TELEVISION

Channels vary, depending upon your service provider. Channel key: FSWis (Fox Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).

MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

6 p.m.: Minnesota at Michigan, BTN; Mississippi State at Kentucky, ESPN; Texas Tech at Kansas State, ESPN2; Clemson at Florida State, ESPNU; Villanova at Butler, FS1.

7 p.m.: Wichita State at South Florida, CBSSN.

8 p.m.: Indiana at Northwestern, BTN; Duke at Pittsburgh, ESPN; Mississippi at Alabama, ESPNU.

9 p.m.: New Mexico at UNLV, CBSSN.

10 p.m.: San Diego State at Fresno State, ESPNU.

WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

8 p.m.: Oklahoma at TCU, FS1.

GOLF

1 p.m.: Web.com Tour Golf: The Bahamas Great Abaco Classic, third round, Bahamas, TGC.

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

7 p.m.: Portland at Oklahoma City, NBATV.

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

7 p.m.: New York Islanders at Chicago, WGN (Channel 9).

8 p.m.: Detroit at Edmonton, NBCSN.

TENNIS

8 p.m.: Australian Open: Quarterfinals, ESPN2.

2:30 a.m. (Wednesday): Australian Open: Quarterfinals, ESPN2.

RADIO

AMERICAN HOCKEY LEAGUE

7 p.m.: San Antonio at Milwaukee, WOKY (920 AM).

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

7 p.m.: Milwaukee Riverside at Milwaukee King, ESPN (540 AM and 94.5 FM).

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

7 p.m.: New York Islanders at Chicago, WGN (720 AM).

INTERNET

BOYS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

7 p.m.: Prairie at Catholic Central, www.gatewaysportsweb.org

