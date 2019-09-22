TELEVISION
Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending upon your service provider. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: FSWis (Fox Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).
BEACH VOLLEYBALL
6 p.m.: AVP: The Hawaii Open, Day 4, Wakiki, Hawaii (taped), NBCSN
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
6 p.m.: Boston at Tampa Bay OR Philadelphia at Washington. MLB
9 p.m.: St. Louis at Arizona, MLB
NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE
7 p.m.: Chicago at Washington, ESPN
You have free articles remaining.
SOCCER (MEN'S)
1:20 p.m.: Bundesliga: Hoffenheim at VfL Wolfsburg, CBSSN
TENNIS
5 a.m.: ATP/WTA: The Zhuhai and Chengdu Opens, Early Rounds & The Wuhan and Tashkent Opens, Early Rounds, TEN
10 p.m.: ATP/WTA: The Zhuhai and Chengdu Opens, Early Rounds & The Wuhan and Tashkent Opens, Early Rounds, TEN
5 a.m. (Tuesday): ATP/WTA: The Zhuhai and Chengdu Opens, Early Rounds & The Wuhan and Tashkent Opens, Early Rounds, TEN
RADIO
NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE
7 p.m.: Chicago at Washington, ESPN (94.5 FM)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.