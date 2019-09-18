{{featured_button_text}}

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

4:30 a.m. (Friday): Finals Series: Geelong at Richmond, Preliminary Final, FS2.

AUTO RACING

3:25 a.m. (Friday): Formula One: The Singapore Grand Prix, practice session 1, Singapore, ESPN2.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

7 p.m.: Houston at Tulane, ESPN.

WOMEN'S COLLEGE SOCCER

5 p.m.: Michigan at Penn State, BTN.

7 p.m.: Michigan State at Ohio State, BTN.

WOMEN'S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL  

8 p.m.: Washington at Wisconsin, FS1.

CYCLING

1 a.m. (Friday): Vuelta A España: Madrid Challenge Stage, Madrid, Spain (taped), NBCSN.

GOLF

4 a.m.: European Tour Golf: The BMW PGA Championship, first round, Surrey, England, TGC.

8 a.m.: European Tour Golf: The BMW PGA Championship, first round, Surrey, England, TGC.

1 p.m.: PGA Tour Golf: The Sanderson Farms Championship, first round, Jackson, Miss., TGC.

9 p.m.: Asian Tour Golf: The Shinhan Dongae Open, second round, Incheon, South Korea, TGC.

4 a.m. (Friday): European Tour Golf: The BMW PGA Championship, second round, Surrey, England, TGC.

HORSE RACING

2 p.m.: Belmont Park Live: From Elmont, N.Y., FS2.

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

11 a.m.: Philadelphia at Atlanta OR Seattle at Pittsburgh (11:30 p.m.), MLB Network.

3 p.m.: San Diego at Milwaukee, MLB Network and FSWis.

6 p.m.: St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, FOX.

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE

7:20 p.m.: Tennessee at Jacksonville, NFL TV.

RUGBY

5:30 a.m. (Friday): World Cup 2019: Japan vs. Russia, Pool A, Tokyo, NBCSN.

SURFING

10 a.m.: WSL: Championship Tour, Day 1, Lemoore, Calif., FS2.

6 p.m.: WSL: Championship Tour, Day 1, Lemoore, Calif., FS1.

TENNIS

3 a.m.: WTA: The Toray Pan Pacific Open, Early Rounds & The Guangzhou Open, Quarterfinals, TENNIS.

5 a.m.: ATP/WTA: The Moselle Open, Early Rounds & The Toray Pan Pacific Open, Early Rounds, The Guangzhou Open, Quarterfinals, TENNIS.

10 p.m.: WTA: The Korea and Toray Pan Pacific Opens, Quarterfinals & The Guangzhou Open, Semifinals, TENNIS.

5 a.m. (Friday): WTA: The Toray Pan Pacific Open, Quarterfinals & The Guangzhou Open, Semifinals, TENNIS.

WOMEN'S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

5:30 p.m.: Playoffs: Los Angeles at Connecticut, Semifinal, Game 2, ESPN2.

7:30 p.m.: Playoffs: Las Vegas at Washington, Semifinal, Game 2, ESPN2.

WRESTLING

11 a.m.: UWW: World Championship, Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan (taped), NBCSN.

RADIO

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

3 p.m.: San Diego at Milwaukee, WTMJ (620 AM).

7 p.m.: St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, WSCR (670 AM).

