TELEVISION
Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending upon your service provider. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: FSWis (Fox Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).
AUSTRALIAN FOOTBALL LEAGUE
10:30 p.m.: Collingwood at Richmond, FS2.
AUTO RACING
3 p.m.: ARCA Series, ModSpace 150, at Long Pond, Pa., FS1.
BASKETBALL
5:30 p.m.: The Basketball Tournament, Dunk Contest, at Atlanta, ESPN2.
6 p.m.: The Basketball Tournament, Super 16, Midwest Region, Team Fredette vs. Fort Wayne Champs, at Atlanta, ESPN2.
7 p.m.: Big3, Week 6 games, at Toronto, FS1.
8 p.m.: The Basketball Tournament, Super 16, Midwest Region, Scarlet and Grey (Ohio St.) vs. PrimeTime Players, at Atlanta, ESPN.
CYCLING
6:30 a.m.: Tour de France, Stage 19, from Lourdes to Laruns, France, NBCSN.
GOLF
4 a.m.: European PGA Tour, Porsche European Open, second round, at Hamburg, Germany, TGC.
6 a.m.: British Senior Open, second round, at St. Andrews, Scotland, TGC.
8:30 a.m.: LPGA Tour, Aberdeen Standard Investments Ladies Scottish Open, second round, at East Lothian, Scotland, TGC.
10:30 a.m.: British Senior Open, second round, at St. Andrews, Scotland, TGC.
2 p.m.: PGA Tour, RBC Canadian Open, second round, at Oakville, Ontario, TGC.
HORSE RACING
3 p.m.: Saratoga Live, Curlin Stakes, at Saratoga Springs, N.Y., FS2.
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
7 p.m.: Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, MLB Network.
SWIMMING
10 p.m.: U.S. National Championships, at Irvine, Calif. (tape delay), NBCSN.
RADIO
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
7 p.m.: Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, WSCR (670 AM).
7:10 p.m.: Toronto at Chicago White Sox, WGN (720 AM).
9 p.m.: Brewers at San Francisco, WTMJ (620 AM)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.