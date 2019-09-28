{{featured_button_text}}

TELEVISION

Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending upon your service provider. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: FSWis (Fox Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).

AUTO RACING

6:05 a.m.: Formula 1, Russian Grand Prix, at Sochi, Russia, ESPN2.

Noon: NHRA, Sunday Nitro, at Madison, Ill., FS1.

1 p.m.: NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series, The Bank of America ROVAL 400, at Charlotte, N.C., NBC; NHRA, AAA Insurance Midwest Nationals, at Madison, Ill., FS1.

COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY

11 a.m.: Ohio State at Indiana, BTN.

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

1 p.m.: Ohio State at Michigan, BTN.

2 p.m.: Kentucky at Missouri, ESPNU; Texas A&M at Tennessee, SEC Network.

CYCLING

9 p.m.: UCI, Road Cycling World Championships, at Yorkshire, United Kingdom (tape delay), NBCSN.

GOLF

6:30 a.m.: European Tour, The Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, final round, at Fife, Scotland, TGC.

Noon: LPGA Tour, The Indy Women in Tech Championship, final round, at Indianapolis, Ind., TGC.

3 p.m.: PGA Tour Champions, The Pure Insurance Open, final round, at Monterey Peninsula, Calif., TGC.

5 p.m.: PGA Tour, The Safeway Open, final round, at Scottsdale, Ariz., TGC.

HORSE RACING

1 p.m.: Belmont Park Live, at Elmont, N.Y., FS2.

MARATHON

2 a.m.: Berlin Marathon, at Berlin, Germany, NBCSN.

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

2 p.m.: Cleveland at Washington, TBS.

2:10 p.m.: Milwaukee at Colorado, FSWis.

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE

Noon: Cleveland at Baltimore, CBS; Kansas City at Detroit, FOX.

3:25 p.m.: Minnesota at Chicago, CBS.

7:20 p.m.: Dallas at New Orleans, NBC.

RUGBY

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

You're out of free articles
Sign in or create a FREE account to keep reading.
Log in Sign up

5 a.m. (Monday): Rugby World Cup 2019, Pool A, Scotland vs. Samoa, at Kobe, Japan, NBCSN.

SOCCER

7:55 a.m.: Serie A, Bologna at Udinese, ESPNEWS.

8:30 a.m.: Bundesliga, SC Freiburg at Fortuna Dusseldorf, FS1.

10:25 a.m.: Premier League, Newcastle United at Leicester City, NBCSN.

10:50 a.m.: Bundesliga, Hertha Berlin at Koln, FS2.

Noon: NCAA, Penn State at Wisconsin, ESPNU; NCAA, Florida at Vanderbilt, SEC Network.

1 p.m.: NWSL, Portland Thorns FC at Reign FC, ESPN2.

4 p.m.: MLS, D.C. United at NY Red Bulls, FS1; NCAA, Georgia at Missouri, ESPNU.

6:30 p.m.: MLS, LA FC at Minnesota United, FS1.

TENNIS

6 a.m.: The Zhuhai Open, Finals & The China Open, Early Rounds, Tennis.

10 a.m.: ITF: Junior Davis Cup & Fed Cup, Finals, Tennis.

9 p.m.: ATP/WTA: The Rakuten Japan Open & The China Open, Early Rounds, Tennis.

5 a.m. (Monday): ATP/WTA, The Rakuten Japan Open & The China Open, Early Rounds, Tennis.

TRACK AND FIELD

11 a.m.: IAAF World Championships 2019, Day 3, at Doha, Qatar, NBC.

12:30 p.m.: IAAF Championships 2019, Day 3, at Doha, Qatar, NBCSN.

WOMEN'S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

2 p.m.: WNBA Finals, Game 1, Connecticut at Washington, ESPN.

RADIO

AUTO RACING

1 p.m.: NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series, The Bank of America ROVAL 400, at Charlotte, N.C., WOKY (920 AM).

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

2:10 p.m.: Milwaukee at Colorado, WTMJ (620 AM); Detroit at Chicago White Sox, WGN (720 AM).

2:15 p.m.: Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, WSCR (670 AM).

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE

3:25 p.m.: Minnesota at Chicago, WBBM (780 AM); Houston at Los Angeles Chargers, ESPN (94.5 FM and 540 AM).

7:20 p.m.: Dallas at New Orleans, WRNW (97.3 FM).

Get News Alerts delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments