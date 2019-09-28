TELEVISION
Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending upon your service provider. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: FSWis (Fox Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).
AUTO RACING
6:05 a.m.: Formula 1, Russian Grand Prix, at Sochi, Russia, ESPN2.
Noon: NHRA, Sunday Nitro, at Madison, Ill., FS1.
1 p.m.: NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series, The Bank of America ROVAL 400, at Charlotte, N.C., NBC; NHRA, AAA Insurance Midwest Nationals, at Madison, Ill., FS1.
COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY
11 a.m.: Ohio State at Indiana, BTN.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
1 p.m.: Ohio State at Michigan, BTN.
2 p.m.: Kentucky at Missouri, ESPNU; Texas A&M at Tennessee, SEC Network.
CYCLING
9 p.m.: UCI, Road Cycling World Championships, at Yorkshire, United Kingdom (tape delay), NBCSN.
GOLF
6:30 a.m.: European Tour, The Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, final round, at Fife, Scotland, TGC.
Noon: LPGA Tour, The Indy Women in Tech Championship, final round, at Indianapolis, Ind., TGC.
3 p.m.: PGA Tour Champions, The Pure Insurance Open, final round, at Monterey Peninsula, Calif., TGC.
5 p.m.: PGA Tour, The Safeway Open, final round, at Scottsdale, Ariz., TGC.
HORSE RACING
1 p.m.: Belmont Park Live, at Elmont, N.Y., FS2.
MARATHON
2 a.m.: Berlin Marathon, at Berlin, Germany, NBCSN.
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
2 p.m.: Cleveland at Washington, TBS.
2:10 p.m.: Milwaukee at Colorado, FSWis.
NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE
Noon: Cleveland at Baltimore, CBS; Kansas City at Detroit, FOX.
3:25 p.m.: Minnesota at Chicago, CBS.
7:20 p.m.: Dallas at New Orleans, NBC.
RUGBY
You have free articles remaining.
5 a.m. (Monday): Rugby World Cup 2019, Pool A, Scotland vs. Samoa, at Kobe, Japan, NBCSN.
SOCCER
7:55 a.m.: Serie A, Bologna at Udinese, ESPNEWS.
8:30 a.m.: Bundesliga, SC Freiburg at Fortuna Dusseldorf, FS1.
10:25 a.m.: Premier League, Newcastle United at Leicester City, NBCSN.
10:50 a.m.: Bundesliga, Hertha Berlin at Koln, FS2.
Noon: NCAA, Penn State at Wisconsin, ESPNU; NCAA, Florida at Vanderbilt, SEC Network.
1 p.m.: NWSL, Portland Thorns FC at Reign FC, ESPN2.
4 p.m.: MLS, D.C. United at NY Red Bulls, FS1; NCAA, Georgia at Missouri, ESPNU.
6:30 p.m.: MLS, LA FC at Minnesota United, FS1.
TENNIS
6 a.m.: The Zhuhai Open, Finals & The China Open, Early Rounds, Tennis.
10 a.m.: ITF: Junior Davis Cup & Fed Cup, Finals, Tennis.
9 p.m.: ATP/WTA: The Rakuten Japan Open & The China Open, Early Rounds, Tennis.
5 a.m. (Monday): ATP/WTA, The Rakuten Japan Open & The China Open, Early Rounds, Tennis.
TRACK AND FIELD
11 a.m.: IAAF World Championships 2019, Day 3, at Doha, Qatar, NBC.
12:30 p.m.: IAAF Championships 2019, Day 3, at Doha, Qatar, NBCSN.
WOMEN'S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
2 p.m.: WNBA Finals, Game 1, Connecticut at Washington, ESPN.
RADIO
AUTO RACING
1 p.m.: NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series, The Bank of America ROVAL 400, at Charlotte, N.C., WOKY (920 AM).
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
2:10 p.m.: Milwaukee at Colorado, WTMJ (620 AM); Detroit at Chicago White Sox, WGN (720 AM).
2:15 p.m.: Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, WSCR (670 AM).
NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE
3:25 p.m.: Minnesota at Chicago, WBBM (780 AM); Houston at Los Angeles Chargers, ESPN (94.5 FM and 540 AM).
7:20 p.m.: Dallas at New Orleans, WRNW (97.3 FM).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.