Thursday, July 4
GOLF
5:30 a.m.
TGC — European Tour Golf: The Irish Open, first round, Ireland
9:30 a.m.
TGC — European Tour Golf: The Irish Open, first round, Ireland
2 p.m.
TGC — PGA Tour Golf: The 3M Open, first round, Twin Cities in Blaine, Minn.
6 p.m.
TGC — LPGA Tour Golf: Thornberry Creek LPGA Classic, first round, Hobart, Wis.
5:30 a.m. (Friday)
TGC — European Tour Golf: The Irish Open, second round, Ireland
HORSE RACING
1:30 p.m.
FS2 — America's Day at the Races
HOT DOG EATING CONTEST
9 a.m.
ESPN2 — 2019 Nathan's Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest: From Coney Island, N.Y.
LACROSSE
5 p.m.
ESPN2 — World Series of Youth Lacrosse: From Denver, Colo.
9 p.m.
ESPNEWS — Major League Lacrosse: Chesapeake Bayhawks at Denver Outlaws
MLB BASEBALL
11 a.m.
MLB Network — Miami at Washington
2 p.m.
MLB Network — Cleveland at Kansas City (joined in progress)
4 p.m.
ESPN — Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh
7 p.m.
ESPN — Philadelphia at Atlanta
10 p.m.
MLB Network — San Diego at LA Dodgers (joined in progress)
POKER
9 p.m.
ESPN2 — World Series of Poker: The 50th No-Limit Hold'em, Day 1 Flight B, Las Vegas, Nev.
SOFTBALL
7 p.m.
ESPN2 — International Cup: U.S. vs. Chinese Taipei, Columbus, Ga.
TENNIS
6 a.m.
ESPN — Wimbledon: Day 4, Second Round, London
11 a.m.
ESPN — Wimbledon: Day 4, Second Round, London
6 a.m. (Friday)
ESPN — Wimbledon: Day 5, Third Round, London
