TELEVISION
Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending upon your service provider. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: FSWis (Fox Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
7 p.m.: Oregon at Pittsburgh, ESPNU.
CYCLING
11 a.m.: Vuelta A Espana, Stage 17, 124 miles, Aranda de Duero to Guadalajara, Spain (tape delay), NBCSN.
GOLF
4:30 a.m. (Thursday): European Tour, The KLM Open, first round, at Amsterdam, Netherlands, TGC.
HORSE RACING
2 p.m.: Saratoga Live, at From Saratoga Springs, N.Y., FS2.
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
6 p.m.: Atlanta at Philadelphia, ESPN.
6:10 p.m.: Milwaukee at Miami, FSWis.
9:10 p.m.: Chicago Cubs at San Diego, ESPN.
SOCCER
6 p.m.: NWSL, Orlando at Chicago, ESPNEWS.
TENNIS
5 a.m.: WTA, The Hana-cupid, Zhengzhou & Jiangxi Opens, early rounds, Tennis.
6 a.m.: WTA, The Zhengzhou Open, early rounds, at Zhengzhou, China, Tennis.
10 a.m.: USTA, Pro Circuit Cary, early rounds, at Cary, N.C., Tennis
9:30 p.m.: WTA, The Hana-cupid, Zhengzhou & Jiangxi Opens, early rounds, Tennis.
5 a.m. (Thursday): WTA, The Hana-cupid, Zhengzhou & Jiangxi Opens, early rounds, Tennis.
WOMEN'S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
6 p.m.: WNBA Playoffs, Phoenix at Chicago, ESPN2.
8 p.m.: WNBA Playoffs, Minnesota at Seattle, ESPN2.
WORLD CUP BASKETBALL
6 a.m.: FIBA World Basketball, Quarterfinals, France vs. U.S., at Dongguan, China, ESPNEWS.
RADIO
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
6:10 p.m.: Milwaukee at Miami, WTMJ (620 AM).
7:10 p.m.: Kansas City at Chicago White Sox WGN (720 AM).
9:10 p.m.: Chicago Cubs at San Diego, WSCR (670 AM).
