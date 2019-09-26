{{featured_button_text}}

TELEVISION

Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending upon your service provider. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: FSWis (Fox Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).

AUTO RACING

3:30 p.m.: NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series, Qualifying, at Charlotte, N.C., NBCSN.

5 p.m.: NHRA, Friday Nitro, at Madison, Ill., FS1.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

6 p.m.: Duke at Virginia Tech, ESPN; Brown at Harvard, ESPNEWS.

7 p.m.: San Jose State at Air Force, CBSSN; Penn State at Maryland, FS1.

9:30 p.m.: Arizona State at California, ESPN.

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

6 p.m.: Georgia at South Carolina, SEC Network.

7:30 p.m.: Nebraska at Illinois, BTN.

GOLF

7 a.m.: European Tour, The Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, second round, at Fife, Scotland, TGC.

11:30 a.m.: LPGA Tour, The Indy Women in Tech Championship, second round, at Indianapolis, Ind., TGC.

3 p.m.: PGA Tour Champions, The Pure Insurance Open, first round, at Pebble Beach, Calif., TGC.

5 p.m.: PGA Tour, The Safeway Open, second round, at Scottsdale, Ariz., TGC.

1 a.m. (Saturday): Asia-Pacific, The Amateur Championship, third round, at Shanghai, China (tape delay), ESPN2.

HORSE RACING

3:30 p.m.: Belmont Park Live, at Elmont, N.Y., FS2.

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

7:30 p.m.: Mater Dei (Calif.) at St. John's College (D.C.), ESPNU.

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

8 p.m.: Bellator 227, at Dublin, Ireland, Paramount.

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

7:10 p.m.: Milwaukee at Colorado, FSWis.

7:15 p.m.: Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, ESPN2, WGN.

RUGBY

11:30 p.m.: World Cup 2019, Pool C, Argentina vs. Tonga, at Higashi-Osaka, Japan, NBCSN.

SOCCER

1:20 p.m.: Bundesliga, Frankfurt at Union Berlin, FS2.

4:30 p.m.: NCAA, Michigan at Penn State, BTN.

TENNIS

5 a.m.: ATP/WTA: The Zhuhai and Chengdu Opens, Quarterfinals & The Wuhan and Tashkent Opens, Semifinals, Tennis.

10 a.m.: ITF, Junior Davis Cup & Fed Cup, Round Robin, Tennis.

TRACK AND FIELD

8:30 a.m.: IAAF World Championships 2019, Day 1, at Doha, Qatar, NBCSN.

7 p.m.: IAAF World Championships 2019, Women's Marathon, at Doha, Qatar (tape delay), NBCSN.

RADIO

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

7 p.m.: Marquette at Brookfield Central, ESPN (540 AM) and WOKY (920 AM).

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

7:10 p.m.: Milwaukee at Colorado, WTMJ (620 AM); Detroit at Chicago White Sox, WGN (720 AM).

7:15 p.m.: Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, WSCR (670 AM).

INTERNET

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

7 p.m.: Horlick at Park, www.wgtd.org/wgtd/stream/listen-live or listen on the WGTD app.

