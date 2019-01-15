Try 1 month for 99¢

TELEVISION

Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending upon your service provider. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: FSWis (Fox Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).

MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

5 p.m.: St. Bonaventure at Rhode Island, CBSSN.

5:30 p.m.: Creighton at St. John's, FS1.

6 p.m.: Iowa at Penn State, BTN; Kansas State at Oklahoma, ESPN2; UConn at Tulsa, ESPNEWS; Auburn at Texas A&M, ESPNU.

7 p.m.: Dayton at VCU, CBSSN.

7:30 p.m.: Butler at DePaul, FS1.

8 p.m.: Minnesota at Illinois, BTN; Houston at SMU, ESPNEWS; Iowa State at Texas Tech, ESPNU.

9 p.m.: Central Florida at Wichita State, CBSSN.

10 p.m.: UNLV at Air Force, ESPNU.

WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

11 a.m.: George Mason at UMass, NBCSN.

GOLF

5 a.m.: European Tour Golf: Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship, first round, Abu Dhabi, TGC.

12:30 p.m.: Web.com Tour Golf: The Bahamas Great Exuma Classic, final round, Bahamas, TGC.

7 p.m.: Asian Tour Golf: Singapore Open, first round, Singapore, TGC.

1 a.m. (THURSDAY): European Tour Golf: Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship, second round, Abu Dhabi, TGC.

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

7 p.m.: Toronto at Boston, ESPN; Milwaukee at Memphis, FSWis.

9:30 p.m.: New Orleans at Golden State, ESPN.

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

6:30 p.m.: Boston at Philadelphia, NBCSN.

9 p.m.: San Jose at Arizona, NBCSN.

SOCCER

11:20 a.m.: Italian Super Cup: Juventus vs. AC Milan, ESPN2.

TENNIS

8 p.m.: Australian Open: Day 4, second round, ESPN2.

2 a.m. (THURSDAY): Australian Open: Day 4, second round, ESPN2.

RADIO

AMERICAN HOCKEY LEAGUE

7 p.m.: Milwaukee at Manitoba, WOKY (920 AM).

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

7 p.m.: Milwaukee at Memphis, WTMJ (620 AM).

