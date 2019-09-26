TELEVISION
Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending upon your service provider. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: FSWis (Fox Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).
AUTO RACING
3:30 p.m.: NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series, Qualifying, at Charlotte, N.C., NBCSN.
5 p.m.: NHRA, Friday Nitro, at Madison, Ill., FS1.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
6 p.m.: Duke at Virginia Tech, ESPN; Brown at Harvard, ESPNEWS.
7 p.m.: San Jose State at Air Force, CBSSN; Penn State at Maryland, FS1.
9:30 p.m.: Arizona State at California, ESPN.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
6 p.m.: Georgia at South Carolina, SEC Network.
7:30 p.m.: Nebraska at Illinois, BTN.
GOLF
7 a.m.: European Tour, The Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, second round, at Fife, Scotland, TGC.
11:30 a.m.: LPGA Tour, The Indy Women in Tech Championship, second round, at Indianapolis, Ind., TGC.
3 p.m.: PGA Tour Champions, The Pure Insurance Open, first round, at Pebble Beach, Calif., TGC.
5 p.m.: PGA Tour, The Safeway Open, second round, at Scottsdale, Ariz., TGC.
1 a.m. (Saturday): Asia-Pacific, The Amateur Championship, third round, at Shanghai, China (tape delay), ESPN2.
HORSE RACING
3:30 p.m.: Belmont Park Live, at Elmont, N.Y., FS2.
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
7:30 p.m.: Mater Dei (Calif.) at St. John's College (D.C.), ESPNU.
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
8 p.m.: Bellator 227, at Dublin, Ireland, Paramount.
You have free articles remaining.
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
7:10 p.m.: Milwaukee at Colorado, FSWis.
7:15 p.m.: Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, ESPN2, WGN.
RUGBY
11:30 p.m.: World Cup 2019, Pool C, Argentina vs. Tonga, at Higashi-Osaka, Japan, NBCSN.
SOCCER
1:20 p.m.: Bundesliga, Frankfurt at Union Berlin, FS2.
4:30 p.m.: NCAA, Michigan at Penn State, BTN.
TENNIS
5 a.m.: ATP/WTA: The Zhuhai and Chengdu Opens, Quarterfinals & The Wuhan and Tashkent Opens, Semifinals, Tennis.
10 a.m.: ITF, Junior Davis Cup & Fed Cup, Round Robin, Tennis.
TRACK AND FIELD
8:30 a.m.: IAAF World Championships 2019, Day 1, at Doha, Qatar, NBCSN.
7 p.m.: IAAF World Championships 2019, Women's Marathon, at Doha, Qatar (tape delay), NBCSN.
RADIO
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
7 p.m.: Marquette at Brookfield Central, ESPN (540 AM) and WOKY (920 AM).
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
7:10 p.m.: Milwaukee at Colorado, WTMJ (620 AM); Detroit at Chicago White Sox, WGN (720 AM).
7:15 p.m.: Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, WSCR (670 AM).
INTERNET
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
7 p.m.: Horlick at Park, www.wgtd.org/wgtd/stream/listen-live or listen on the WGTD app.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.