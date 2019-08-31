{{featured_button_text}}

TELEVISION

Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending upon your service provider. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: FSWis (Fox Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).

AUTO RACING

8:05 a.m.: Formula One, Belgian Grand Prix, at Stavelot, Belgium, ESPN2.

1 p.m.: NHRA, US Nationals, qualifying, at Indianapolis, Ind., FS1.

2:30 p.m.: IndyCar, Grand Prix of Portland, at Portland, Ore., NBC.

3 p.m.: NHRA, Sunday Nitro, at Indianapolis, Ind., FS1.

5 p.m.: NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series, The Bojangles' Southern 500, at Darlington, S.C., NBCSN.

BEACH VOLLEYBALL

1:30 p.m.: AVP, Gold Series Championships, at Chicago, Ill., NBCSN.

BIG 3 BASKETBALL

2 p.m.: Third Place Game, Power vs. 3 Headed Monsters, Los Angeles, Calif., CBS; Championship Game, Triplets vs. Killer 3's, Los Angeles, Calif., CBS.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

2 p.m.: Bethune-Cookman vs. Jackson State, at Atlanta, Ga., ESPN2.

6:30 p.m.: Houston at Oklahoma, ABC.

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

1 p.m.: Tennessee at Illinois, BTN.

GOLF

5 a.m.: European Tour, Omega European Masters, final round, at Valais, Switzerland, TGC.

Noon: Korn Ferry Tour, Tour Championship, third round, at Newburgh, Indiana, TGC.

3 p.m.: PGA Tour Champions, Shaw Charity Classic, final round, at Calgary, Alberta, TGC.

5:30 p.m.: LPGA Tour, Portland Classic, final round, at Portland, Ore., TGC.

HORSE RACING

11:30 a.m.: Saratoga Live, at Saratoga Springs, N.Y., FS2.

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

Noon: Oakland at New York Yankees, TBS.

1:20 p.m.: Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, FSWis

3 p.m.: Los Angeles Dodgers at Arizona, MLB Network.

4:10 p.m.: Chicago White Sox at Atlanta, WGN.

6 p.m.: New York Mets at Philadelphia, ESPN.

MOUNTAIN BIKING

Midnight (Monday): UCI, World Championships, at Mont-Sainte-Anne, Canada (tape delay), NBCSN.

ROWING

11:30 p.m.: FISA World Championships, Day 8, finals, at Ottensheim, Austria (tape delay), NBCSN.

SOCCER

7:55 a.m.: Premier League: Wolves at Everton, NBCSN.

8:30 a.m.: Bundesliga, FC Augsburg at Werder Bremen, FS1.

10:25 a.m.: Premier League, Tottenham at Arsenal, NBCSN.

10:55 a.m.: Serie A, AS Roma at Lazio, ESPN2.

11 a.m.: Bundesliga, Fortuna Dusseldorf at Eintracht Frankfurt, FS1.

5:30 p.m.: MLS, LA Galaxy at Seattle, FS1.

7 p.m.: NCAA, UCLA at Indiana, BTN.

TENNIS

10 a.m.: US Open, Round of 16, at Flushing, N.Y., ESPN.

2 p.m.: US Open, Round of 16, at Flushing, N.Y., ESPN.

6 p.m.: US Open, Round of 16, at Flushing, N.Y., ESPN2.

TRACK AND FIELD

Noon: IAAF Diamond League, Weltklasse Meet, at Zurich, Switzerland, (tape delay), NBC.

X GAMES

8 a.m.: Norway 2019, at Fornebu, Norway, ESPNEWS.

10:30 a.m.: Norway 2019, at Fornebu, Norway, ESPNEWS.

3 p.m.: Norway 2019, at Fornebu, Norway, ESPNEWS.

6 p.m.: Norway 2019, at Fornebu, Norway, ESPNEWS.

WOMEN'S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

6 p.m.: Atlanta at Seattle, NBA TV.

RADIO

AUTO RACING

5 p.m.: NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series, The Bojangles' Southern 500, at Darlington, S.C., WOKY (920 AM).

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

6:30 p.m.: Houston at Oklahoma, WRNW (97.3 FM).

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

1:20 p.m.: Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, WSCR (670 AM) and WTMJ (620 AM).

4:10 p.m.: Chicago White Sox at Atlanta, WGN (720 AM).

6 p.m.: New York Mets at Philadelphia, ESPN (94.5 FM and 540 AM).

