TELEVISION
Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending upon your service provider. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: FSWis (Fox Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
5:30 p.m.: Seton Hall at Providence, FS1.
6 p.m.: Rutgers at Purdue, BTN; Southern Illinois at Illinois State, CBSSN; Kentucky at Georgia, ESPN; Arkansas at Tennessee, ESPN2; South Florida at Cincinnati, ESPNEWS; West Virginia at TCU, ESPNU.
7:30 p.m.: Marquette at Georgetown, FS1.
8 p.m.: Nevada at Boise State, CBSSN; Notre Dame at North Carolina, ESPN; Davidson at St. Joseph's, ESPNU.
10 p.m.: New Mexico at San Diego State, CBSSN.
GOLF
1 p.m.: Web.com Tour Golf: The Bahamas Great Exuma Classic, third round, Bahamas, TGC.
9:30 p.m.: European Tour Golf: Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship, first round, Abu Dhabi, TGC.
5 a.m. (WEDNESDAY): European Tour Golf: Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship, first round, Abu Dhabi, TGC.
NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
6 p.m.: Minnesota at Philadelphia, NBATV.
7 p.m.: Miami at Milwaukee, FSWis.
9:30 p.m.: Chicago at LA Lakers, NBATV and WGN (Channel 9).
NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE
7 p.m.: Los Angeles at Minnesota, NBCSN.
SKIING
10:30 p.m.: FIS Alpine World Cup: Women's giant slalom, Italy, NBCSN.
TENNIS
8 p.m.: Australian Open: Day 3, second round, ESPN2.
2 a.m. (WEDNESDAY): Australian Open: Day 3, second round, ESPN2.
RADIO
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
7:30 p.m.: Marquette at Georgetown, ESPN (94.5 FM and 540 AM).
NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
7 p.m.: Miami at Milwaukee, WTMJ (620 AM).
9:30 p.m.: Chicago at LA Lakers, WSCR (670 AM).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.