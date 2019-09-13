TELEVISION
Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending upon your service provider. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: FSWis (Fox Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
4 a.m. (Saturday): Finals Series, Semifinal, Greater Western Sydney at Brisbane, FS2.
AUTO RACING
4:30 p.m.: NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series, qualifying, at Las Vegas, Nev., FS1.
5:30 p.m.: NHRA, Friday Nitro Reading, at Reading, Pa., FS1.
8 p.m.: NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series, The World of Westgate 200, at Las Vegas, Nev., FS1.
CANADIAN FOOTBALL LEAGUE
9:30 p.m.: Ottawa at BC, ESPN2.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
5 p.m.: North Carolina at Wake Forest, ESPN.
5:30 p.m.: Akron at Maryland, BTN.
8:15 p.m.: Washington State vs. Houston, Houston, ESPN.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
8 p.m.: Stanford at Penn State, BTN.
CYCLING
11 a.m.: Vuelta A Espana, Stage 19, Avila to Toledo, Spain (tape delay), NBCSN.
GOLF
2 a.m.: LPGA Tour, The Solheim Cup, Day 1, at Perthshire, Scotland, TGC.
7 a.m.: LPGA Tour, The Solheim Cup, Day 1, at Perthshire, Scotland, TGC.
1 p.m.: PGA Tour, Military Tribute at The Greenbrier, second round, at White Sulphur Springs, W.V., TGC.
2 a.m. (Saturday): LPGA Tour, The Solheim Cup, Day 2, at Perthshire, Scotland, TGC.
HORSE RACING
3:30 p.m.: Belmont Live, at Elmont, N.Y., FS2.
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
6 p.m.: IMG Academy (Fla.) at St. Joseph’s Prep (Pa.), ESPN2.
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
3 p.m.: Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs, MLB Network.
6 p.m.: Minnesota at Cleveland, MLB Network.
7:15 p.m.: Milwaukee at St. Louis, FSWis.
9:10 p.m.: Chicago White Sox at Seattle, WGN.
SOCCER
1:30 p.m.: Bundesliga, Wolfsburg at Fortuna Dusseldorf, FS2.
5 p.m.: NCAA, Virginia at Duke, ESPNU.
9 p.m.: Liga MX, Tigres UANL at Club Tijuana, FS2.
TENNIS
5 a.m.: WTA, The Hana-cupid, Zhengzhou & Jiangxi Opens, Quarterfinals, Tennis.
Noon: USTA, Pro Circuit Cary, Quarterfinals, at Cary, N.C., Tennis.
9:30 p.m.: WTA, The Hana-Cupid Open, Semifinals, at Hiroshima, Japan, Tennis.
1 a.m. (Saturday): WTA, The Zhengzhou & Jiangxi Opens, Semifinals, Tennis.
5 a.m. (Saturday): WTA, The Zhengzhou & Jiangxi Opens, Semifinals, Tennis.
WORLD CUP BASKETBALL
3 a.m.: FIBA World Cup China 2019, Semifinal Spain vs. Australia, at Beijing, China, ESPN.
7 a.m.: FIBA World Cup China 2019, Semifinal, Argentina vs. France, at Beijing China, ESPNEWS.
RADIO
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
8:15 p.m.: Washington State vs. Houston, Houston, WRNW (97.3 FM).
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
7 p.m.: Marquette at Wauwatosa West, ESPN (540 AM); New Berlin Eisenhower at New Berlin West, WOKY (920 AM).
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
3:05 p.m.: Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs, WSCR (670 AM)
7:15 p.m.: Milwaukee at St. Louis, WTMJ (620 AM)
9:10 p.m.: Chicago White Sox at Seattle, WGN (720 AM).
INTERNET
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
7 p.m.: Shoreland Lutheran at Catholic Central, www.wgtd.org/wgtd/stream/listen-live or listen on the WGTD app.
