TELEVISION
Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: FSWis (Fox Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), FS2 (FOX Sports 2), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
5:30 p.m.: Buffalo at Kent State, CBSSN; Michigan at Indiana, FS1.
6 p.m.: Rider at Iona, ESPNU.
7:30 p.m.: Butler at Creighton, FS1.
MEN'S COLLEGE HOCKEY
7:30 p.m.: St. Cloud at North Dakota, CBSSN.
COLLEGE WRESTLING
6 p.m.: Michigan at Ohio State, BTN.
8 p.m.: Iowa at Illinois, BTN.
FIGURE SKATING
1 p.m.: European Championships: rhythm dance competition, Belarus, NBCSN.
3 p.m.: U.S. Championships: rhythm dance competition, Detroit, Mich., NBCSN.
5 p.m.: European Championships: ladies free skate program, Belarus, NBCSN.
7 p.m.: U.S. Championships: ladies free skate, Detroit, Mich., NBC.
GOLF
2 p.m.: PGA Tour Golf: Farmers Insurance Open, second round, La Jolla, Calif., TGC.
2:30 a.m. (Saturday): European Tour Golf: Omega Dubai Desert Classic, third round, Dubai, TGC.
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL
7 p.m.: Sunrise Christian Academy (Kan.) at University School (Fla.), ESPN2.
NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
7 p.m.: Toronto at Houston, ESPN.
7:30 p.m.: Charlotte at Milwaukee, FSWis.
NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE
8 p.m.: NHL All-Star Skills Competition: From San Jose, Calif., NBCSN.
SOCCER
1:20 p.m.: Bundesliga: Schalke vs. Hertha Berlin, FS2.
TENNIS
2:30 a.m. (Saturday): Australian Open: Women's Championship, ESPN.
X GAMES
9 p.m.: Day 2: men's snowboarding, Aspen, Colo., ESPN2.
RADIO
AMERICAN HOCKEY LEAGUE
7 p.m.: Iowa at Milwaukee, WOKY (920 AM).
NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
7 p.m.: L.A. Clippers at Chicago, WSCR (670 AM).
7:30 p.m.: Charlotte at Milwaukee, WTMJ (620 AM).
INTERNET
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL
7 p.m.: Martin Luther at St. Catherine's, www.gatewaysportsweb.org
