TELEVISION
Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending upon your service provider. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: FSWis (Fox Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).
NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
7 p.m.: Preseason: Shanghai at Houston, NBA.
NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE
7 p.m.: Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, ESPN.
RUGBY
5 a.m.: World Cup 2019: Scotland vs. Samoa, Pool A, Kobe, Japan, NBCSN.
MEN'S SOCCER
1:55 p.m.: Premier League: Arsenal at Manchester United, NBCSN.
TENNIS
5 a.m.: ATP/WTA: The Rakuten Japan Open & The China Open, Early Rounds, TENNIS.
9 p.m.: ATP/WTA: The Rakuten Japan Open & The China Open, Early Rounds, TENNIS.
5 a.m. (Tuesday): ATP/WTA: The Rakuten Japan Open & The China Open, Early Rounds, TENNIS.
TRACK AND FIELD
6 p.m.: IAAF World Championships 2019: Day 4, Doha Qatar (taped), NBCSN.
