Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending upon your service provider. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: FSWis (Fox Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
5 p.m.: St. Bonaventure at Rhode Island, CBSSN.
5:30 p.m.: Creighton at St. John's, FS1.
6 p.m.: Iowa at Penn State, BTN; Kansas State at Oklahoma, ESPN2; UConn at Tulsa, ESPNEWS; Auburn at Texas A&M, ESPNU.
7 p.m.: Dayton at VCU, CBSSN.
7:30 p.m.: Butler at DePaul, FS1.
8 p.m.: Minnesota at Illinois, BTN; Houston at SMU, ESPNEWS; Iowa State at Texas Tech, ESPNU.
9 p.m.: Central Florida at Wichita State, CBSSN.
10 p.m.: UNLV at Air Force, ESPNU.
WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
11 a.m.: George Mason at UMass, NBCSN.
GOLF
5 a.m.: European Tour Golf: Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship, first round, Abu Dhabi, TGC.
12:30 p.m.: Web.com Tour Golf: The Bahamas Great Exuma Classic, final round, Bahamas, TGC.
7 p.m.: Asian Tour Golf: Singapore Open, first round, Singapore, TGC.
1 a.m. (THURSDAY): European Tour Golf: Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship, second round, Abu Dhabi, TGC.
NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
7 p.m.: Toronto at Boston, ESPN; Milwaukee at Memphis, FSWis.
9:30 p.m.: New Orleans at Golden State, ESPN.
NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE
6:30 p.m.: Boston at Philadelphia, NBCSN.
9 p.m.: San Jose at Arizona, NBCSN.
SOCCER
11:20 a.m.: Italian Super Cup: Juventus vs. AC Milan, ESPN2.
TENNIS
8 p.m.: Australian Open: Day 4, second round, ESPN2.
2 a.m. (THURSDAY): Australian Open: Day 4, second round, ESPN2.
RADIO
AMERICAN HOCKEY LEAGUE
7 p.m.: Milwaukee at Manitoba, WOKY (920 AM).
NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
7 p.m.: Milwaukee at Memphis, WTMJ (620 AM).
