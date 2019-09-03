{{featured_button_text}}

TELEVISION

Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending upon your service provider. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: FSWis (Fox Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

7 p.m.: Minnesota at Texas, FS1; Stanford at Florida, SEC Network.

GOLF

7:30 p.m.: World Long Drive Tour, Men's and Women's Championship, at Thackerville, Okla., TGC.

4 a.m. (Thursday): European Tour, The Porsche European Open, first round, at Zahlen, Germany, TGC.

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

6 p.m.: Minnesota at Boston, MLB Network.

TENNIS

11 a.m.: US Open, Men's and Women's Quarterfinals, at Flushing, N.Y., ESPN.

6 p.m.: US Open, Men's and Women's Quarterfinals, at Flushing, N.Y., ESPN.

WOMEN'S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

6 p.m.: Dallas at Connecticut, CBSSN.

RADIO

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

6:10 p.m.: Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, WGN (720 AM).

