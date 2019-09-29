{{featured_button_text}}

Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending upon your service provider. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: FSWis (Fox Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

7 p.m.: Preseason: Shanghai at Houston, NBA.

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE

7 p.m.: Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, ESPN.

RUGBY

5 a.m.: World Cup 2019: Scotland vs. Samoa, Pool A, Kobe, Japan, NBCSN.

MEN'S SOCCER 

1:55 p.m.: Premier League: Arsenal at Manchester United, NBCSN.

TENNIS

5 a.m.: ATP/WTA: The Rakuten Japan Open & The China Open, Early Rounds, TENNIS.

9 p.m.: ATP/WTA: The Rakuten Japan Open & The China Open, Early Rounds, TENNIS.

5 a.m. (Tuesday): ATP/WTA: The Rakuten Japan Open & The China Open, Early Rounds, TENNIS.

TRACK AND FIELD

6 p.m.: IAAF World Championships 2019: Day 4, Doha Qatar (taped), NBCSN.

