TELEVISION
Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending upon your service provider. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: FSWis (Fox Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).
AUTO RACING
8:05 a.m.: Formula One, Belgian Grand Prix, at Stavelot, Belgium, ESPN2.
1 p.m.: NHRA, US Nationals, qualifying, at Indianapolis, Ind., FS1.
2:30 p.m.: IndyCar, Grand Prix of Portland, at Portland, Ore., NBC.
3 p.m.: NHRA, Sunday Nitro, at Indianapolis, Ind., FS1.
5 p.m.: NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series, The Bojangles' Southern 500, at Darlington, S.C., NBCSN.
BEACH VOLLEYBALL
1:30 p.m.: AVP, Gold Series Championships, at Chicago, Ill., NBCSN.
BIG 3 BASKETBALL
2 p.m.: Third Place Game, Power vs. 3 Headed Monsters, Los Angeles, Calif., CBS; Championship Game, Triplets vs. Killer 3's, Los Angeles, Calif., CBS.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
2 p.m.: Bethune-Cookman vs. Jackson State, at Atlanta, Ga., ESPN2.
6:30 p.m.: Houston at Oklahoma, ABC.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
1 p.m.: Tennessee at Illinois, BTN.
GOLF
5 a.m.: European Tour, Omega European Masters, final round, at Valais, Switzerland, TGC.
Noon: Korn Ferry Tour, Tour Championship, third round, at Newburgh, Indiana, TGC.
3 p.m.: PGA Tour Champions, Shaw Charity Classic, final round, at Calgary, Alberta, TGC.
5:30 p.m.: LPGA Tour, Portland Classic, final round, at Portland, Ore., TGC.
HORSE RACING
11:30 a.m.: Saratoga Live, at Saratoga Springs, N.Y., FS2.
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
Noon: Oakland at New York Yankees, TBS.
1:20 p.m.: Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, FSWis
3 p.m.: Los Angeles Dodgers at Arizona, MLB Network.
4:10 p.m.: Chicago White Sox at Atlanta, WGN.
6 p.m.: New York Mets at Philadelphia, ESPN.
MOUNTAIN BIKING
Midnight (Monday): UCI, World Championships, at Mont-Sainte-Anne, Canada (tape delay), NBCSN.
ROWING
11:30 p.m.: FISA World Championships, Day 8, finals, at Ottensheim, Austria (tape delay), NBCSN.
SOCCER
7:55 a.m.: Premier League: Wolves at Everton, NBCSN.
8:30 a.m.: Bundesliga, FC Augsburg at Werder Bremen, FS1.
10:25 a.m.: Premier League, Tottenham at Arsenal, NBCSN.
10:55 a.m.: Serie A, AS Roma at Lazio, ESPN2.
11 a.m.: Bundesliga, Fortuna Dusseldorf at Eintracht Frankfurt, FS1.
5:30 p.m.: MLS, LA Galaxy at Seattle, FS1.
7 p.m.: NCAA, UCLA at Indiana, BTN.
TENNIS
10 a.m.: US Open, Round of 16, at Flushing, N.Y., ESPN.
2 p.m.: US Open, Round of 16, at Flushing, N.Y., ESPN.
6 p.m.: US Open, Round of 16, at Flushing, N.Y., ESPN2.
TRACK AND FIELD
Noon: IAAF Diamond League, Weltklasse Meet, at Zurich, Switzerland, (tape delay), NBC.
X GAMES
8 a.m.: Norway 2019, at Fornebu, Norway, ESPNEWS.
10:30 a.m.: Norway 2019, at Fornebu, Norway, ESPNEWS.
3 p.m.: Norway 2019, at Fornebu, Norway, ESPNEWS.
6 p.m.: Norway 2019, at Fornebu, Norway, ESPNEWS.
WOMEN'S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
6 p.m.: Atlanta at Seattle, NBA TV.
RADIO
AUTO RACING
5 p.m.: NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series, The Bojangles' Southern 500, at Darlington, S.C., WOKY (920 AM).
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
6:30 p.m.: Houston at Oklahoma, WRNW (97.3 FM).
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
1:20 p.m.: Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, WSCR (670 AM) and WTMJ (620 AM).
4:10 p.m.: Chicago White Sox at Atlanta, WGN (720 AM).
6 p.m.: New York Mets at Philadelphia, ESPN (94.5 FM and 540 AM).
