TELEVISION
Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: FS1 (FOX Sports 1), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network).
COLLEGE BASKETBALL 5:30 p.m.: Marquette at Butler, FS1.
6 p.m.: Indiana at Rutgers, BTN; Virginia Tech at Miami, ESPN2; West Virginia at Iowa State, ESPNU.
7 p.m.: Villanova at DePaul, CBSSN; Memphis at Tulsa, ESPNews.
7:30 p.m.: St. John’s at Creighton, FS1.
8 p.m.: Illinois at Minnesota, BTN; LSU at Texas A&M, ESPN2; SMU at Wichita State, ESPNU.
10 p.m.: USC at Washington, FS1.
CURLING
11:30 p.m.: World Cup, U.S. vs. Norway, mixed doubles, at Jonkoping, Sweden, NBCSN.
GOLF
2 a.m. (Thursday): European Tour Golf, Saudi International, first round, at King Abdullah Economic City, TGC.
5:30 a.m. (Thursday): European Tour Golf, Saudi International, first round, at King Abdullah Economic City, TGC.
NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
7 p.m.: Indiana at Washington, ESPN.
9:30 p.m.: Utah at Portland, ESPN.
NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE
7 p.m.: Tampa Bay at Pittsburgh, NBCSN.
SOCCER
1:40 p.m.: Premier League, Bournemouth vs. Chelsea, NBCSN.
RADIO
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
5:30 p.m.: Marquette at Butler, ESPN (94.5 FM and 540 AM)
NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
6:30 p.m.: Chicago at Miami, WSCR (670 AM).
