TELEVISION

Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending upon your service provider. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: FSWis (Fox Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

4:30 a.m.: Finals Series, Preliminary Final, Geelong at Richmond, FS2.

1 a.m. (Saturday): Finals Series, Preliminary Final, Greater Western Sydney at Collingwood, FS2.

AUTO RACING

4 p.m.: NASCAR Xfinity Series, Qualifying, at Richmond, Va., NBCSN.

5 p.m.: NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series, Qualifying, at Richmond, Va., NBCSN.

6:30 p.m.: NASCAR Xfinity Series, The Go Bowling 250, at Richmond, Va., NBCSN.

BOXING

9:30 p.m.: ShoBox, The New Generation, at Midland, Texas, Showtime.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

7 p.m.: Florida International at Louisiana Tech, CBSSN.

8 p.m.: Air Force at Boise State, ESPN2; Utah at Southern California, FS1.

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

7 p.m.: Pittsburgh at Penn State, BTN; Louisville at Kentucky, SEC Network.

GOLF

4 a.m.: European Tour, The BMW PGA Championship, second round, at Surrey, England, TGC.

8 a.m.: European Tour, The BMW PGA Championship, second round, at Surrey, England, TGC.

1 p.m.: PGA Tour, The Sanderson Farms Championship, second round, at Jackson, Miss., TGC.

11 p.m.: Asian Tour, The Shinhan Dongae Open, third round, at Incheon, South Korea, TGC.

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

8 p.m.: De Smet Jesuit (Mo.) at Christian Brothers (Mo.), ESPNU.

HORSE RACING

3:30 p.m.: Belmont Park Live, at Elmont, N.Y., FS2.

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

1:20 p.m.: St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, MLB Network.

6 p.m.: Philadelphia at Cleveland, ESPN.

7:10 p.m.: Pittsburgh at Milwaukee, FSWis.

9 p.m.: Colorado at Los Angeles Dodgers, ESPN.

RUGBY

5:30 a.m.: World Cup 2019, Pool A, Japan vs. Russia, at Tokyo, NBCSN.

11:30 p.m.: World Cup 2019, Pool D, Australia vs. Fiji, at Sapporo, Japan, NBCSN.

SOCCER

1:20 p.m.: Bundesliga, FSV Mainz at Schalke, FS2.

1:55 p.m.: Premier League, Bournemouth at Southampton, NBCSN.

4:30 p.m.: NCAA, Wisconsin at Indiana, BTN.

6 p.m.: NCAA, Southern California at Baylor, ESPNU.

SURFING

10 a.m.: WSL, Championship Tour, Day 2, at Lemoore, Calif., FS2.

6 p.m.: WSL, Championship Tour, Day 2, at Lemoore, Calif., FS2.

TENNIS

5 a.m.: WTA, The Toray Pan Pacific Open, Quarterfinals & The Guangzhou Open, Semifinals, Tennis.

6 a.m.: The Laver Cup, Team World vs. Team Europe, Day 1, at Geneva, Switzerland, Tennis.

10 a.m.: ATP, The Moselle Open, Quarterfinals, at Metz, France, Tennis.

Noon: The Laver Cup, Team World vs. Team Europe, Day 1, at Geneva, Switzerland, Tennis.

10 p.m.: WTA, The Korea and Toray Pan Pacific Opens, Semifinals & The Guangzhou Open, Finals, Tennis.

RADIO

AUTO RACING

6:30 p.m.: NASCAR Xfinity Series, The Go Bowling 250, at Richmond, Va., WOKY (920 AM).

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

8 p.m.: Utah at Southern California, ESPN (94.5 FM).

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

7 p.m.: Wauwatosa East at Marquette ESPN (540 AM).

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

1:20 p.m.: St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, WSCR (670 AM).

6:10 p.m.: Chicago White Sox at Detroit, WGN (720 AM).

7:10 p.m.: Pittsburgh at Milwaukee, WTMJ (620 AM).

INTERNET

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

7 p.m.: Case at Horlick, www.wgtd.org/wgtd/stream/listen-live or listen on the WGTD app.

