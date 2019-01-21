TELEVISION
Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending upon your service provider. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: FSWis (Fox Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
6 p.m.: Minnesota at Michigan, BTN; Mississippi State at Kentucky, ESPN; Texas Tech at Kansas State, ESPN2; Clemson at Florida State, ESPNU; Villanova at Butler, FS1.
7 p.m.: Wichita State at South Florida, CBSSN.
8 p.m.: Indiana at Northwestern, BTN; Duke at Pittsburgh, ESPN; Mississippi at Alabama, ESPNU.
9 p.m.: New Mexico at UNLV, CBSSN.
10 p.m.: San Diego State at Fresno State, ESPNU.
WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
8 p.m.: Oklahoma at TCU, FS1.
GOLF
1 p.m.: Web.com Tour Golf: The Bahamas Great Abaco Classic, third round, Bahamas, TGC.
NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
7 p.m.: Portland at Oklahoma City, NBATV.
NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE
7 p.m.: New York Islanders at Chicago, WGN (Channel 9).
8 p.m.: Detroit at Edmonton, NBCSN.
TENNIS
8 p.m.: Australian Open: Quarterfinals, ESPN2.
2:30 a.m. (Wednesday): Australian Open: Quarterfinals, ESPN2.
RADIO
AMERICAN HOCKEY LEAGUE
7 p.m.: San Antonio at Milwaukee, WOKY (920 AM).
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL
7 p.m.: Milwaukee Riverside at Milwaukee King, ESPN (540 AM and 94.5 FM).
NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE
7 p.m.: New York Islanders at Chicago, WGN (720 AM).
INTERNET
BOYS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL
7 p.m.: Prairie at Catholic Central, www.gatewaysportsweb.org
