TELEVISION
Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: FSWis (Fox Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), FS2 (FOX Sports 2), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
11 a.m.: Michigan at Wisconsin, ESPN; Florida at Georgia, CBS; North Carolina at Miami, ESPN2; Tulsa at UCF, ESPNU.
11:30 a.m.: Richmond at Davidson, NBCSN.
1 p.m.: Cincinnati at Wichita State, CBS; Kansas at West Virginia, ESPN; Alabama at Tennessee, ESPN2; Loyola-Chicago at Indiana State, ESPNU; Indiana at Purdue, FOX.
1:30 p.m.: Navy at Army, CBSSN; Rhode Island at La Salle, NBCSN.
3 p.m.: UCLA at USC, CBS; Kentucky at Auburn, ESPN; TCU at Kansas State, ESPN2; SMU at Memphis, ESPNU.
3:30 p.m.: St. John’s at Butler, FOX; Dayton at St. Bonaventure, NBCSN.
4 p.m.: Pennsylvania at Temple, CBSSN.
5 p.m.: Virginia at Duke, ESPN; Texas Tech at Baylor, ESPN2; Oklahoma State at Iowa State, ESPNU.
5:30 p.m.: UMass at VCU, NBCSN.
6:30 p.m.: Tulane at UConn, CBSSN.
7 p.m.: Houston at South Florida, ESPNU; DePaul at Seton Hall, FS1.
7:30 p.m.: Penn State at Minnesota, BTN.
9 p.m.: Air Force at Nevada, ESPNU.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL 2 p.m.: East-West Shrine Game, NFL Network.
4 p.m.: NFLPA Collegiate Bowl: American vs. National, FS1.
COLLEGE GYMNASTICS
2:30 p.m.: Ohio State vs. Penn State, BTN.
COLLEGE HOCKEY
4 p.m.: Women, Ohio State at Minnesota, FS2.
4:30 p.m.: Minnesota at Michigan State, BTN.
6:15 p.m.: Western Michigan at St. Cloud State, FS2.
COLLEGE TRACK AND FIELD
11 a.m.: Big Ten Indoor Invitational, at Ann Arbor, Mich., BTN.
GOLF
10 a.m.: Latin America Amateur Championship, round 3, at Casa de Campo, Dominican Republic, ESPNews.
1 p.m.: LPGA Tour, Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions, third round, at Lake Buena Vista, Fla., TGC.
2 p.m.: PGA Tour, Desert Classic, third round, TGC; LPGA Tour, Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions, third round, at Lake Buena Vista, Fla., NBC.
Champions Tour, Mitsubishi Electric Championship, final round, at Ka’upulehu, Hawaii, TGC.
12:30 a.m. (Sunday): Asian Tour, Singapore Open, final round, at Singapore, TGC.
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL
11 a.m.: Girls, Northwestern (Ind.) vs. Indianapolis North Central (Ind.), FS2.
1 p.m.: Zionsville (Ind.) vs. Warren Central (Ind.), FS2.
9 p.m.: Tournament of Champions, championship, Memphis (Tenn.) East or Sunrise Christian (Kan.) vs. McEachern (Ga.) or Shadow Mountain (Ariz.), at Springfield, Mo., CBSSN.
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
7 p.m.: UFC Fight Night Prelims: Cejudo vs. Dillashaw, at Brooklyn, N.Y., ESPN.
NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
2:30 p.m.: Oklahoma City at Philadelphia, ABC.
6 p.m.: Milwaukee at Orlando, FSWis.
7 p.m.: Miami at Chicago, WGN (Channel 9).
7:30 p.m.: L.A. Lakers at Houston, ABC.
NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE
6 p.m.: N.Y. Rangers at Boston, NHL Network.
SKIING
4 p.m.: USSA Freestyle Cup: men’s, women’s moguls competition, at Lake Placid, N.Y., NBC.
SOCCER
6:25 a.m.: Premier League: Wolves vs. Leicester City, NBCSN.
7:55 a.m.: Serie A: Torino vs. AS Roma, ESPNews.
8:30 a.m.: Bundesliga: Bayer Leverkusen vs. Borussia Monchengladbach, FS1; Bundesliga: SC Freiburg vs. Frankfurt, FS2.
bPremier League: Crystal Palace vs. Liverpool, NBCSN.
9 a.m.: Premier League: Manchester United vs. Brighton, CNBC.
11:30 a.m.: Premier League: Arsenal vs. Chelsea, NBC; Bundesliga: RB Leipzig vs. Borussia Dortmund, FS1.
TENNIS
8 p.m.: ATP/WTA, Australian Open, round of 16, at Melbourne, ESPN2.
2 a.m. (Sunday): ATP/WTA, Australian Open, round of 16, at Melbourne, ESPN.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
11 a.m.: Navy at Army, CBSSN.
RADIO
AMERICAN HOCKEY LEAGUE
6 p.m.: Milwaukee at Grand Rapids, WOKY (920 AM).
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
11 a.m.: Michigan at Wisconsin, WRNW (97.3 FM).
6 p.m.: IUPUI at UW-Milwaukee, WISN (1130 AM).
NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
6 p.m.: Milwaukee at Orlando, WTMJ (620 AM.
7 p.m.: Miami at Chicago, WSCR (670 AM).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.