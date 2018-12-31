Try 1 month for 99¢

TELEVISION

Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending upon your service provider. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: FSWis (Fox Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).

MEN’S College BASKETBALL

Noon: Notre Dame at Virginia Tech, ESPNU.

6 p.m.: Marquette at St. John’s, FS1.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

11 a.m.: Outback Bowl: Mississippi State vs. Iowa, ESPN2.

Noon: VRBO Citrus Bowl: Kentucky vs. Penn State, ABC; PlayStation Fiesta Bowl: LSU vs. UCF, ESPN.

4 p.m.: Rose Bowl: Washington vs. Ohio State, ESPN; Rose Bowl Command Center: Washington vs. Ohio State, ESPN2.

7:45 p.m.: Allstate Sugar Bowl: Texas vs. Georgia, ESPN; Allstate Sugar Bowl Command Center: Texas vs. Georgia, ESPN2.

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

3 p.m.: Under Armour All-America Game, practice, Orlando, Fla., ESPNU.

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

6:30 p.m.: Utah at Toronto, NBA.

7 p.m.: Detroit at Milwaukee, FSWis.

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

Noon: Winter Classic: Boston vs. Chicago, NBC.

7:30 p.m.: Philadelphia at Nashville, NHL.

SOCCER 6:25 a.m.: Premier League: Everton vs. Leicester City, NBCSN.

8:55 a.m.: Premier League: Arsenal vs. Fulham, NBCSN.

11:25 a.m.: Premier League: Cardiff City vs. Tottenham NBCSN.

RADIO

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

6 p.m.: Marquette at St. John’s, ESPN (540 AM and 94.5 FM).

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

7 p.m.: Detroit at Milwaukee, WTMJ (620 AM).

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

Noon: Boston at Chicago, WGN (720 AM).

