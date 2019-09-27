TELEVISION
AUTO RACING
6:55 a.m.: Formula 1, Russian Grand Prix, Qualifying, at Sochi, Russia, ESPNU.
11:30 a.m.: NASCAR Xfinity Series, Qualifying, at Charlotte, N.C., NBCSN.
2:30 p.m.: NASCAR Xfinity Series, The Drive for the Cure 200, at Charlotte, N.C., NBCSN.
BOXING
6:30 p.m.: PBC, Prelims, at Los Angeles, Calif., FS1.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
11 a.m.: Northwestern at Wisconsin, ABC; Rutgers at Michigan, BTN; Central Michigan at Western Michigan, CBSSN; Texas A&M vs. Arkansas, at Arlington, Texas, ESPN; Middle Tennessee State at Iowa, ESPN2; Buffalo at Miami (Ohio), ESPNU; Texas Tech at Oklahoma, FOX; Kansas at Texas Christian, FS1; Northern Illinois at Vanderbilt, SEC Network.
2:30 p.m.: Clemson at North Carolina, ABC; Indiana at Michigan State, BTN; Mississippi at Alabama, CBS; Georgia Tech at Temple, CBSSN; Iowa State at Baylor, ESPN; Minnesota at Purdue, ESPN2; Southern California at Washington, FOX; Virginia at Notre Dame, NBC; Florida Atlantic at North Carolina (Charlotte), NFL Network.
3 p.m.: Southern Methodist at South Florida, ESPNU; Towson at Florida, SEC Network.
6 p.m.: Mississippi State at Auburn, ESPN; Connecticut at Central Florida, ESPN2.
6:30 p.m.: Ohio State at Nebraska, ABC; Colorado State at Utah State, CBSSN; Kentucky at South Carolina, SEC Network.
7 p.m.: Purdue at Minnesota, BTN; UNLV at Wyoming, ESPNU.
9 p.m.: Washington State at Utah, FS1.
9:30 p.m.: UCLA at Arizona, ESPN; Hawaii at Nevada, ESPN2.
GOLF
7 a.m.: European Tour, The Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, third round, at Fife, Scotland, TGC.
11:30 a.m.: LPGA Tour, The Indy Women in Tech Championship, third round, at Indianapolis, Ind., TGC.
3 p.m.: PGA Tour Champions, The Pure Insurance Open, third round, at Pebble Beach, Calif., TGC.
5 p.m.: PGA Tour, The Safeway Open, third round, at Scottsdale, Ariz., TGC.
1:30 a.m. (Sunday): Asia-Pacific, The Amateur Championship, final round, at Shanghai, China, (tape delay), ESPN2.
HORSE RACING
1:30 p.m.: Belmont Park, at Elmont, N.Y., FS2.
5:30 p.m.: Super Saturday, at Santa Anita, Calif., NBCSN.
MARATHON
2 a.m. (Sunday): Berlin Marathon, at Berlin, Germany, NBCSN.
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
Noon: Baltimore at Boston, MLB Network.
3 p.m.: Cleveland at Washington, FS1.
6:10 p.m.: Detroit at Chicago White Sox, WGN.
6:15 p.m.: Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, FOX.
7:10 p.m.: Milwaukee at Colorado, FSWis.
10 p.m.: Oakland at Seattle, MLB Network.
SOCCER
6:25 a.m.: Premier League, Liverpool at Sheffield United, NBCSN.
7:55 a.m.: Serie A, Bologna at Udinese, ESPNEWS.
8:30 a.m.: Bundesliga, Bayern Munich at SC Paderborn 07, FS1; Bundesliga: Schalke at RB Leipzig, FS2.
8:55 a.m.: Premier League, Brighton at Chelsea, NBCSN.
11:20 a.m.: Bundesliga, Werder Bremen at Borussia Dortmund, FS2.
11:30 a.m.: Premier League, Manchester City at Everton, NBC.
7 p.m.: Liga MX, Tigres UANL at Monterrey, FS2.
TENNIS
5 a.m.: ATP/WTA, The Zhuhai and Chengdu Opens, Semifinals & The Wuhan and Tashkent Opens, Finals & The China Open, Early Rounds, Tennis.
10 a.m.: ITF, Junior Davis Cup & Fed Cup, Semifinals, Tennis.
11:30 p.m.: ATP/WTA, The Chengdu Open, Finals & The China Open, Early Rounds, Tennis.
TRACK AND FIELD
1:30 p.m.: IAAF World Championships 2019, Day 2, at Doha, Qatar, NBC.
8 p.m.: IAAF World Championships 2019, Day 2, ay Doha, Qatar (tape delay), NBC.
RADIO
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
11 a.m.: Northwestern at Wisconsin, WOKY (920 AM).
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
6:10 p.m.: Detroit at Chicago White Sox, WGN (720 AM).
6:15 p.m.: Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, WSCR (670 AM).
7:10 p.m.: Milwaukee at Colorado, WTMJ (620 AM).
INTERNET
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
11:15 a.m.: St. Catherine's at Racine Lutheran, www.wgtd.org/wgtd/stream/listen-live or listen on the WGTD app.
