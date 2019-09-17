TELEVISION
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
6 p.m.: Purdue at Kentucky, ESPNU.
7 p.m.: Stanford at Nebraska, BTN.
GOLF
9 p.m.: Asian Tour, The Shinhan Dongae Open, first round, at Incheon, South Korea, TGC.
4 a.m. (Thursday): European Tour, The BMW PGA Championship, first round, at Surrey, England, TGC.
HORSE RACING
2 p.m.: Belmont Park Live, at Elmont, N.Y., FS2.
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
Noon: Washington at St. Louis, MLB Network.
3 p.m.: New York Mets at Colorado, MLB Network.
6 p.m.: Philadelphia at Atlanta, ESPN.
6:40 p.m.: San Diego at Milwaukee, FSWis.
7:05 p.m.: Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs, WGN.
SOCCER
11:55 a.m.: UEFA Champions League, Group B, Tottenham at Olympicos, TNT.
2 p.m.: UEFA Champions League, Group A, Real Madrid at Paris Saint-Germain, TNT.
9:30 p.m.: Leagues Cup, Cruz Azul vs. Tigres UANL, at Las Vegas, Nev., ESPN2.
TENNIS
5 a.m.: WTA, The Toray Pan Pacific and Guangzhou Opens, Early Rounds, Tennis.
10 p.m.: WTA, The Guangzhou Open, Quarterfinals, at Guangzhou, China, Tennis.
3 a.m. (Thursday): WTA, The Guangzhou Open, Quarterfinals, at Guangzhou, China, Tennis.
5 a.m. (Thursday): WTA, The Guangzhou Open, Quarterfinals, at Guangzhou, China, Tennis.
WRESTLING 11 a.m.: UWW, World Championship, at Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan (tape delay), NBCSN.
RADIO
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
6:40 p.m.: San Diego at Milwaukee, WTMJ (620 AM); Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, WGN (720 AM).
7:05 p.m.: Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs, WSCR (670 AM).
