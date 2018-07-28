Subscribe for 17¢ / day

TELEVISION

Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending upon your service provider. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: FSWis (Fox Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).

AUTO RACING

8:05 a.m.: Formula One, Hungarian Grand Prix, at Budapest, Hungary, ESPN2.

1:30 p.m.: NASCAR, Monster Energy Cup Series, Gander Outdoors 400, at Long Pond, Pa., NBCSN.

2:30 p.m.: IndyCar, Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio, at Lexington, Ohio, CNBC.

BASKETBALL

10 a.m.: The Basketball Tournament, quarterfinals, Ram Nation (VCU Alumni) vs. Overseas Elite, at Atlanta, ESPN.

Noon: The Basketball Tournament, quarterfinals, Boeheim's Army vs. Armored Athlete winner vs. Golden Eagles (Marquette) vs. Talladega Knights winner, at Atlanta, ESPN.

2 p.m.: The Basketball Tournament, quarterfinals, Team Fredette vs.Scarlet and Grey (Ohio St. alumni), at Atlanta, ESPN.

6 p.m.: The Basketball Tournament, quarterfinals, Team Challenge ALS-Sons Of Westwood (UCLA alumni) winner vs. Gael Force (Saint Mary's, Cal. alumni)-Eberlein Drive winner, at Atlanta, ESPN2.

BEACH VOLLEYBALL

11 p.m.: AVP Pro Series, Hermosa Beach Open, at Hermosa Beach, Calif. (tape delay), NBCSN.

CYCLING

8:30 a.m.: Tour de France, Stage 21 (final stage), from Houilles to Paris/Champs-Elysees, NBCSN.

DRAG RACING

3 p.m.: NHRA, Toyota Sonoma Nationals, finals, at Sonoma, Calif., FOX.

GOLF

8:30 a.m.: British Senior Open, final round, at St. Andrews, Scotland, TGC.

11 a.m.: British Senior Open, final round, at St. Andrews, Scotland, NBC.

Noon: PGA Tour, RBC Canadian Open, final round, at Oakville, Ontario, TGC.

2 p.m.: PGA Tour, RBC Canadian Open, final round, at Oakville, Ontario, CBS; LPGA Tour, Aberdeen Standard Investments Ladies Scottish Open, final round, at East Lothian, Scotland (tape delay), TGC.

1 a.m. (Monday): European PGA Tour, Porsche European Open, final round, at Hamburg, Germany (tape delay), TGC.

GYMNASTICS

1 p.m.: U.S. Classic, at Columbus, Ohio (tape delay), NBC.

HORSE RACING

3 p.m.: Saratoga Live, Shuvee Stakes, at Saratoga Springs, N.Y., FS2.

4 p.m.: Breeders' Cup Challenge Series: Haskell Invitational, at Oceanport, N.J., NBC.

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

12:30 p.m.: 2018 National Baseball Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony, at Cooperstown, N.Y., MLB Network; L.A. Dodgers at Atlanta, TBS.

7 p.m.: Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, ESPN.

MINOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

1 p.m.: Class A, Kane County at Wisconsin Timber Rattlers, Channel 24.

SOCCER

11:30 a.m.: Liga MX, Naxaca at UNAM, Univision.

4 p.m.: MLS, New York City FC at Seattle, ESPN.

6 p.m.: Women, 2018 Tournament of Nations, United States vs. Australia, at East Hartford, Conn., FS1.

8 p.m.: Women, International Champions Cup, final, at Miami, ESPN2.

8:30 p.m.: MLS, Orlando City at L.A. Galaxy, FS1.

SWIMMING

2 p.m.: U.S. National Championships, at Irvine, Calif. (tape delay), NBC.

11 p.m.: U.S. National Championships, at Irvine, Calif. (tape delay), NBCSN.

TENNIS

4 p.m.: ATP World Tour & U.S. Open Open Series, BB&T Atlanta Open, singles final, at Atlanta, ESPN2.

RADIO

AUTO RACING

1:30 p.m.: NASCAR, Monster Energy Cup Series, Gander Outdoors 400, at Long Pond, Pa., WOKY (920 AM).

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

1:10 p.m.: Toronto at Chicago White Sox, WGN (720 AM).

3 p.m.: Milwaukee at San Francisco, WTMJ (620 AM).

7 p.m.: Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, ESPN (540 AM) and WSCR (670 AM).

