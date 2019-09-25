{{featured_button_text}}

TELEVISION

Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending upon your service provider. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: FSWis (Fox Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

6:30 p.m.: Delaware State at North Carolina A&T, ESPNU.

7 p.m.: Navy at Memphis, ESPN.

COLLEGE SOCCER

6 p.m.: Northwestern at Nebraska, BTN; Mississippi at Mississippi State, SEC Network.

7 p.m.: Texas at Kansas, FS1.

8 p.m.: Illinois at Iowa, BTN.

GOLF

7 a.m.: European Tour, The Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, first round, at Fife, Scotland, TGC.

Noon: LPGA Tour, The Indy Women in Tech Championship, first round, at Indianapolis, Ind., TGC.

4 p.m.: PGA Tour, The Safeway Open, first round, at Scottsdale, Ariz., TGC.

Midnight (Friday): Asia-Pacific, The Amateur Championship, second round, at Shanghai, China, ESPN2.

HORSE RACING

Noon: Belmont Park Live, at Elmont, N.Y., FS2.

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

11:35 a.m.: Milwaukee at Cincinnati, FSWis

3 p.m.: Philadelphia at Washington, MLB Network.

7:10 p.m.: Cleveland at Chicago White Sox, MLB Network.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

You're out of free articles
Sign in or create a FREE account to keep reading.
Log in Sign up

10 p.m.: Oakland at Seattle, MLB Network.

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE

7:20 p.m.: Philadelphia at Green Bay, FOX.

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

6 p.m.: Preseason, Detroit vs. St. Louis, at Calumet, Mich., NBCSN.

RUGBY

2:30 a.m.: World Cup 2019, Pool B, Italy vs. Canada, at Fukuoka, Japan, NBCSN.

5:30 a.m.: World Cup 2019, Pool C, England vs. U.S., at Kobe, Japan, NBCSN.

TENNIS

5 a.m.: ATP/WTA, The Zhuhai and Chengdu Opens, Early Rounds & The Wuhan and Tashkent Opens, Quarterfinals, Tennis.

10 a.m.: ITF, Junior Davis Cup & Fed Cup, Round Robin, Tennis.

Midnight (Friday): ATP/WTA, The Zhuhai and Chengdu Opens, Quarterfinals & The Wuhan and Tashkent Opens, Semifinals, Tennis.

5 a.m. (Friday): ATP/WTA, The Zhuhai and Chengdu Opens, Quarterfinals & The Wuhan and Tashkent Opens, Semifinals, Tennis.

RADIO

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

11:35 a.m.: Milwaukee at Cincinnati WTMJ (620 AM).

6:05 p.m.: Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh, WSCR (670 AM).

7:10 p.m.: Cleveland at Chicago White Sox, WGN (720 AM).

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE

7:20 p.m.: Philadelphia at Green Bay, WTMJ (620 AM).

Get News Alerts delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments