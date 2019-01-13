Try 1 month for 99¢

TELEVISION

Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending upon your service provider. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: FSWis (Fox Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).

MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL 

5:30 p.m.: Nebraska at Indiana, FS1.

6 p.m.: Holy Cross at Bucknell, CBSSN; Syracuse at Duke, ESPN; Florida State at Pittsburgh, ESPNU.

7:30 p.m.: Wisconsin at Maryland, FS1.

8 p.m.: Texas at Kansas, ESPN; Baylor at Oklahoma State, ESPNU.

WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL 

6 p.m.: Michigan State at Ohio State, BTN; Iowa at Minnesota, ESPNU.

GOLF

1 p.m.: Web.com Tour Golf: The Bahamas Great Exuma Classic, second round, Bahamas, TGC.

LUGE

10 p.m.: FIL World Cup: Men's singles, Latvia, NBCSN.

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

7:30 p.m.: Charlotte at San Antonio, NBA.

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

6:30 p.m.: Montreal at Boston, NBCSN.

SOCCER

1:55 p.m.: Premier League: Manchester City vs. Wolverhampton, NBCSN.

TENNIS

8 p.m.: Australian Open: Day 2, first round, ESPN2.

2 a.m. (TUESDAY): Australian Open: Day 2, first round, ESPN2.

RADIO

AMERICAN HOCKEY LEAGUE

7 p.m.: Milwaukee at Manitoba, WOKY (920 AM).

MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

7:30 p.m.: Wisconsin at Maryland, WRIT (95.7 FM).

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

6 p.m.: Chicago at New Jersey, WGN (720 AM).

