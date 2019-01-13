TELEVISION
Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending upon your service provider. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: FSWis (Fox Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
5:30 p.m.: Nebraska at Indiana, FS1.
6 p.m.: Holy Cross at Bucknell, CBSSN; Syracuse at Duke, ESPN; Florida State at Pittsburgh, ESPNU.
7:30 p.m.: Wisconsin at Maryland, FS1.
8 p.m.: Texas at Kansas, ESPN; Baylor at Oklahoma State, ESPNU.
WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
6 p.m.: Michigan State at Ohio State, BTN; Iowa at Minnesota, ESPNU.
GOLF
1 p.m.: Web.com Tour Golf: The Bahamas Great Exuma Classic, second round, Bahamas, TGC.
LUGE
10 p.m.: FIL World Cup: Men's singles, Latvia, NBCSN.
NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
7:30 p.m.: Charlotte at San Antonio, NBA.
NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE
6:30 p.m.: Montreal at Boston, NBCSN.
SOCCER
1:55 p.m.: Premier League: Manchester City vs. Wolverhampton, NBCSN.
TENNIS
8 p.m.: Australian Open: Day 2, first round, ESPN2.
2 a.m. (TUESDAY): Australian Open: Day 2, first round, ESPN2.
RADIO
AMERICAN HOCKEY LEAGUE
7 p.m.: Milwaukee at Manitoba, WOKY (920 AM).
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
7:30 p.m.: Wisconsin at Maryland, WRIT (95.7 FM).
NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE
6 p.m.: Chicago at New Jersey, WGN (720 AM).
