TELEVISION
AUTO RACING
7:05 a.m.: Formula 1, Singapore Grand Prix, at Marina Bay, Singapore, ESPN2.
2 p.m.: IndyCar, Firestone Grand Prix of Monterey, at Monterey, Calif., NBC.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
2 p.m.: Notre Dame at Michigan, ESPNU.
GOLF
6:30 a.m.: European Tour, The BMW PGA Championship, final round, at Surrey, England, TGC.
2 p.m.: PGA Tour, The Sanderson Farms Championship, final round, at Jackson, Miss., TGC.
5 p.m.: PGA Tour Champions, The Sanford International, final round, at Sioux Falls, S.D. (tape delay), TGC.
HORSE RACING
11:30 a.m.: Belmont Park Live, at Elmont, N.Y., FS2.
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
12:10 p.m.: Chicago White Sox at Detroit, WGN.
1:10 p.m.: Pittsburgh at Milwaukee, FSWis.
1:20 p.m.: St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, TBS.
5:30 p.m.: Philadelphia at Cleveland, ESPN.
NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE
Noon: Denver at Green Bay, FOX; Baltimore at Kansas City, CBS.
3:25 p.m.: New Orleans at Seattle, CBS.
7:20 p.m.: Los Angeles Rams at Cleveland, NBC.
RUGBY
5 a.m.: World Cup 2019, Pool C, England vs. Tonga, at Sapporo, Japan, NBCSN.
11:30 a.m.: World Cup 2019, Pool A, Ireland vs. Scotland, at Yokohama, Japan, NBCSN.
SOCCER
7:55 a.m.: Premier League, Manchester United at West Ham, NBCSN.
8:30 a.m.: Bundesliga, Fortuna Dusseldorf at Borussia Monchengladbach, FS1.
10:55 a.m.: Premier League, Liverpool at Chelsea, NBCSN; Serie A, Fiorentina at Atalanta, ESPNEWS.
11 a.m.: NCAA, Wisconsin at Rutgers, BTN; Bundesliga, Borussia Dortmund at Eintracht Frankfurt, FS1.
2 p.m.: NCAA, Alabama at Arkansas, SEC Network.
2:55 p.m.: MLS, Minnesota at Portland, ESPN.
4 p.m.: NCAA, Tennessee at Vanderbilt, ESPNU.
TENNIS
5 a.m.: The Laver Cup, Team World vs. Team Europe, Day 3, at Geneva, Switzerland, Tennis.
10 p.m.: ATP/WTA, The Zhuhai and Chengdu Opens, Early Rounds & The Wuhan and Tashkent Opens, Early Rounds, Tennis.
5 a.m. (Monday): ATP/WTA, The Zhuhai and Chengdu Opens, Early Rounds & The Wuhan and Tashkent Opens, Early Rounds, Tennis.
WOMEN'S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
4 p.m.: WNBA Playoffs, Semifinals, Game 3, Washington at Las Vegas, ESPN2.
6 p.m.: WNBA Playoffs, Semifinals, Game 3, Connecticut at Los Angeles, ESPN2.
RADIO
AUTO RACING
2 p.m.: IndyCar, Firestone Grand Prix of Monterey, at Monterey, Calif., WOKY (920 AM).
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
12:10 p.m.: Chicago White Sox at Detroit, WGN (720 AM).
1:10 p.m.: Pittsburgh at Milwaukee, ESPN (94.5 FM).
1:20 p.m.: St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, WSCR (670 AM).
5:30 p.m.: Philadelphia at Cleveland, ESPN (94.5 FM and 540 AM).
NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE
Noon: Denver at Green Bay, WTMJ (620 AM).
7:20 p.m.: Los Angeles Rams at Cleveland, WRNW (97.3 FM).
