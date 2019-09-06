TELEVISION
Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending upon your service provider. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: FSWis (Fox Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
4 a.m.: Finals, Richmond vs. Brisbane, Qualifying Final, at Woolloongabba, Australia, FS2.
AUTO RACING
7:55 a.m.: Formula 1, Italian Grand Prix, qualifying, at Monza, Italy, ESPNEWS.
11 a.m.: NASCAR Xfinity Series, qualifying, at Indianapolis, Ind., NBCSN.
2 p.m.: NASCAR Xfinity Series, The Indiana 250, at Indianapolis, Ind., NBCSN.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
11 a.m.: Cincinnati at Ohio State, ABC; Vanderbilt at Purdue, BTN; UAB at Akron, CBSSN; Syracuse at Maryland, ESPN; West Virginia at Missouri, ESPN2; Old Dominion at Virginia Tech, ESPNU. Army at Michigan, FOX; Rutgers at Iowa, FS1; Charleston Southern at South Carolina, SEC Network.
2:30 p.m.: Central Michigan at Wisconsin, BTN; Texas A&M at Clemson, ABC; Illinois at Connecticut, CBSSN; Southern Mississippi at Mississippi State, ESPNU; Nebraska at Colorado, FOX.
3 p.m.: Murray State at Georgia, ESPN2; New Mexico State at Alabama, SEC Network.
6 p.m.: Central Florida at Florida Atlantic, CBSSN; BYU at Tennessee, ESPN.
6:30 p.m.: LSU at Texas, ABC; Western Michigan at Michigan State, BTN; Tulane at Auburn, ESPN2; University of Tennessee Martin at Florida, ESPNU; Buffalo at Penn State, FOX; Arkansas at Mississippi, SEC Network.
9:30 p.m.: Minnesota at Fresno State, CBSSN; Stanford at Southern California, ESPN; California at Washington, FS1.
GOLF
6 a.m.: European Tour, The Porsche European Open, third round, at Zahlen, Germany, TGC.
5:30 a.m. (Sunday): European Tour, The Porsche European Open, final round, at Zahlen, Germany, TGC.
HORSE RACING
Noon: Saratoga Live, at Saratoga Springs, N.Y., FS2.
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
3 p.m.: New York Yankees at Boston, FS1.
6 p.m.: Philadelphia at New York Mets, FS1.
6:10 p.m.: Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee, FSWis, WGN.
8 p.m.: San Francisco at Los Angeles Dodgers, MLB Network.
TENNIS
3 p.m.: US Open, Women's Championship, at Flushing, N.Y., ESPN.
RADIO
AUTO RACING
2 p.m.: NASCAR Xfinity Series, The Indiana 250, at Indianapolis, Ind., WRNW (97.3 FM).
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
2:30 p.m.: Central Michigan at Wisconsin, WOKY (920 AM).
9:30 p.m.: Stanford at Southern California, ESPN (94.5 FM and 540 AM).
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
3 p.m.: New York Yankees at Boston, ESPN (540 AM).
6:10 p.m.: Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee, WTMJ (620 AM) and WSCR (670 AM); Chicago White Sox at Los Angeles Angels, WGN (720 AM).
MINOR LEAGUE FOOTBALL
7 p.m.: MSFL, Playoffs, Richhart Conference Championship, Wisconsin Hitmen at Racine Raiders, at Horlick Field, WLIP (1050 AM).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.