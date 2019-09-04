{{featured_button_text}}

TELEVISION

Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending upon your service provider. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: FSWis (Fox Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

5 a.m.: Finals Series: Essendon vs. West Coast, Elimination Final, Burswood, Australia, FS2.

4:30 a.m. (Friday): Finals: Collingwood vs. Geelong, Qualifying Final, Melbourne, Australia, FS2.

AUTO RACING

3:55 a.m. (Friday): Formula One: The Italian Grand Prix, practice session 1, Monza, Italy, ESPN2.

WOMEN'S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

7 p.m.: Marquette at Wisconsin, FS1.

GOLF

4 a.m.: European Tour Golf: The Porsche European Open, first round, Zahlen, Germany, TGC.

8 a.m.: European Tour Golf: The Porsche European Open, first round, Zahlen, Germany, TGC.

4 a.m. (Friday): European Tour Golf: The Porsche European Open, second round, Zahlen, Germany, TGC.

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

7 p.m.: Trinity Christian (Texas) at Parish Episcopal (Texas), ESPN2.

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

Noon: San Francisco at St. Louis OR Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, MLB Network.

3 p.m.: LA Angels at Oakland (joined in progress), MLB Network.

You're out of free articles
Sign in or create a FREE account to keep reading.
Log in Sign up

7 p.m.: Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee, MLB Network, FSWis.

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE

7:20 p.m.: Green Bay at Chicago, NBC.

MEN'S SOCCER

10:50 a.m.: UEFA: Italy vs. Armenia, Euro 2020 Qualifier, Yerevan, Armenia, ESPNEWS.

1:30 p.m.: UEFA: Switzerland vs. Ireland, Euro 2020 Qualifier, Dublin, ESPNEWS.

TENNIS

6 p.m.: U.S. Open: Women's Semifinals, Flushing, N.Y., ESPN.

WOMEN'S NATIONAL BASKETBALL LEAGUE

6:30 p.m.: Las Vegas at Atlanta, CBSSN.

9 p.m.: Seattle at Los Angeles, CBSSN.

RADIO

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

12:10 p.m.: Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, WGN (920 AM).

7:10 p.m.: Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee Brewers, ESPN (94.5 AM) and WSCR (670 AM).

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE

7:20 p.m.: Green Bay at Chicago, WTMJ (620 AM), WBBM (780 AM).

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments