 1A, Las Vegas, Nev., ESPN2.
MEN’S SOCCER
8:30 p.m.: CONCACAF Gold Cup: U.S. vs. Jamaica, Semifinal II, Glendale, Ariz., FS1.
WOMEN’S SOCCER
2 p.m.: FIFA World Cup: Netherlands vs. Sweden, Semifinal II, France, FS1.
TENNIS
5 a.m.: Wimbledon: Day 3, Second Round, London, ESPN.
10 a.m.: Wimbledon: Day 3, Second Round, London, ESPN.
5 a.m. (Thursday): Wimbledon: Day 4, Second Round, London, ESPN.
RADIO
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
1 p.m.: Detroit at Chicago White Sox, WGN (720 AM).
6 p.m.: Milwaukee at Cincinnati, WTMJ (620 AM); Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh, WSCR (670 AM).
7 p.m.: Detroit at Chicago White Sox, WGN (720 AM).
