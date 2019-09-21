{{featured_button_text}}

TELEVISION

Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending upon your service provider. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: FSWis (Fox Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).

AUTO RACING

7:05 a.m.: Formula 1, Singapore Grand Prix, at Marina Bay, Singapore, ESPN2.

2 p.m.: IndyCar, Firestone Grand Prix of Monterey, at Monterey, Calif., NBC.

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

2 p.m.: Notre Dame at Michigan, ESPNU.

GOLF

6:30 a.m.: European Tour, The BMW PGA Championship, final round, at Surrey, England, TGC.

2 p.m.: PGA Tour, The Sanderson Farms Championship, final round, at Jackson, Miss., TGC.

5 p.m.: PGA Tour Champions, The Sanford International, final round, at Sioux Falls, S.D. (tape delay), TGC.

HORSE RACING

11:30 a.m.: Belmont Park Live, at Elmont, N.Y., FS2.

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

12:10 p.m.: Chicago White Sox at Detroit, WGN.

1:10 p.m.: Pittsburgh at Milwaukee, FSWis.

1:20 p.m.: St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, TBS.

5:30 p.m.: Philadelphia at Cleveland, ESPN.

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE

Noon: Denver at Green Bay, FOX; Baltimore at Kansas City, CBS.

3:25 p.m.: New Orleans at Seattle, CBS.

7:20 p.m.: Los Angeles Rams at Cleveland, NBC.

RUGBY

5 a.m.: World Cup 2019, Pool C, England vs. Tonga, at Sapporo, Japan, NBCSN.

11:30 a.m.: World Cup 2019, Pool A, Ireland vs. Scotland, at Yokohama, Japan, NBCSN.

SOCCER

7:55 a.m.: Premier League, Manchester United at West Ham, NBCSN.

8:30 a.m.: Bundesliga, Fortuna Dusseldorf at Borussia Monchengladbach, FS1.

10:55 a.m.: Premier League, Liverpool at Chelsea, NBCSN; Serie A, Fiorentina at Atalanta, ESPNEWS.

11 a.m.: NCAA, Wisconsin at Rutgers, BTN; Bundesliga, Borussia Dortmund at Eintracht Frankfurt, FS1.

2 p.m.: NCAA, Alabama at Arkansas, SEC Network.

2:55 p.m.: MLS, Minnesota at Portland, ESPN.

4 p.m.: NCAA, Tennessee at Vanderbilt, ESPNU.

TENNIS

5 a.m.: The Laver Cup, Team World vs. Team Europe, Day 3, at Geneva, Switzerland, Tennis.

10 p.m.: ATP/WTA, The Zhuhai and Chengdu Opens, Early Rounds & The Wuhan and Tashkent Opens, Early Rounds, Tennis.

5 a.m. (Monday): ATP/WTA, The Zhuhai and Chengdu Opens, Early Rounds & The Wuhan and Tashkent Opens, Early Rounds, Tennis.

WOMEN'S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

4 p.m.: WNBA Playoffs, Semifinals, Game 3, Washington at Las Vegas, ESPN2.

6 p.m.: WNBA Playoffs, Semifinals, Game 3, Connecticut at Los Angeles, ESPN2.

RADIO

AUTO RACING

2 p.m.: IndyCar, Firestone Grand Prix of Monterey, at Monterey, Calif., WOKY (920 AM).

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

12:10 p.m.: Chicago White Sox at Detroit, WGN (720 AM).

1:10 p.m.: Pittsburgh at Milwaukee, ESPN (94.5 FM).

1:20 p.m.: St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, WSCR (670 AM).

5:30 p.m.: Philadelphia at Cleveland, ESPN (94.5 FM and 540 AM).

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE

Noon: Denver at Green Bay, WTMJ (620 AM).

7:20 p.m.: Los Angeles Rams at Cleveland, WRNW (97.3 FM).

