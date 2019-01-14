Try 1 month for 99¢

TELEVISION

Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending upon your service provider. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: FSWis (Fox Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).

MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

5:30 p.m.: Seton Hall at Providence, FS1.

6 p.m.: Rutgers at Purdue, BTN; Southern Illinois at Illinois State, CBSSN; Kentucky at Georgia, ESPN; Arkansas at Tennessee, ESPN2; South Florida at Cincinnati, ESPNEWS; West Virginia at TCU, ESPNU.

7:30 p.m.: Marquette at Georgetown, FS1.

8 p.m.: Nevada at Boise State, CBSSN; Notre Dame at North Carolina, ESPN; Davidson at St. Joseph's, ESPNU.

10 p.m.: New Mexico at San Diego State, CBSSN.

GOLF

1 p.m.: Web.com Tour Golf: The Bahamas Great Exuma Classic, third round, Bahamas, TGC.

9:30 p.m.: European Tour Golf: Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship, first round, Abu Dhabi, TGC.

5 a.m. (WEDNESDAY): European Tour Golf: Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship, first round, Abu Dhabi, TGC.

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

6 p.m.: Minnesota at Philadelphia, NBATV.

7 p.m.: Miami at Milwaukee, FSWis.

9:30 p.m.: Chicago at LA Lakers, NBATV and WGN (Channel 9).

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

7 p.m.: Los Angeles at Minnesota, NBCSN.

SKIING

10:30 p.m.: FIS Alpine World Cup: Women's giant slalom, Italy, NBCSN.

TENNIS

8 p.m.: Australian Open: Day 3, second round, ESPN2.

2 a.m. (WEDNESDAY): Australian Open: Day 3, second round, ESPN2.

RADIO

MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

7:30 p.m.: Marquette at Georgetown, ESPN (94.5 FM and 540 AM).

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

7 p.m.: Miami at Milwaukee, WTMJ (620 AM).

9:30 p.m.: Chicago at LA Lakers, WSCR (670 AM).

