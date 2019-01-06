TELEVISION
Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending upon your service provider. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: FSWis (Fox Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
7 p.m.: College Football Playoff National Championship: Clemson vs. Alabama, ESPN; College Football Playoff National Championship Field Pass: Clemson vs. Alabama, ESPN2; College Football Playoff National Championship Command Center: Clemson vs. Alabama, ESPNU; College Football Playoff National Championship Monday Night Football Film-Room: Clemson vs. Alabama, ESPNEWS.
NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
7 p.m.: Utah at Milwaukee, FSWis.
NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE
6 p.m.: St. Louis at Philadelphia, NHL.
9:30 p.m.: Los Angeles at San Jose, NBCSN.
RADIO
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
7 p.m.: College Football Playoff National Championship: Clemson vs. Alabama, ESPN (540 AM).
NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
7 p.m.: Utah at Milwaukee, WTMJ (620 AM).
NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE
7:30 p.m.: Calgary at Chicago, WGN (720 AM).
