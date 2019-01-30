Try 1 month for 99¢

TELEVISION

Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: FSWis (Fox Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), FS2 (FOX Sports 2), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

4 p.m.: LIU-Brooklyn at Farleigh Dickinson, ESPNU.

6 p.m.: Purdue at Penn State, FS1; Temple at Houston, ESPN2; Austin Peay at Tennessee Tech, ESPNews; Tulane at East Carolina, ESPNU.

7 p.m.: Xavier at Georgetown, CBSSN.

8 p.m.: Arizona at Arizona State, ESPN2; UConn at UCF, ESPNU; Oregon at Utah, FS1.

10 p.m.: Gonzaga at BYU, ESPN2; UC-Irvine at UC-Santa Barbara, ESPNU.

CURLING

11 a.m.: World Cup,Day 2 from the Third Leg, at Jonkoping, Sweden (tape delay), NBCSN.

GOLF

5:30 a.m.: European Tour Golf: Saudi International, first round, at King Abdullah Economic City, TGC.

2 p.m.: PGA Tour Golf: Waste Management Phoenix Open, first round, Scottsdale, Ariz., TGC.

2 a.m. (Friday): European Tour Golf: Saudi International, second round, at King Abdullah Economic City, TGC.

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

7 p.m.: Milwaukee at Toronto, TNT.

9:30 p.m.: Philadelphia at Golden State, TNT.

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

6 p.m.: Philadelphia at Boston, NHL Network.

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

5 p.m.: Iowa at Michigan, BTN.

6 p.m.: UConn at Louisville, ESPN.

7 p.m.: Nebraska at Purdue, BTN.

RADIO

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

7 p.m.: Milwaukee at Toronto, WTMJ (620 AM).

