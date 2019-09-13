{{featured_button_text}}

TELEVISION

Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending upon your service provider. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: FSWis (Fox Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

4 a.m. (Saturday): Finals Series, Semifinal, Greater Western Sydney at Brisbane, FS2.

AUTO RACING

4:30 p.m.: NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series, qualifying, at Las Vegas, Nev., FS1.

5:30 p.m.: NHRA, Friday Nitro Reading, at Reading, Pa., FS1.

8 p.m.: NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series, The World of Westgate 200, at Las Vegas, Nev., FS1.

CANADIAN FOOTBALL LEAGUE

9:30 p.m.: Ottawa at BC, ESPN2.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

5 p.m.: North Carolina at Wake Forest, ESPN.

5:30 p.m.: Akron at Maryland, BTN.

8:15 p.m.: Washington State vs. Houston, Houston, ESPN.

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

8 p.m.: Stanford at Penn State, BTN.

CYCLING

11 a.m.: Vuelta A Espana, Stage 19, Avila to Toledo, Spain (tape delay), NBCSN.

GOLF

2 a.m.: LPGA Tour, The Solheim Cup, Day 1, at Perthshire, Scotland, TGC.

7 a.m.: LPGA Tour, The Solheim Cup, Day 1, at Perthshire, Scotland, TGC.

1 p.m.: PGA Tour, Military Tribute at The Greenbrier, second round, at White Sulphur Springs, W.V., TGC.

2 a.m. (Saturday): LPGA Tour, The Solheim Cup, Day 2, at Perthshire, Scotland, TGC.

HORSE RACING

3:30 p.m.: Belmont Live, at Elmont, N.Y., FS2.

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

6 p.m.: IMG Academy (Fla.) at St. Joseph’s Prep (Pa.), ESPN2.

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

3 p.m.: Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs, MLB Network.

6 p.m.: Minnesota at Cleveland, MLB Network.

7:15 p.m.: Milwaukee at St. Louis, FSWis.

9:10 p.m.: Chicago White Sox at Seattle, WGN.

SOCCER

1:30 p.m.: Bundesliga, Wolfsburg at Fortuna Dusseldorf, FS2.

5 p.m.: NCAA, Virginia at Duke, ESPNU.

9 p.m.: Liga MX, Tigres UANL at Club Tijuana, FS2.

TENNIS

5 a.m.: WTA, The Hana-cupid, Zhengzhou & Jiangxi Opens, Quarterfinals, Tennis.

Noon: USTA, Pro Circuit Cary, Quarterfinals, at Cary, N.C., Tennis.

9:30 p.m.: WTA, The Hana-Cupid Open, Semifinals, at Hiroshima, Japan, Tennis.

1 a.m. (Saturday): WTA, The Zhengzhou & Jiangxi Opens, Semifinals, Tennis.

5 a.m. (Saturday): WTA, The Zhengzhou & Jiangxi Opens, Semifinals, Tennis.

WORLD CUP BASKETBALL

3 a.m.: FIBA World Cup China 2019, Semifinal Spain vs. Australia, at Beijing, China, ESPN.

7 a.m.: FIBA World Cup China 2019, Semifinal, Argentina vs. France, at Beijing China, ESPNEWS.

RADIO

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

8:15 p.m.: Washington State vs. Houston, Houston, WRNW (97.3 FM).

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

7 p.m.: Marquette at Wauwatosa West, ESPN (540 AM); New Berlin Eisenhower at New Berlin West, WOKY (920 AM).

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

3:05 p.m.: Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs, WSCR (670 AM)

7:15 p.m.: Milwaukee at St. Louis, WTMJ (620 AM)

9:10 p.m.: Chicago White Sox at Seattle, WGN (720 AM).

INTERNET

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

7 p.m.: Shoreland Lutheran at Catholic Central, www.wgtd.org/wgtd/stream/listen-live or listen on the WGTD app.

