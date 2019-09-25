TELEVISION
Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending upon your service provider. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: FSWis (Fox Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
6:30 p.m.: Delaware State at North Carolina A&T, ESPNU.
7 p.m.: Navy at Memphis, ESPN.
COLLEGE SOCCER
6 p.m.: Northwestern at Nebraska, BTN; Mississippi at Mississippi State, SEC Network.
7 p.m.: Texas at Kansas, FS1.
8 p.m.: Illinois at Iowa, BTN.
GOLF
7 a.m.: European Tour, The Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, first round, at Fife, Scotland, TGC.
Noon: LPGA Tour, The Indy Women in Tech Championship, first round, at Indianapolis, Ind., TGC.
4 p.m.: PGA Tour, The Safeway Open, first round, at Scottsdale, Ariz., TGC.
Midnight (Friday): Asia-Pacific, The Amateur Championship, second round, at Shanghai, China, ESPN2.
HORSE RACING
Noon: Belmont Park Live, at Elmont, N.Y., FS2.
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
11:35 a.m.: Milwaukee at Cincinnati, FSWis
3 p.m.: Philadelphia at Washington, MLB Network.
7:10 p.m.: Cleveland at Chicago White Sox, MLB Network.
10 p.m.: Oakland at Seattle, MLB Network.
NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE
7:20 p.m.: Philadelphia at Green Bay, FOX.
NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE
6 p.m.: Preseason, Detroit vs. St. Louis, at Calumet, Mich., NBCSN.
RUGBY
2:30 a.m.: World Cup 2019, Pool B, Italy vs. Canada, at Fukuoka, Japan, NBCSN.
5:30 a.m.: World Cup 2019, Pool C, England vs. U.S., at Kobe, Japan, NBCSN.
TENNIS
5 a.m.: ATP/WTA, The Zhuhai and Chengdu Opens, Early Rounds & The Wuhan and Tashkent Opens, Quarterfinals, Tennis.
10 a.m.: ITF, Junior Davis Cup & Fed Cup, Round Robin, Tennis.
Midnight (Friday): ATP/WTA, The Zhuhai and Chengdu Opens, Quarterfinals & The Wuhan and Tashkent Opens, Semifinals, Tennis.
5 a.m. (Friday): ATP/WTA, The Zhuhai and Chengdu Opens, Quarterfinals & The Wuhan and Tashkent Opens, Semifinals, Tennis.
RADIO
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
11:35 a.m.: Milwaukee at Cincinnati WTMJ (620 AM).
6:05 p.m.: Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh, WSCR (670 AM).
7:10 p.m.: Cleveland at Chicago White Sox, WGN (720 AM).
NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE
7:20 p.m.: Philadelphia at Green Bay, WTMJ (620 AM).
