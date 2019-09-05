{{featured_button_text}}

TELEVISION

Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending upon your service provider. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: FSWis (Fox Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

4:30 a.m.: Finals, Collingwood vs. Geelong, Qualifying Final, at Melbourne, Australia, FS2.

Midnight (Saturday): Finals, Western vs. Greater Western Sydney, Elimination Final, at Olympic Park, Australia, FS2.

4 a.m. (Saturday): Finals, Richmond vs. Brisbane, Qualifying Final, at Woolloongabba, Australia, FS2.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

7 p.m.: Wake Forest at Rice, CBSSN.

8 p.m.: Marshall at Boise State, ESPN2.

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

8 p.m.: Baylor at Wisconsin, BTN.

GOLF

4 a.m.: European Tour, The Porsche European Open, second round, at Zahlen, Germany, TGC.

8 a.m.: European Tour, The Porsche European Open, second round, at Zahlen, Germany, TGC.

HORSE RACING

2 p.m.: Saratoga Live, at Saratoga Springs, N.Y., FS2.

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

9 p.m.: Bethel (Wash.) at Kennedy (Wash.), ESPNU.

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

6 p.m.: New York Yankees at Boston, MLB Network.

7:10 p.m.: Chicago at Milwaukee, FSWis.

SOCCER

1:30 p.m.: UEFA Euro 2020 Qualifiers, Germany vs. Netherlands, at Hamburg, Germany, ESPN2.

6 p.m.: NCAA, Washington at Michigan State, BTN.

8 p.m.: International Friendly, U.S. vs. Mexico, at East Rutherford, N.J., FS1; NCAA, Ohio State at Texas A&M, SEC Network.

TENNIS

11 a.m.: US Open, Men's Doubles Championship, at Flushing, N.Y., ESPN2.

3 p.m.: US Open, Men's Semifinals, at Flushing, N.Y., ESPN2.

TRACK AND FIELD

10 p.m.: IAAF Diamond League, Season Finale, at Brussels, Belgium (tape delay), NBCSN.

RADIO

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

7 p.m.: Menomonee Falls at Marquette, ESPN (540 AM); Arrowhead at Brookfield East, WOKY (920 AM).

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

7:10 p.m.: Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee, WTMJ (620 AM) and WSCR (670 AM); Chicago White Sox at Los Angeles Angels, WGN (720 AM).

INTERNET

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

7 p.m.: Case at Franklin, www.wgtd.org/wgtd/stream/listen-live or listen on the WGTD app.

