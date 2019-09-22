{{featured_button_text}}

TELEVISION

Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending upon your service provider. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: FSWis (Fox Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).

BEACH VOLLEYBALL

6 p.m.: AVP: The Hawaii Open, Day 4, Wakiki, Hawaii (taped), NBCSN

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

6 p.m.: Boston at Tampa Bay OR Philadelphia at Washington. MLB

9 p.m.: St. Louis at Arizona, MLB

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE

7 p.m.: Chicago at Washington, ESPN

SOCCER (MEN'S)

1:20 p.m.: Bundesliga: Hoffenheim at VfL Wolfsburg, CBSSN 

TENNIS

5 a.m.: ATP/WTA: The Zhuhai and Chengdu Opens, Early Rounds & The Wuhan and Tashkent Opens, Early Rounds, TEN

10 p.m.: ATP/WTA: The Zhuhai and Chengdu Opens, Early Rounds & The Wuhan and Tashkent Opens, Early Rounds, TEN

5 a.m. (Tuesday): ATP/WTA: The Zhuhai and Chengdu Opens, Early Rounds & The Wuhan and Tashkent Opens, Early Rounds, TEN

RADIO

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE

7 p.m.: Chicago at Washington, ESPN (94.5 FM)

