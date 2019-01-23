TELEVISION
Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: FSWis (Fox Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), FS2 (FOX Sports 2), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).
AUTO RACING
2 p.m.: IMSA WeatherTech Sports Car Championship: qualifier, Daytona Beach, Fla., NBCSN.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
6 p.m.: Michigan State at Iowa, FS1; Memphis at Temple, CBSSN; Tulsa at Cincinnati, ESPN2; Gardner-Webb at Winthrop, ESPNU.
8 p.m.: Arizona at USC, FS1; Washington at Oregon, ESPN2; Marshall at Louisiana Tech, CBSSN; Belmont at Murray State, ESPNU.
10 p.m.: Arizona State at UCLA, FS1; St. Mary’s at BYU, ESPN2.
FIGURE SKATING
4 p.m.: U.S. Championships, pairs short program, at Detroit, NBCSN.
6 p.m.: European Championships, men’s short program, at Minsk, Belarus (tape delay), NBCSN.
8 p.m.: U.S. Championships, ladies short program, at Detroit, NBCSN.
10 p.m.: European Championships, pairs free skate, at Minsk, Belarus (tape delay), NBCSN.
GOLF 5:30 a.m.: European Tour, Omega Dubai Desert Classic, first round, TGC.
10:15 a.m.: PGA Tour, Farmers Insurance Open, first round, at La Jolla, Calif., TGC.
2 p.m.: PGA Tour, Farmers Insurance Open, first round, at La Jolla, Calif., TGC.
1:30 a.m. (Friday): European Tour, Omega Dubai Desert Classic, second round, TGC.
NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
7 p.m.: Golden State at Washington, TNT.
9:30 p.m.: Minnesota at L.A. Lakers, TNT.
TENNIS
2:30 a.m. (Friday): Australian Open, men’s semifinal, at Melbourne, ESPN.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
5 p.m.: Notre Dame at Tennessee, ESPN.
7 p.m.: Maryland at Ohio State, BTN.
X GAMES
9 p.m.: Day 1, men’s freestyle skiing; women’s snowboarding, at Aspen, Colo., ESPN2.
RADIO
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
6 p.m.: UW-Milwaukee at Wright State, WISN (1130 AM).
