TELEVISION
Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending upon your service provider. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: FSWis (Fox Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).
AUTO RACING
3:55 a.m. (Friday): Formula One, Hungarian Grand Prix, practice, at Budapest, Hungary, ESPN2.
BASKETBALL
6 p.m.: The Basketball Tournament, Super 16, South region, Team DRC vs. Ram Nation (VCU Alumni), at Atlanta, ESPN2.
8 p.m.: The Basketball Tournament, Super 16, South region, Louisiana United vs. Overseas Elite, at Atlanta, ESPN2.
CYCLING
7 a.m.: Tour de France, Stage 18, from Trie-sur-Baise to Pau, France, NBCSN.
GOLF
4 a.m.: European PGA Tour, Porsche European Open, first round, at Hamburg, Germany, TGC.
6 a.m.: British Senior Open, first round, at St. Andrews, Scotland, TGC.
8:30 a.m.: LPGA Tour, Aberdeen Standard Investments Ladies Scottish Open, first round, at East Lothian, Scotland, TGC.
10:30 a.m.: British Senior Open, first round, at St. Andrews, Scotland, TGC.
2 p.m.: PGA Tour, RBC Canadian Open, first round, at Oakville, Ontario, TGC.
HORSE RACING
3 p.m.: Saratoga Live, John Morrissey Stakes, at Saratoga Springs, N.Y., FS2.
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
1 p.m.: Arizona at Chicago Cubs, MLB Network.
4 p.m.: Chicago White Sox at L.A. Angels, Channel 9.
6 p.m.: Minnesota at Boston, MLB Network.
9 p.m.: Milwaukee at San Francisco, FSWis or MLB Network.
SOCCER
6:30 a.m.: International Champions Cup, Atletico Madrid vs. Arsenal, at Singapore, ESPNU.
6 p.m.: Women, 2018 Tournament of Nations, United States vs. Japan, at Kansas City, Kan., FS1.
7 p.m.: MLS, New York City FC at Orlando City, ESPN.
9:30 p.m.: MLS, L.A. Galaxy at Los Angeles FC, ESPN.
SWIMMING
10 p.m.: U.S. National Championships, at Irvine, Calif. (tape-delay), NBCSN.
RADIO
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
1 p.m.: Arizona at Chicago Cubs, WSCR (670 AM).
4 p.m.: Chicago White Sox at L.A. Angels, WGN (720 AM).
9 p.m.: Milwaukee at San Francisco, WTMJ (620 AM).
