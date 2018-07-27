Subscribe for 17¢ / day

TELEVISION

Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending upon your service provider. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: FSWis (Fox Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).

AUTO RACING

7:55 a.m.: Formula One, Hungarian Grand Prix, qualifying, at Budapest, Hungary, ESPNEWS.

9 a.m.: NASCAR, Camping World Truck Series, Gander Outdoors 150, qualifying, at Long Pond, Pa., FS1.

Noon: NASCAR, Camping World Truck Series, Gander Outdoors 150, at Long Pond, Pa., FS1.

12:30 p.m.: IndyCar, Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio, qualifying, at Lexington, Ohio, NBCSN.

2 p.m.: NASCAR, Xfinity Series, U.S. Cellular 250, qualifying, at Newton, Iowa, NBCSN.

3 p.m.: NASCAR, Monster Energy Cup Series, Gander Outdoors 400, qualifying, at Long Pond, Pa., NBCSN.

4:30 p.m.: NASCAR, Xfinity Series, U.S. Cellular 250, at Newton, Iowa, NBCSN.

BASKETBALL

10 a.m.: The Basketball Tournament, Super 16, Northeast region, Golden Eagles (Marquette) vs. Talladega Knights, at Atlanta, ESPN.

Noon: The Basketball Tournament, Super 16, Northeast region, Boeheim’s Army vs. Armored Athlete, at Atlanta, ESPN.

2 p.m.: The Basketball Tournament, Super 16, West region, Team Challenge ALS vs. Sons Of Westwood (UCLA alumni), at Atlanta, ESPN.

4 p.m.: The Basketball Tournament, Super 16, West region, Gael Force (Saint Mary’s, Cal. alumni) vs. Eberlein Drive, at Atlanta, ESPNU.

BOXING

9 p.m.: Mikey Garcia vs. Robert Easter Jr., WBC/IBF lightweight unification, at Los Angeles, Showtime.

CANADIAN FOOTBALL LEAGUE

3 p.m.: Ottawa at Hamilton, ESPN2.

CYCLING

6:30 a.m.: Tour de France, Stage 20, from Saint-Pee-sur-Nivelle to Espelette, France, NBCSN.

4 p.m.: Tour de France, Stage 20, from Saint-Pee-sur-Nivelle to Espelette, France (replay), NBC.

DRAG RACING

7 p.m.: NHRA, Toyota Sonoma Nationals, qualifying, at Sonoma, Calif. (tape delay), FS1.

GOLF

8:30 a.m.: British Senior Open, third round, at St. Andrews, Scotland, TGC.

11 a.m.: British Senior Open, third round, at St. Andrews, Scotland, NBC.

Noon: PGA Tour, RBC Canadian Open, third round, at Oakville, Ontario, TGC.

2 p.m.: PGA Tour, RBC Canadian Open, third round, at Oakville, Ontario, CBS; LPGA Tour, Aberdeen Standard Investments Ladies Scottish Open, third round, at East Lothian, Scotland (tape delay), TGC.

1 a.m. (Sunday): European PGA Tour, Porsche European Open, third round, at Hamburg, Germany (tape delay), TGC.

HORSE RACING

5 p.m.: Saratoga Live, Jim Dandy Stakes, at Saratoga Springs, N.Y., FS2.

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

Noon: Kansas City at N.Y. Yankees, MLB Network.

3 p.m.: Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, FS1.

6 p.m.: L.A. Dodgers at Atlanta, MLB Network.

6:10 p.m.: Toronto at Chicago White Sox, WGN (Channel 9).

9 p.m.: Seattle at L.A. Angels, MLB Network.

MINOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

6:30 p.m.: Class A: Kane County at Wisconsin Timber Rattlers, Channel 24.

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

5 p.m.: UFC Fight Night, prelims, at Calgary, Alberta, FOX.

7 p.m.: UFC Fight Night, Eddie Alvarez vs. Dustin Poirier, at Calgary, Alberta, FOX.

MOTOR SPORTS

10 p.m.: AMA, Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Series, Washougal National, at Washougal, Wash. (tape delay), NBCSN.

SOCCER

6:30 a.m.: International Champions Cup, Arsenal vs Paris Saint-Germain, at Singapore, ESPN2.

Noon: International Champions Cup, Benfica vs Juventus, at Harrison, N.J., ESPN2.

12:55 p.m.: International Champions Cup, Chelsea vs. Internazionale, at Nice, France, ESPNEWS.

4 p.m.: International Champions Cup, Manchester United vs. Liverpool, at Ann Arbor, Mich., ESPN.

6 p.m.: International Champions Cup, Bayern Munich vs. Manchester City, at Miami, ESPN.

8 p.m.: MLS, Houston at Portland, ESPN.

10 p.m.: International Champions Cup, Barcelona vs. Tottenham Hotspur, at Pasadena, Calif., ESPN.

SWIMMING

2 p.m.: U.S. National Championships, at Irvine, Calif. (tape delay), NBC.

Midnight (Sunday): U.S. National Championships, at Irvine, Calif. (tape delay), NBCSN.

TENNIS

6 p.m.: ATP World Tour & U.S. Open Series, BB&T Atlanta Open, second semifinal, at Atlanta, ESPN2.

WOMEN’S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

2:30 p.m.: WNBA All-Star Game, at Minneapolis, ABC.

RADIO

AUTO RACING

Noon: NASCAR, Camping World Truck Series, Gander Outdoors 150, at Long Pond, Pa., WOKY (920 AM).

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

3 p.m.: Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, ESPN (AM 540) and WSCR (AM 670).

6:10 p.m.: Toronto at Chicago White Sox, WGN (720 AM).

8 p.m.: Brewers at Giants, WTMJ (620 AM).

