TELEVISION

Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending upon your service provider. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: FSWis (Fox Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).

AUSTRALIAN FOOTBALL LEAGUE

10:30 p.m.: Collingwood at Richmond, FS2.

AUTO RACING

3 p.m.: ARCA Series, ModSpace 150, at Long Pond, Pa., FS1.

BASKETBALL

5:30 p.m.: The Basketball Tournament, Dunk Contest, at Atlanta, ESPN2.

6 p.m.: The Basketball Tournament, Super 16, Midwest Region, Team Fredette vs. Fort Wayne Champs, at Atlanta, ESPN2.

7 p.m.: Big3, Week 6 games, at Toronto, FS1.

8 p.m.: The Basketball Tournament, Super 16, Midwest Region, Scarlet and Grey (Ohio St.) vs. PrimeTime Players, at Atlanta, ESPN.

CYCLING

6:30 a.m.: Tour de France, Stage 19, from Lourdes to Laruns, France, NBCSN.

GOLF

4 a.m.: European PGA Tour, Porsche European Open, second round, at Hamburg, Germany, TGC.

6 a.m.: British Senior Open, second round, at St. Andrews, Scotland, TGC.

8:30 a.m.: LPGA Tour, Aberdeen Standard Investments Ladies Scottish Open, second round, at East Lothian, Scotland, TGC.

10:30 a.m.: British Senior Open, second round, at St. Andrews, Scotland, TGC.

2 p.m.: PGA Tour, RBC Canadian Open, second round, at Oakville, Ontario, TGC.

HORSE RACING

3 p.m.: Saratoga Live, Curlin Stakes, at Saratoga Springs, N.Y., FS2.

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

7 p.m.: Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, MLB Network.

SWIMMING

10 p.m.: U.S. National Championships, at Irvine, Calif. (tape delay), NBCSN.

RADIO

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

7 p.m.: Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, WSCR (670 AM).

7:10 p.m.: Toronto at Chicago White Sox, WGN (720 AM).

9 p.m.: Brewers at San Francisco, WTMJ (620 AM)

