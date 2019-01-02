Try 1 month for 99¢

TELEVISION

Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: FSWis (Fox Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), FS2 (FOX Sports 2), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

6 p.m.: Iowa at Purdue, BTN; Penn State at Michigan, ESPN; Illinois at Indiana, FS1; North Carolina State at Miami, ESPNU.

6:30 p.m.: George Mason at St. Joseph’s, CBSSN.

8 p.m.: Minnesota at Wisconsin, BTN; St. Mary’s at San Francisco, ESPN2; Jacksonville State at Belmont, ESPNU; Colorado at Arizona, FS1.

8:30 p.m.: Wichita State at Memphis, CBSSN.

10 p.m.: Stanford at UCLA, ESPN; BYU at Pacific, ESPNU.

GOLF

5 p.m.: PGA Tour, Sentry Tournament of Champions, first round, Maui, Hawaii, TGC.

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

5 p.m.: Under Armour All-America Game, Team Flash vs. Team Ballaholics, Orlando, Fla., ESPN2.

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

7 p.m.: Toronto at San Antonio, TNT.

9:30 p.m.: Houston at Golden State, TNT.

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

1 p.m.: Minnesota at Toronto, FSWis.

6:30 p.m.: Chicago at N.Y. Islanders, NBCSN.

SOCCER

1:55 p.m.: Premier League: Manchester City vs. Liverpool, NBCSN.

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

8 p.m.: UConn at Baylor, ESPN.

RADIO

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

7 p.m.: Cleveland State at UW-Milwaukee, WISN (1130 AM).

8 p.m.: Minnesota at Wisconsin, WRIT (95.7 FM)

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

6:30 p.m.: Chicago at N.Y. Islanders, WGN (720 AM).

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments