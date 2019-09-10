{{featured_button_text}}

TELEVISION

Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending upon your service provider. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: FSWis (Fox Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

7 p.m.: Oregon at Pittsburgh, ESPNU.

CYCLING

11 a.m.: Vuelta A Espana, Stage 17, 124 miles, Aranda de Duero to Guadalajara, Spain (tape delay), NBCSN.

GOLF

4:30 a.m. (Thursday): European Tour, The KLM Open, first round, at Amsterdam, Netherlands, TGC.

HORSE RACING

2 p.m.: Saratoga Live, at From Saratoga Springs, N.Y., FS2.

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

6 p.m.: Atlanta at Philadelphia, ESPN.

6:10 p.m.: Milwaukee at Miami, FSWis.

9:10 p.m.: Chicago Cubs at San Diego, ESPN.

SOCCER

6 p.m.: NWSL, Orlando at Chicago, ESPNEWS.

TENNIS

5 a.m.: WTA, The Hana-cupid, Zhengzhou & Jiangxi Opens, early rounds, Tennis.

6 a.m.: WTA, The Zhengzhou Open, early rounds, at Zhengzhou, China, Tennis.

10 a.m.: USTA, Pro Circuit Cary, early rounds, at Cary, N.C., Tennis

9:30 p.m.: WTA, The Hana-cupid, Zhengzhou & Jiangxi Opens, early rounds, Tennis.

5 a.m. (Thursday): WTA, The Hana-cupid, Zhengzhou & Jiangxi Opens, early rounds, Tennis.

WOMEN'S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

6 p.m.: WNBA Playoffs, Phoenix at Chicago, ESPN2.

8 p.m.: WNBA Playoffs, Minnesota at Seattle, ESPN2.

WORLD CUP BASKETBALL

6 a.m.: FIBA World Basketball, Quarterfinals, France vs. U.S., at Dongguan, China, ESPNEWS.

RADIO

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

6:10 p.m.: Milwaukee at Miami, WTMJ (620 AM).

7:10 p.m.: Kansas City at Chicago White Sox WGN (720 AM).

9:10 p.m.: Chicago Cubs at San Diego, WSCR (670 AM).

