TELEVISION

Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending upon your service provider. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: FSWis (Fox Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).

AUTO RACING

3:55 a.m. (Friday): Formula One, Hungarian Grand Prix, practice, at Budapest, Hungary, ESPN2.

BASKETBALL

6 p.m.: The Basketball Tournament, Super 16, South region, Team DRC vs. Ram Nation (VCU Alumni), at Atlanta, ESPN2.

8 p.m.: The Basketball Tournament, Super 16, South region, Louisiana United vs. Overseas Elite, at Atlanta, ESPN2.

CYCLING

7 a.m.: Tour de France, Stage 18, from Trie-sur-Baise to Pau, France, NBCSN.

GOLF

4 a.m.: European PGA Tour, Porsche European Open, first round, at Hamburg, Germany, TGC.

6 a.m.: British Senior Open, first round, at St. Andrews, Scotland, TGC.

8:30 a.m.: LPGA Tour, Aberdeen Standard Investments Ladies Scottish Open, first round, at East Lothian, Scotland, TGC.

10:30 a.m.: British Senior Open, first round, at St. Andrews, Scotland, TGC.

2 p.m.: PGA Tour, RBC Canadian Open, first round, at Oakville, Ontario, TGC.

HORSE RACING

3 p.m.: Saratoga Live, John Morrissey Stakes, at Saratoga Springs, N.Y., FS2.

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

1 p.m.: Arizona at Chicago Cubs, MLB Network.

4 p.m.: Chicago White Sox at L.A. Angels, Channel 9.

6 p.m.: Minnesota at Boston, MLB Network.

9 p.m.: Milwaukee at San Francisco, FSWis or MLB Network.

SOCCER

6:30 a.m.: International Champions Cup, Atletico Madrid vs. Arsenal, at Singapore, ESPNU.

6 p.m.: Women, 2018 Tournament of Nations, United States vs. Japan, at Kansas City, Kan., FS1.

7 p.m.: MLS, New York City FC at Orlando City, ESPN.

9:30 p.m.: MLS, L.A. Galaxy at Los Angeles FC, ESPN.

SWIMMING

10 p.m.: U.S. National Championships, at Irvine, Calif. (tape-delay), NBCSN.

RADIO

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

1 p.m.: Arizona at Chicago Cubs, WSCR (670 AM).

4 p.m.: Chicago White Sox at L.A. Angels, WGN (720 AM).

9 p.m.: Milwaukee at San Francisco, WTMJ (620 AM).

