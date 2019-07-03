{{featured_button_text}}

Thursday, July 4

GOLF

5:30 a.m.

TGC — European Tour Golf: The Irish Open, first round, Ireland

9:30 a.m.

TGC — European Tour Golf: The Irish Open, first round, Ireland

2 p.m.

TGC — PGA Tour Golf: The 3M Open, first round, Twin Cities in Blaine, Minn.

6 p.m.

TGC — LPGA Tour Golf: Thornberry Creek LPGA Classic, first round, Hobart, Wis.

5:30 a.m. (Friday)

TGC — European Tour Golf: The Irish Open, second round, Ireland

HORSE RACING

1:30 p.m.

FS2 — America's Day at the Races

HOT DOG EATING CONTEST

9 a.m.

ESPN2 — 2019 Nathan's Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest: From Coney Island, N.Y.

LACROSSE

5 p.m.

ESPN2 — World Series of Youth Lacrosse: From Denver, Colo.

9 p.m.

ESPNEWS — Major League Lacrosse: Chesapeake Bayhawks at Denver Outlaws

MLB BASEBALL

11 a.m.

MLB Network — Miami at Washington

2 p.m.

MLB Network — Cleveland at Kansas City (joined in progress)

4 p.m.

ESPN — Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh

7 p.m.

ESPN — Philadelphia at Atlanta

10 p.m.

MLB Network — San Diego at LA Dodgers (joined in progress)

POKER

9 p.m.

ESPN2 — World Series of Poker: The 50th No-Limit Hold'em, Day 1 Flight B, Las Vegas, Nev.

SOFTBALL

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — International Cup: U.S. vs. Chinese Taipei, Columbus, Ga.

TENNIS

6 a.m.

ESPN — Wimbledon: Day 4, Second Round, London

11 a.m.

ESPN — Wimbledon: Day 4, Second Round, London

6 a.m. (Friday)

ESPN — Wimbledon: Day 5, Third Round, London

