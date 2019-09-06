{{featured_button_text}}

TELEVISION

Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending upon your service provider. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: FSWis (Fox Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

4 a.m.: Finals, Richmond vs. Brisbane, Qualifying Final, at Woolloongabba, Australia, FS2.

AUTO RACING

7:55 a.m.: Formula 1, Italian Grand Prix, qualifying, at Monza, Italy, ESPNEWS.

11 a.m.: NASCAR Xfinity Series, qualifying, at Indianapolis, Ind., NBCSN.

2 p.m.: NASCAR Xfinity Series, The Indiana 250, at Indianapolis, Ind., NBCSN.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

11 a.m.: Cincinnati at Ohio State, ABC; Vanderbilt at Purdue, BTN; UAB at Akron, CBSSN; Syracuse at Maryland, ESPN; West Virginia at Missouri, ESPN2; Old Dominion at Virginia Tech, ESPNU. Army at Michigan, FOX; Rutgers at Iowa, FS1; Charleston Southern at South Carolina, SEC Network.

2:30 p.m.: Central Michigan at Wisconsin, BTN; Texas A&M at Clemson, ABC; Illinois at Connecticut, CBSSN; Southern Mississippi at Mississippi State, ESPNU; Nebraska at Colorado, FOX.

3 p.m.: Murray State at Georgia, ESPN2; New Mexico State at Alabama, SEC Network.

6 p.m.: Central Florida at Florida Atlantic, CBSSN; BYU at Tennessee, ESPN.

6:30 p.m.: LSU at Texas, ABC; Western Michigan at Michigan State, BTN; Tulane at Auburn, ESPN2; University of Tennessee Martin at Florida, ESPNU; Buffalo at Penn State, FOX; Arkansas at Mississippi, SEC Network.

9:30 p.m.: Minnesota at Fresno State, CBSSN; Stanford at Southern California, ESPN; California at Washington, FS1.

GOLF

6 a.m.: European Tour, The Porsche European Open, third round, at Zahlen, Germany, TGC.

5:30 a.m. (Sunday): European Tour, The Porsche European Open, final round, at Zahlen, Germany, TGC.

HORSE RACING

You're out of free articles
Sign in or create a FREE account to keep reading.
Log in Sign up

Noon: Saratoga Live, at Saratoga Springs, N.Y., FS2.

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

3 p.m.: New York Yankees at Boston, FS1.

6 p.m.: Philadelphia at New York Mets, FS1.

6:10 p.m.: Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee, FSWis, WGN.

8 p.m.: San Francisco at Los Angeles Dodgers, MLB Network.

TENNIS

3 p.m.: US Open, Women's Championship, at Flushing, N.Y., ESPN.

RADIO

AUTO RACING

2 p.m.: NASCAR Xfinity Series, The Indiana 250, at Indianapolis, Ind., WRNW (97.3 FM).

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

2:30 p.m.: Central Michigan at Wisconsin, WOKY (920 AM).

9:30 p.m.: Stanford at Southern California, ESPN (94.5 FM and 540 AM).

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

3 p.m.: New York Yankees at Boston, ESPN (540 AM).

6:10 p.m.: Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee, WTMJ (620 AM) and WSCR (670 AM); Chicago White Sox at Los Angeles Angels, WGN (720 AM).

MINOR LEAGUE FOOTBALL

7 p.m.: MSFL, Playoffs, Richhart Conference Championship, Wisconsin Hitmen at Racine Raiders, at Horlick Field, WLIP (1050 AM).

Get Breaking News delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments