TELEVISION
Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: FSWis (Fox Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), FS2 (FOX Sports 2), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
4 p.m.: LIU-Brooklyn at Farleigh Dickinson, ESPNU.
6 p.m.: Purdue at Penn State, FS1; Temple at Houston, ESPN2; Austin Peay at Tennessee Tech, ESPNews; Tulane at East Carolina, ESPNU.
7 p.m.: Xavier at Georgetown, CBSSN.
8 p.m.: Arizona at Arizona State, ESPN2; UConn at UCF, ESPNU; Oregon at Utah, FS1.
10 p.m.: Gonzaga at BYU, ESPN2; UC-Irvine at UC-Santa Barbara, ESPNU.
CURLING
11 a.m.: World Cup,Day 2 from the Third Leg, at Jonkoping, Sweden (tape delay), NBCSN.
GOLF
5:30 a.m.: European Tour Golf: Saudi International, first round, at King Abdullah Economic City, TGC.
2 p.m.: PGA Tour Golf: Waste Management Phoenix Open, first round, Scottsdale, Ariz., TGC.
2 a.m. (Friday): European Tour Golf: Saudi International, second round, at King Abdullah Economic City, TGC.
NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
7 p.m.: Milwaukee at Toronto, TNT.
9:30 p.m.: Philadelphia at Golden State, TNT.
NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE
6 p.m.: Philadelphia at Boston, NHL Network.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
5 p.m.: Iowa at Michigan, BTN.
6 p.m.: UConn at Louisville, ESPN.
7 p.m.: Nebraska at Purdue, BTN.
RADIO
NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
7 p.m.: Milwaukee at Toronto, WTMJ (620 AM).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.