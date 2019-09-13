TELEVISION
Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending upon your service provider. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: FSWis (Fox Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
4 a.m.: Finals Series, Semifinal, Greater Western Sydney at Brisbane, FS2.
AUTO RACING
1:30 p.m.: NASCAR Xfinity Series, qualifying, at Las Vegas, Nev., NBCSN.
3 p.m.: NASCAR Monster Energy Cup, qualifying, at Las Vegas, Nev., NBCSN.
6:30 p.m.: NASCAR Xfinity Series, The Rhino Pro Truck Outfitters 300, at Las Vegas, Nev., NBCSN.
11 p.m.: NHRA, Saturday Nitro, at Reading, Pa., FS1.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
11 a.m.: Pittsburgh at Penn State, ABC; Eastern Michigan at Illinois, BTN; Maryland at Temple, CBSSN; Kansas State at Mississippi State, ESPN; Arkansas State at Georgia, ESPN2; Miami (Ohio) at Cincinnati, ESPNU; Ohio State at Indiana, FOX; North Carolina State at West Virginia, FS1; Chattanooga at Tennessee, SEC Network.
1:30 p.m.: New Mexico at Notre Dame, NBC.
2:30 p.m.: Southern California at BYU, ABC; Georgia Southern at Minnesota, BTN; Alabama at South Carolina, CBS; East Carolina at Navy, CBSSN; Stanford at Central Florida, ESPN; Oklahoma State at Tulsa, ESPN2; Memphis at South Alabama, ESPNU; Army at Texas-San Antonio, NFL Network.
3 p.m.: Arizona State at Michigan State, FOX; Iowa at Iowa State, FS1; Colorado State at Arkansas, SEC Network.
6 p.m.: Florida at Kentucky, ESPN; Kent State at Auburn, ESPN2; Lamar at Texas A&M, ESPNU.
6:30 p.m.: Clemson at Syracuse, ABC; Texas Christian at Purdue, BTN; Northwestern State at Louisiana State, SEC Network.
7 p.m.: Texas at Rice, CBSSN; Oklahoma at UCLA, FOX; Northern Illinois at Nebraska, FS1.
9:15 p.m.: Portland State at Boise State, ESPN2.
9:30 p.m.: Texas Tech at Arizona, ESPN.
GOLF
2 a.m.: LPGA Tour, The Solheim Cup, Day 2, at Perthshire, Scotland, TGC.
7 a.m.: LPGA Tour, The Solheim Cup, Day 2, at Perthshire, Scotland, TGC.
2 p.m.: PGA Tour, The Greenbrier, third round, at White Sulphur Springs, W.V., TGC.
5 p.m.: PGA Tour Champions, The Ally Challenge, second round, at Grand Blanc, Mich. (tape delay), TGC.
12:30 a.m. (Sunday): European Tour, The KLM Open, final round, at Amsterdam, Netherlands (tape delay), TGC.
5:30 a.m. (Sunday): LPGA Tour, The Solheim Cup, Day 3, at Perthshire, Scotland, TGC.
HORSE RACING
1:30 p.m.: Belmont Park Live, at Elmont, N.Y., FS2.
LACROSSE
4 p.m.: Premier Lacrosse League, Second Round Playoff, Chaos vs. Redwoods, at Harrison, N.J., NBCSN.
You have free articles remaining.
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
1:20 p.m.: Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs, MLB Network.
3 p.m.: Atlanta at Washington, MLB Network.
6:15 p.m.: Milwaukee at St. Louis, FSWis, MLB Network.
9 p.m.: Tampa Bay at Los Angeles Angels, MLB Network.
SOCCER
6:25 a.m.: Premier League, Newcastle United at Liverpool, NBCSN.
8:30 a.m.: Bundesliga, Bayer Leverkusen at Borussia Dortmund, FS1; Bundesliga, Borussia Monchengladbach at Koln, FS2.
8:55 a.m.: Premier League, Crystal Palace at Tottenham, NBCSN.
11:30 a.m.: Bundesliga, Bayern Munich at RB Leipzig, FS2; Premier League, Manchester City at Norwich City, NBC.
4:55 p.m.: Liga MX, Necaxa at Monterrey, FS2.
TENNIS
5 a.m.: WTA, The Zhengzhou & Jiangxi Opens, Semifinals, Tennis.
Noon: USTA, Pro Circuit Cary, Singles & Doubles Semifinals, at Cary, N.C., Tennis.
9:30 p.m.: WTA, The Hana-Cupid Open, Singles Final, at Hiroshima, Japan, Tennis.
1 a.m. (Sunday): WTA, The Zhengzhou Open, Singles Final, at Zhengzhou, China, Tennis.
3 a.m. (Sunday): WTA, The Jiangxi Open, Singles Final, at Nanchang, China, Tennis.
WORLD CUP BASKETBALL
3 a.m. (Sunday): 2019 FIBA World Cup, Third-Place Game, Australia vs. France, at Beijing, China, ESPN2.
RADIO
AUTO RACING
6:30 p.m.: NASCAR Xfinity Series, The Rhino Pro Truck Outfitters 300, at Las Vegas, Nev., WOKY (920 AM).
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
2:30 p.m.: Alabama at South Carolina, WRNW (97.3 FM).
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
1:20 p.m.: Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs, WSCR (670 AM)
6:15 p.m.: Milwaukee at St. Louis, WTMJ (620 AM)
8:10 p.m.: Chicago White Sox at Seattle, WGN (720 AM).
MINOR LEAGUE FOOTBALL
7 p.m.: MSFL Championship Game, Midway Marauders at Racine Raiders, at Horlick Field, WLIP (1050 AM).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.