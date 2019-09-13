{{featured_button_text}}

Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending upon your service provider. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: FSWis (Fox Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

4 a.m.: Finals Series, Semifinal, Greater Western Sydney at Brisbane, FS2.

AUTO RACING

1:30 p.m.: NASCAR Xfinity Series, qualifying, at Las Vegas, Nev., NBCSN.

3 p.m.: NASCAR Monster Energy Cup, qualifying, at Las Vegas, Nev., NBCSN.

6:30 p.m.: NASCAR Xfinity Series, The Rhino Pro Truck Outfitters 300, at Las Vegas, Nev., NBCSN.

11 p.m.: NHRA, Saturday Nitro, at Reading, Pa., FS1.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

11 a.m.: Pittsburgh at Penn State, ABC; Eastern Michigan at Illinois, BTN; Maryland at Temple, CBSSN; Kansas State at Mississippi State, ESPN; Arkansas State at Georgia, ESPN2; Miami (Ohio) at Cincinnati, ESPNU; Ohio State at Indiana, FOX; North Carolina State at West Virginia, FS1; Chattanooga at Tennessee, SEC Network.

1:30 p.m.: New Mexico at Notre Dame, NBC.

2:30 p.m.: Southern California at BYU, ABC; Georgia Southern at Minnesota, BTN; Alabama at South Carolina, CBS; East Carolina at Navy, CBSSN; Stanford at Central Florida, ESPN; Oklahoma State at Tulsa, ESPN2; Memphis at South Alabama, ESPNU; Army at Texas-San Antonio, NFL Network.

3 p.m.: Arizona State at Michigan State, FOX; Iowa at Iowa State, FS1; Colorado State at Arkansas, SEC Network.

6 p.m.: Florida at Kentucky, ESPN; Kent State at Auburn, ESPN2; Lamar at Texas A&M, ESPNU.

6:30 p.m.: Clemson at Syracuse, ABC; Texas Christian at Purdue, BTN; Northwestern State at Louisiana State, SEC Network.

7 p.m.: Texas at Rice, CBSSN; Oklahoma at UCLA, FOX; Northern Illinois at Nebraska, FS1.

9:15 p.m.: Portland State at Boise State, ESPN2.

9:30 p.m.: Texas Tech at Arizona, ESPN.

GOLF

2 a.m.: LPGA Tour, The Solheim Cup, Day 2, at Perthshire, Scotland, TGC.

7 a.m.: LPGA Tour, The Solheim Cup, Day 2, at Perthshire, Scotland, TGC.

2 p.m.: PGA Tour, The Greenbrier, third round, at White Sulphur Springs, W.V., TGC.

5 p.m.: PGA Tour Champions, The Ally Challenge, second round, at Grand Blanc, Mich. (tape delay), TGC.

12:30 a.m. (Sunday): European Tour, The KLM Open, final round, at Amsterdam, Netherlands (tape delay), TGC.

5:30 a.m. (Sunday): LPGA Tour, The Solheim Cup, Day 3, at Perthshire, Scotland, TGC.

HORSE RACING

1:30 p.m.: Belmont Park Live, at Elmont, N.Y., FS2.

LACROSSE

4 p.m.: Premier Lacrosse League, Second Round Playoff, Chaos vs. Redwoods, at Harrison, N.J., NBCSN.

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

1:20 p.m.: Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs, MLB Network.

3 p.m.: Atlanta at Washington, MLB Network.

6:15 p.m.: Milwaukee at St. Louis, FSWis, MLB Network.

9 p.m.: Tampa Bay at Los Angeles Angels, MLB Network.

SOCCER

6:25 a.m.: Premier League, Newcastle United at Liverpool, NBCSN.

8:30 a.m.: Bundesliga, Bayer Leverkusen at Borussia Dortmund, FS1; Bundesliga, Borussia Monchengladbach at Koln, FS2.

8:55 a.m.: Premier League, Crystal Palace at Tottenham, NBCSN.

11:30 a.m.: Bundesliga, Bayern Munich at RB Leipzig, FS2; Premier League, Manchester City at Norwich City, NBC.

4:55 p.m.: Liga MX, Necaxa at Monterrey, FS2.

TENNIS

5 a.m.: WTA, The Zhengzhou & Jiangxi Opens, Semifinals, Tennis.

Noon: USTA, Pro Circuit Cary, Singles & Doubles Semifinals, at Cary, N.C., Tennis.

9:30 p.m.: WTA, The Hana-Cupid Open, Singles Final, at Hiroshima, Japan, Tennis.

1 a.m. (Sunday): WTA, The Zhengzhou Open, Singles Final, at Zhengzhou, China, Tennis.

3 a.m. (Sunday): WTA, The Jiangxi Open, Singles Final, at Nanchang, China, Tennis.

WORLD CUP BASKETBALL

3 a.m. (Sunday): 2019 FIBA World Cup, Third-Place Game, Australia vs. France, at Beijing, China, ESPN2.

RADIO

AUTO RACING

6:30 p.m.: NASCAR Xfinity Series, The Rhino Pro Truck Outfitters 300, at Las Vegas, Nev., WOKY (920 AM).

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

2:30 p.m.: Alabama at South Carolina, WRNW (97.3 FM).

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

1:20 p.m.: Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs, WSCR (670 AM)

6:15 p.m.: Milwaukee at St. Louis, WTMJ (620 AM)

8:10 p.m.: Chicago White Sox at Seattle, WGN (720 AM).

MINOR LEAGUE FOOTBALL

7 p.m.: MSFL Championship Game, Midway Marauders at Racine Raiders, at Horlick Field, WLIP (1050 AM).

