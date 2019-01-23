{{featured_button_text}}

TELEVISION

Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: FSWis (Fox Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), FS2 (FOX Sports 2), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).

AUTO RACING

2 p.m.: IMSA WeatherTech Sports Car Championship: qualifier, Daytona Beach, Fla., NBCSN.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

6 p.m.: Michigan State at Iowa, FS1; Memphis at Temple, CBSSN; Tulsa at Cincinnati, ESPN2; Gardner-Webb at Winthrop, ESPNU.

8 p.m.: Arizona at USC, FS1; Washington at Oregon, ESPN2; Marshall at Louisiana Tech, CBSSN; Belmont at Murray State, ESPNU.

10 p.m.: Arizona State at UCLA, FS1; St. Mary’s at BYU, ESPN2.

FIGURE SKATING

4 p.m.: U.S. Championships, pairs short program, at Detroit, NBCSN.

6 p.m.: European Championships, men’s short program, at Minsk, Belarus (tape delay), NBCSN.

8 p.m.: U.S. Championships, ladies short program, at Detroit, NBCSN.

10 p.m.: European Championships, pairs free skate, at Minsk, Belarus (tape delay), NBCSN.

GOLF 5:30 a.m.: European Tour, Omega Dubai Desert Classic, first round, TGC.

10:15 a.m.: PGA Tour, Farmers Insurance Open, first round, at La Jolla, Calif., TGC.

2 p.m.: PGA Tour, Farmers Insurance Open, first round, at La Jolla, Calif., TGC.

1:30 a.m. (Friday): European Tour, Omega Dubai Desert Classic, second round, TGC.

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

7 p.m.: Golden State at Washington, TNT.

9:30 p.m.: Minnesota at L.A. Lakers, TNT.

TENNIS

2:30 a.m. (Friday): Australian Open, men’s semifinal, at Melbourne, ESPN.

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

5 p.m.: Notre Dame at Tennessee, ESPN.

7 p.m.: Maryland at Ohio State, BTN.

X GAMES

9 p.m.: Day 1, men’s freestyle skiing; women’s snowboarding, at Aspen, Colo., ESPN2.

RADIO

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

6 p.m.: UW-Milwaukee at Wright State, WISN (1130 AM).

