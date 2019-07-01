BEACH VOLLEYBALL
12 p.m.
NBCSN — FIVB World Championships: Day 5, pool play, Germany
MLB BASEBALL
7 p.m.
MLB Network — N.Y. Yankees at N.Y. Mets OR Philadelphia at Atlanta
NBA BASKETBALL
7 p.m.
NBA TV — Summer League: Memphis vs. San Antonio, Salt Lake City, Utah
9 p.m.
ESPN2 — Summer League: LA Lakers vs. Golden State, Sacramento, Calif.
NBA TV — Summer League: Cleveland vs. Utah, Salt Lake City, Utah
11 p.m.
NBA TV — Summer League: Miami vs. Sacramento, Sacramento, Calif.
SOCCER (MEN'S)
10:30 p.m.
FS1 — CONCACAF Gold Cup: Mexico vs. Haiti, Semifinal I, Glendale, Ariz.
SOCCER (WOMEN'S)
3 p.m.
FOX — FIFA World Cup: England vs. U.S., Semifinal I, France
TENNIS
6 a.m.
ESPN — Wimbledon: Day 2, First Round, London
11 a.m.
ESPN — Wimbledon: Day 2, First Round, London
6 a.m. (Wednesday)
ESPN — Wimbledon: Day 3, First Round, London
WNBA BASKETBALL
8 p.m.
CBSSN — Atlanta at Minnesota
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.