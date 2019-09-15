{{featured_button_text}}

TELEVISION

Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending upon your service provider. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: FSWis (Fox Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

6:30 p.m.: San Diego at Milwaukee, MLB Network, FSWis.

9:30 p.m.: Kansas City at Oakland OR Miami at Arizona (games joined in progress), MLB Network.

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE

7 p.m.: Cleveland at NY Jets, ESPN.

MEN'S SOCCER 

1:55 p.m.: Premier League: West Ham at Aston Villa, NBCSN.

TENNIS

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

You're out of free articles
Sign in or create a FREE account to keep reading.
Log in Sign up

5 a.m.: WTA: The Korea, Toray Pan Pacific and Guangzhou Opens, Early Rounds, TENNIS.

11 a.m.: ATP: The Moselle Open, Early Rounds, Metz, France, TENNIS.

9 p.m.: WTA: The Korea, Toray Pan Pacific and Guangzhou Opens, Early Rounds, TENNIS.

5 a.m. (Tuesday): ATP: The Moselle Open, Early Rounds, Metz, France, TENNIS; WTA: The Toray Pan Pacific and Guangzhou Opens, Early Rounds, TENNIS.

WRESTLING

6 p.m.: World Wrestling Championship, Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan, NBCSN.

RADIO

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

6:40 p.m.: San Diego at Milwaukee, WTMJ (620 AM); Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, WGN (720 AM).

7 p.m.: Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs, WSCR (670 AM).

Get Breaking News delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments