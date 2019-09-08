{{featured_button_text}}

TELEVISION

Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending upon your service provider. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: FSWis (Fox Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

6 p.m.: Milwaukee at Miami, FSWis; NY Yankees at Boston OR Atlanta at Philadelphia, MLB Network.

9:10 p.m.: Chicago Cubs at San Diego, WGN.

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE

6 p.m.: Houston at New Orleans, ESPN.

9:15 p.m.: Denver at Oakland, ESPN.

TENNIS

10 a.m.: ATP: Pro Circuit Cary, Early Rounds, Cary, N.C., TENNIS

9:30 p.m.: WTA: The Hana-cupid, Zhengzhou & Jiangxi Opens, Early Rounds, TENNIS

TRACK AND FIELD

11 a.m.: U.S. vs. Europe: From Minsk, Belarus, NBCSN.

RADIO

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

6:10 p.m.: Milwaukee at Miami, WTMJ (620 AM)

9:10 p.m.: Chicago Cubs at San Diego, WGN.

