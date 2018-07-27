TELEVISION
Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending upon your service provider. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: FSWis (Fox Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).
AUTO RACING
7:55 a.m.: Formula One, Hungarian Grand Prix, qualifying, at Budapest, Hungary, ESPNEWS.
9 a.m.: NASCAR, Camping World Truck Series, Gander Outdoors 150, qualifying, at Long Pond, Pa., FS1.
Noon: NASCAR, Camping World Truck Series, Gander Outdoors 150, at Long Pond, Pa., FS1.
12:30 p.m.: IndyCar, Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio, qualifying, at Lexington, Ohio, NBCSN.
2 p.m.: NASCAR, Xfinity Series, U.S. Cellular 250, qualifying, at Newton, Iowa, NBCSN.
3 p.m.: NASCAR, Monster Energy Cup Series, Gander Outdoors 400, qualifying, at Long Pond, Pa., NBCSN.
4:30 p.m.: NASCAR, Xfinity Series, U.S. Cellular 250, at Newton, Iowa, NBCSN.
BASKETBALL
10 a.m.: The Basketball Tournament, Super 16, Northeast region, Golden Eagles (Marquette) vs. Talladega Knights, at Atlanta, ESPN.
Noon: The Basketball Tournament, Super 16, Northeast region, Boeheim’s Army vs. Armored Athlete, at Atlanta, ESPN.
2 p.m.: The Basketball Tournament, Super 16, West region, Team Challenge ALS vs. Sons Of Westwood (UCLA alumni), at Atlanta, ESPN.
4 p.m.: The Basketball Tournament, Super 16, West region, Gael Force (Saint Mary’s, Cal. alumni) vs. Eberlein Drive, at Atlanta, ESPNU.
BOXING
9 p.m.: Mikey Garcia vs. Robert Easter Jr., WBC/IBF lightweight unification, at Los Angeles, Showtime.
CANADIAN FOOTBALL LEAGUE
3 p.m.: Ottawa at Hamilton, ESPN2.
CYCLING
6:30 a.m.: Tour de France, Stage 20, from Saint-Pee-sur-Nivelle to Espelette, France, NBCSN.
4 p.m.: Tour de France, Stage 20, from Saint-Pee-sur-Nivelle to Espelette, France (replay), NBC.
DRAG RACING
7 p.m.: NHRA, Toyota Sonoma Nationals, qualifying, at Sonoma, Calif. (tape delay), FS1.
GOLF
8:30 a.m.: British Senior Open, third round, at St. Andrews, Scotland, TGC.
11 a.m.: British Senior Open, third round, at St. Andrews, Scotland, NBC.
Noon: PGA Tour, RBC Canadian Open, third round, at Oakville, Ontario, TGC.
2 p.m.: PGA Tour, RBC Canadian Open, third round, at Oakville, Ontario, CBS; LPGA Tour, Aberdeen Standard Investments Ladies Scottish Open, third round, at East Lothian, Scotland (tape delay), TGC.
1 a.m. (Sunday): European PGA Tour, Porsche European Open, third round, at Hamburg, Germany (tape delay), TGC.
HORSE RACING
5 p.m.: Saratoga Live, Jim Dandy Stakes, at Saratoga Springs, N.Y., FS2.
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
Noon: Kansas City at N.Y. Yankees, MLB Network.
3 p.m.: Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, FS1.
6 p.m.: L.A. Dodgers at Atlanta, MLB Network.
6:10 p.m.: Toronto at Chicago White Sox, WGN (Channel 9).
9 p.m.: Seattle at L.A. Angels, MLB Network.
MINOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
6:30 p.m.: Class A: Kane County at Wisconsin Timber Rattlers, Channel 24.
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
5 p.m.: UFC Fight Night, prelims, at Calgary, Alberta, FOX.
7 p.m.: UFC Fight Night, Eddie Alvarez vs. Dustin Poirier, at Calgary, Alberta, FOX.
MOTOR SPORTS
10 p.m.: AMA, Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Series, Washougal National, at Washougal, Wash. (tape delay), NBCSN.
SOCCER
6:30 a.m.: International Champions Cup, Arsenal vs Paris Saint-Germain, at Singapore, ESPN2.
Noon: International Champions Cup, Benfica vs Juventus, at Harrison, N.J., ESPN2.
12:55 p.m.: International Champions Cup, Chelsea vs. Internazionale, at Nice, France, ESPNEWS.
4 p.m.: International Champions Cup, Manchester United vs. Liverpool, at Ann Arbor, Mich., ESPN.
6 p.m.: International Champions Cup, Bayern Munich vs. Manchester City, at Miami, ESPN.
8 p.m.: MLS, Houston at Portland, ESPN.
10 p.m.: International Champions Cup, Barcelona vs. Tottenham Hotspur, at Pasadena, Calif., ESPN.
SWIMMING
2 p.m.: U.S. National Championships, at Irvine, Calif. (tape delay), NBC.
Midnight (Sunday): U.S. National Championships, at Irvine, Calif. (tape delay), NBCSN.
TENNIS
6 p.m.: ATP World Tour & U.S. Open Series, BB&T Atlanta Open, second semifinal, at Atlanta, ESPN2.
WOMEN’S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
2:30 p.m.: WNBA All-Star Game, at Minneapolis, ABC.
RADIO
AUTO RACING
Noon: NASCAR, Camping World Truck Series, Gander Outdoors 150, at Long Pond, Pa., WOKY (920 AM).
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
3 p.m.: Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, ESPN (AM 540) and WSCR (AM 670).
6:10 p.m.: Toronto at Chicago White Sox, WGN (720 AM).
8 p.m.: Brewers at Giants, WTMJ (620 AM).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.