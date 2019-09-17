{{featured_button_text}}

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

6 p.m.: Purdue at Kentucky, ESPNU.

7 p.m.: Stanford at Nebraska, BTN.

GOLF

9 p.m.: Asian Tour, The Shinhan Dongae Open, first round, at Incheon, South Korea, TGC.

4 a.m. (Thursday): European Tour, The BMW PGA Championship, first round, at Surrey, England, TGC.

HORSE RACING

2 p.m.: Belmont Park Live, at Elmont, N.Y., FS2.

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

Noon: Washington at St. Louis, MLB Network.

3 p.m.: New York Mets at Colorado, MLB Network.

6 p.m.: Philadelphia at Atlanta, ESPN.

6:40 p.m.: San Diego at Milwaukee, FSWis.

7:05 p.m.: Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs, WGN.

SOCCER

11:55 a.m.: UEFA Champions League, Group B, Tottenham at Olympicos, TNT.

2 p.m.: UEFA Champions League, Group A, Real Madrid at Paris Saint-Germain, TNT.

9:30 p.m.: Leagues Cup, Cruz Azul vs. Tigres UANL, at Las Vegas, Nev., ESPN2.

TENNIS

5 a.m.: WTA, The Toray Pan Pacific and Guangzhou Opens, Early Rounds, Tennis.

10 p.m.: WTA, The Guangzhou Open, Quarterfinals, at Guangzhou, China, Tennis.

3 a.m. (Thursday): WTA, The Guangzhou Open, Quarterfinals, at Guangzhou, China, Tennis.

5 a.m. (Thursday): WTA, The Guangzhou Open, Quarterfinals, at Guangzhou, China, Tennis.

WRESTLING 11 a.m.: UWW, World Championship, at Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan (tape delay), NBCSN.

RADIO

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

6:40 p.m.: San Diego at Milwaukee, WTMJ (620 AM); Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, WGN (720 AM).

7:05 p.m.: Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs, WSCR (670 AM).

