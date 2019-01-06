Try 1 month for 99¢

TELEVISION

Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending upon your service provider. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: FSWis (Fox Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

7 p.m.: College Football Playoff National Championship: Clemson vs. Alabama, ESPN; College Football Playoff National Championship Field Pass: Clemson vs. Alabama, ESPN2; College Football Playoff National Championship Command Center: Clemson vs. Alabama, ESPNU; College Football Playoff National Championship Monday Night Football Film-Room: Clemson vs. Alabama, ESPNEWS.

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

7 p.m.: Utah at Milwaukee, FSWis.

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

6 p.m.: St. Louis at Philadelphia, NHL.

9:30 p.m.: Los Angeles at San Jose, NBCSN.

RADIO

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

7 p.m.: College Football Playoff National Championship: Clemson vs. Alabama, ESPN (540 AM).

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

7 p.m.: Utah at Milwaukee, WTMJ (620 AM).

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

7:30 p.m.: Calgary at Chicago, WGN (720 AM).

