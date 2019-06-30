TELEVISION
Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending upon your service provider. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: FSWis (Fox Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).
BEACH VOLLEYBALL
11 a.m.: FIVB World Championships: Day 4, pool play, Germany, NBCSN.
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
Noon: Kansas City at Toronto, MLB Network.
6 p.m.: Milwaukee at Cincinnati, FSWis; Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh, ESPN.
9 p.m.: San Francisco at San Diego OR LA Angels at Texas (joined in progress), MLB Network.
NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
6 p.m.: Summer League: San Antonio vs. Cleveland, Salt Lake City, Utah, NBA.
8 p.m.: Summer League: Memphis vs. Utah, Salt Lake City, Utah, ESPN2; Summer League: Miami at LA Lakers, Sacramento, Calif., NBA.
10 p.m.: Summer League: Golden State vs. Sacramento, Sacramento, Calif., NBA.
TENNIS
5 a.m.: Wimbledon: Day 1, First Round, London, ESPN.
10 a.m.: Wimbledon: Day 1, First Round, London, ESPN.
5 a.m. (Tuesday): Wimbledon: Day 2, First Round, London, ESPN.
RADIO
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
6 p.m.: Milwaukee at Cincinnati, WTMJ (620 AM); Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh, WSCR (670 AM).
