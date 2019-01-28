TELEVISION
Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending upon your service provider. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: FSWis (Fox Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
6 p.m.: Kansas at Texas, ESPN; Virginia at North Carolina State, ESPN2; Georgia at Arkansas, ESPNU; Northwestern at Maryland, FS1.
7 p.m.: Wisconsin at Nebraska, BTN; St. Joseph's at Dayton, CBSSN.
8 p.m.: Kentucky at Vanderbilt, ESPN; Ohio State at Michigan, ESPN2; Pittsburgh at Clemson, ESPNU.
10 p.m.: Nevada at UNLV, ESPN2.
NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
6 p.m.: Milwaukee at Detroit, FSWis.
6:30 p.m.: Chicago at Brooklyn, WGN (Channel 9).
7 p.m.: New Orleans at Houston, TNT.
9:30 p.m.: Philadelphia at LA Lakers, TNT.
NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE
6:30 p.m.: Philadelphia at NY Rangers, NBCSN.
SOCCER
1:55 p.m.: Premier League: Manchester United vs. Burnley, NBCSN.
SKIING
10 p.m.: FIS Alpine World Cup: men's slalom, Austria, NBCSN.
RADIO
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
7 p.m.: Wisconsin at Nebraska, WRNW (97.3 FM).
NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
6 p.m.: Milwaukee at Detroit, WTMJ (620 AM).
6:30 p.m.: Chicago at Brooklyn, WSCR (670 AM).
