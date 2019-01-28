Try 1 month for 99¢

TELEVISION

Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending upon your service provider. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: FSWis (Fox Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).

MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

6 p.m.: Kansas at Texas, ESPN; Virginia at North Carolina State, ESPN2; Georgia at Arkansas, ESPNU; Northwestern at Maryland, FS1.

7 p.m.: Wisconsin at Nebraska, BTN; St. Joseph's at Dayton, CBSSN.

8 p.m.: Kentucky at Vanderbilt, ESPN; Ohio State at Michigan, ESPN2; Pittsburgh at Clemson, ESPNU.

10 p.m.: Nevada at UNLV, ESPN2.

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

6 p.m.: Milwaukee at Detroit, FSWis.

6:30 p.m.: Chicago at Brooklyn, WGN (Channel 9).

7 p.m.: New Orleans at Houston, TNT.

9:30 p.m.: Philadelphia at LA Lakers, TNT.

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

6:30 p.m.: Philadelphia at NY Rangers, NBCSN.

SOCCER

1:55 p.m.: Premier League: Manchester United vs. Burnley, NBCSN.

SKIING

10 p.m.: FIS Alpine World Cup: men's slalom, Austria, NBCSN.

RADIO

MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

7 p.m.: Wisconsin at Nebraska, WRNW (97.3 FM).

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

6 p.m.: Milwaukee at Detroit, WTMJ (620 AM).

6:30 p.m.: Chicago at Brooklyn, WSCR (670 AM).

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments