TELEVISION
Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending upon your service provider. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: FSWis (Fox Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).
MEN’S College BASKETBALL
Noon: Notre Dame at Virginia Tech, ESPNU.
6 p.m.: Marquette at St. John’s, FS1.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
11 a.m.: Outback Bowl: Mississippi State vs. Iowa, ESPN2.
Noon: VRBO Citrus Bowl: Kentucky vs. Penn State, ABC; PlayStation Fiesta Bowl: LSU vs. UCF, ESPN.
4 p.m.: Rose Bowl: Washington vs. Ohio State, ESPN; Rose Bowl Command Center: Washington vs. Ohio State, ESPN2.
7:45 p.m.: Allstate Sugar Bowl: Texas vs. Georgia, ESPN; Allstate Sugar Bowl Command Center: Texas vs. Georgia, ESPN2.
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
3 p.m.: Under Armour All-America Game, practice, Orlando, Fla., ESPNU.
NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
6:30 p.m.: Utah at Toronto, NBA.
7 p.m.: Detroit at Milwaukee, FSWis.
NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE
Noon: Winter Classic: Boston vs. Chicago, NBC.
7:30 p.m.: Philadelphia at Nashville, NHL.
SOCCER 6:25 a.m.: Premier League: Everton vs. Leicester City, NBCSN.
8:55 a.m.: Premier League: Arsenal vs. Fulham, NBCSN.
11:25 a.m.: Premier League: Cardiff City vs. Tottenham NBCSN.
RADIO
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
6 p.m.: Marquette at St. John’s, ESPN (540 AM and 94.5 FM).
NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
7 p.m.: Detroit at Milwaukee, WTMJ (620 AM).
NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE
Noon: Boston at Chicago, WGN (720 AM).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.