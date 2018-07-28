TELEVISION
Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending upon your service provider. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: FSWis (Fox Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).
AUTO RACING
8:05 a.m.: Formula One, Hungarian Grand Prix, at Budapest, Hungary, ESPN2.
1:30 p.m.: NASCAR, Monster Energy Cup Series, Gander Outdoors 400, at Long Pond, Pa., NBCSN.
2:30 p.m.: IndyCar, Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio, at Lexington, Ohio, CNBC.
BASKETBALL
10 a.m.: The Basketball Tournament, quarterfinals, Ram Nation (VCU Alumni) vs. Overseas Elite, at Atlanta, ESPN.
Noon: The Basketball Tournament, quarterfinals, Boeheim's Army vs. Armored Athlete winner vs. Golden Eagles (Marquette) vs. Talladega Knights winner, at Atlanta, ESPN.
2 p.m.: The Basketball Tournament, quarterfinals, Team Fredette vs.Scarlet and Grey (Ohio St. alumni), at Atlanta, ESPN.
6 p.m.: The Basketball Tournament, quarterfinals, Team Challenge ALS-Sons Of Westwood (UCLA alumni) winner vs. Gael Force (Saint Mary's, Cal. alumni)-Eberlein Drive winner, at Atlanta, ESPN2.
BEACH VOLLEYBALL
11 p.m.: AVP Pro Series, Hermosa Beach Open, at Hermosa Beach, Calif. (tape delay), NBCSN.
CYCLING
8:30 a.m.: Tour de France, Stage 21 (final stage), from Houilles to Paris/Champs-Elysees, NBCSN.
DRAG RACING
3 p.m.: NHRA, Toyota Sonoma Nationals, finals, at Sonoma, Calif., FOX.
GOLF
8:30 a.m.: British Senior Open, final round, at St. Andrews, Scotland, TGC.
11 a.m.: British Senior Open, final round, at St. Andrews, Scotland, NBC.
Noon: PGA Tour, RBC Canadian Open, final round, at Oakville, Ontario, TGC.
2 p.m.: PGA Tour, RBC Canadian Open, final round, at Oakville, Ontario, CBS; LPGA Tour, Aberdeen Standard Investments Ladies Scottish Open, final round, at East Lothian, Scotland (tape delay), TGC.
1 a.m. (Monday): European PGA Tour, Porsche European Open, final round, at Hamburg, Germany (tape delay), TGC.
GYMNASTICS
1 p.m.: U.S. Classic, at Columbus, Ohio (tape delay), NBC.
HORSE RACING
3 p.m.: Saratoga Live, Shuvee Stakes, at Saratoga Springs, N.Y., FS2.
4 p.m.: Breeders' Cup Challenge Series: Haskell Invitational, at Oceanport, N.J., NBC.
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
12:30 p.m.: 2018 National Baseball Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony, at Cooperstown, N.Y., MLB Network; L.A. Dodgers at Atlanta, TBS.
7 p.m.: Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, ESPN.
MINOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
1 p.m.: Class A, Kane County at Wisconsin Timber Rattlers, Channel 24.
SOCCER
11:30 a.m.: Liga MX, Naxaca at UNAM, Univision.
4 p.m.: MLS, New York City FC at Seattle, ESPN.
6 p.m.: Women, 2018 Tournament of Nations, United States vs. Australia, at East Hartford, Conn., FS1.
8 p.m.: Women, International Champions Cup, final, at Miami, ESPN2.
8:30 p.m.: MLS, Orlando City at L.A. Galaxy, FS1.
SWIMMING
2 p.m.: U.S. National Championships, at Irvine, Calif. (tape delay), NBC.
11 p.m.: U.S. National Championships, at Irvine, Calif. (tape delay), NBCSN.
TENNIS
4 p.m.: ATP World Tour & U.S. Open Open Series, BB&T Atlanta Open, singles final, at Atlanta, ESPN2.
RADIO
AUTO RACING
1:30 p.m.: NASCAR, Monster Energy Cup Series, Gander Outdoors 400, at Long Pond, Pa., WOKY (920 AM).
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
1:10 p.m.: Toronto at Chicago White Sox, WGN (720 AM).
3 p.m.: Milwaukee at San Francisco, WTMJ (620 AM).
7 p.m.: Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, ESPN (540 AM) and WSCR (670 AM).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.