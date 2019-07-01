{{featured_button_text}}

BEACH VOLLEYBALL

12 p.m.

NBCSN — FIVB World Championships: Day 5, pool play, Germany

MLB BASEBALL

7 p.m.

MLB Network — N.Y. Yankees at N.Y. Mets OR Philadelphia at Atlanta

NBA BASKETBALL

7 p.m.

NBA TV — Summer League: Memphis vs. San Antonio, Salt Lake City, Utah

9 p.m.

ESPN2 — Summer League: LA Lakers vs. Golden State, Sacramento, Calif.

NBA TV — Summer League: Cleveland vs. Utah, Salt Lake City, Utah

11 p.m.

NBA TV — Summer League: Miami vs. Sacramento, Sacramento, Calif.

SOCCER (MEN'S)

10:30 p.m.

FS1 — CONCACAF Gold Cup: Mexico vs. Haiti, Semifinal I, Glendale, Ariz.

SOCCER (WOMEN'S)

3 p.m.

FOX — FIFA World Cup: England vs. U.S., Semifinal I, France

TENNIS

6 a.m.

ESPN — Wimbledon: Day 2, First Round, London

11 a.m.

ESPN — Wimbledon: Day 2, First Round, London

6 a.m. (Wednesday)

ESPN — Wimbledon: Day 3, First Round, London

WNBA BASKETBALL

8 p.m.

CBSSN — Atlanta at Minnesota

