TELEVISION
Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending upon your service provider. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: FSWis (Fox Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
4:30 a.m.: Finals, Collingwood vs. Geelong, Qualifying Final, at Melbourne, Australia, FS2.
Midnight (Saturday): Finals, Western vs. Greater Western Sydney, Elimination Final, at Olympic Park, Australia, FS2.
4 a.m. (Saturday): Finals, Richmond vs. Brisbane, Qualifying Final, at Woolloongabba, Australia, FS2.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
7 p.m.: Wake Forest at Rice, CBSSN.
8 p.m.: Marshall at Boise State, ESPN2.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
8 p.m.: Baylor at Wisconsin, BTN.
GOLF
4 a.m.: European Tour, The Porsche European Open, second round, at Zahlen, Germany, TGC.
8 a.m.: European Tour, The Porsche European Open, second round, at Zahlen, Germany, TGC.
HORSE RACING
2 p.m.: Saratoga Live, at Saratoga Springs, N.Y., FS2.
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
9 p.m.: Bethel (Wash.) at Kennedy (Wash.), ESPNU.
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
6 p.m.: New York Yankees at Boston, MLB Network.
7:10 p.m.: Chicago at Milwaukee, FSWis.
SOCCER
1:30 p.m.: UEFA Euro 2020 Qualifiers, Germany vs. Netherlands, at Hamburg, Germany, ESPN2.
6 p.m.: NCAA, Washington at Michigan State, BTN.
8 p.m.: International Friendly, U.S. vs. Mexico, at East Rutherford, N.J., FS1; NCAA, Ohio State at Texas A&M, SEC Network.
TENNIS
11 a.m.: US Open, Men's Doubles Championship, at Flushing, N.Y., ESPN2.
3 p.m.: US Open, Men's Semifinals, at Flushing, N.Y., ESPN2.
TRACK AND FIELD
10 p.m.: IAAF Diamond League, Season Finale, at Brussels, Belgium (tape delay), NBCSN.
RADIO
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
7 p.m.: Menomonee Falls at Marquette, ESPN (540 AM); Arrowhead at Brookfield East, WOKY (920 AM).
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
7:10 p.m.: Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee, WTMJ (620 AM) and WSCR (670 AM); Chicago White Sox at Los Angeles Angels, WGN (720 AM).
INTERNET
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
7 p.m.: Case at Franklin, www.wgtd.org/wgtd/stream/listen-live or listen on the WGTD app.
